Connecting the Dots of Life

Mark Taylor
7h

Here's an interview for ICE, Border Patrol and other 'law' enforcement agents participating in the current unconstitutional betrayal of our country to consider...

Hans Frank was a close official of Hitler and the governor general of Nazi-occupied Poland during World War Two. Niklas Frank is his son and "despises" his father for the crimes he committed while he was governor-general of Poland from 1939 to 1945. Niklas tours Germany giving speeches about his father and the legacy of the Nazi era. Hans Frank was convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the Nuremberg trials and executed in 1946.

Consider your personal legacy ICE agents. The criminal and unconstitutional behavior and bullying you are doing now is already seen for what it is by many of your fellow Americans. That understanding will be the dominant view in time, even of your kids and grandkids.

Beware your personal legacy of Constitutional betrayal. Listen to Niklas Frank...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSMemfHh7Og

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
4h

Thank you for this important message. War distorts the being of human beings. What Americans did in Iraq. What veterans who return from of isreal do committing suicide because they cannot live with themselves having murdered people. Realization that all Life is One. People are people. And those in Israel who commit crimes against humanity have gone criminally insane a long time ago. They are no longer sane. Because crime causes insanity.

