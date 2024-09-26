It is crystal clear that Netanyahu, Biden, Zelensky, Putin, Blinken, Sullivan, our legislative branch are ghouls. Sounds silly doesn’t it? Yet read the definition; A ghoul is a monster morbidly interested in death and disaster and that ‘feeds’ on the flesh of the dead. And, therefore are NOT disturbed when other ghouls feed on the death, destruction and flesh of the dead.

The horrific mutilation and death just 48 hours ago of the brown child below does not move the ghouls. They all just want to ‘finish the job’ and gather their blood money. If you are not a ghoul then look at this boy and pray for him and the tens of thousands of other children that have been killed around the world.

Here is what I find utterly fascinating. UTTERLY FASCINATING. Ritter, Johnson, the Judge, McGregor, Ho … ABC, NBC, NPR …. all of them … constantly banter about how Israel cannot sustain bombing Syria, Lebanon and Gaza. How the wonderful caring government of Iran just wants peace, (As women and young men are tortured and hung in the street). How in Ukraine that the Russians are being stellar in their patience (meanwhile murdering thousands and being murdered every day in the killing fields) and that our military isn’t ready to fight anyone (even though the budget is a dollar amount no one one can even fathom while 70% of Americans try to survive week to week) They never ask the question, “How can humans do this to one another? How can we rid ourselves of these ghouls?

The ghouls don’t really care about who wins or loses or the losses involved. The ghouls don’t care about their own people (Read about Hitler, Stalin, Cheney, George W. Bush and all the other ghouls that have murdered others and their own). The ghouls only care about the blood and the blood money. So few actually talk about the people. So few actually discuss what REALLY needs to be done.

And what is that TJ? Get the United Nations representatives and the Pope and Dali Lama and a 1000 monks and a 1000 fakirs to stand in the streets of Gaza and say, “ENOUGH!” Then do the same in Ukraine. And in the halls of our government. We need to rid ourselves of the greedy ghouls who are killing us all. And don’t think for a moment they worry about us …. they FEED on us.

We have been led to believe we are helpless food. We have been led to believe that our representatives care. We have been led to believe that we can’t rid ourselves of the ghouls. Israel had better rid itself of their ghoul or they will be wiped out. Look at Ukraine…wiped out. (And when Zelensky retreats to some foreign land … do you think for one moment he will think of the 100’s of thousands he had killed because the USA used him as a puppet? I think not)

But who is the largest ghoul? The United States of America government that feeds every war and every conflict in the world. We are drenched in blood. We are all complicit now unless we stand up and end this horror show.

We are the ghoul.

We mangled that little boy and feed on his blood and soul and flesh. We are the ghouls.

It can be difficult to imagine what Rumi wrote about 1000’s of years ago. Long before John Lennon wrote his, Imagine. With our breath and with our compassion we can rid ourselves of the ghouls. Fill your heart and soul with the pure breath offered to you by The Mother. Remember you are human … not a ghoul.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursure virtue and knowledge.

(Inf. 26.119-20)

Only Breath

by Mevlana Jelauddin Rumi

Not Christian or Jew or Muslim, not Hindu

Buddhist, Sufi, or Zen. Not any religion



or cultural system. I am not from the East

or the West, not out of the ocean or up



from the ground, not natural or ethereal, not

composed of elements at all. I do not exist,



am not an entity in this world or in the next,

did not descend from Adam and Eve or any



origin story. My place is placeless, a trace

of the traceless. Neither body or soul.



I belong to the beloved, have seen the two

worlds as one and that one call to and know,



First, last, outer, inner, only that

breath breathing human being.