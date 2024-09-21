This is Aseel. WE did this to Aseel.

Yes, we did this.

Yesterday she had a 1000 pound American made and American paid bomb dropped on her home.

Look at Aseel. Look at every burn, cut, missing fingers… look into her one remaining eye. You MUST look because Aseel will see this every time she looks in the mirror or at her mangled hand.

I’ve been asked to not display such pictures. Bisan and her people have asked that WE DO show such pictures. If they must experience our bombs then we must bear witness to what we have wrought.

BIDEN is a pathetic, sociopathic pedophile. A child abuser. A murderer. He is Netanyahu’s cuckold.

Anyone in the legislative branch who voted to support the Zionists by sending weapons and bombs every day. You are all despicable pedophiles, child abusers and murderers. You are all soulless cuckolds of AIPAC and the Zionists.

Do you worthless narcissistic greedy perverts have any idea what you have done? The horrors you have wrought? Do you have ANY idea of the vibrations of death and blood you have painted on our country? Of course not and you have proven you don’t give a damn about us.

But then why am I surprised? Mark Taylor (DeMOCKracy.Ink) and I were discussing how this country is founded on the blood of millions of Native Americans. Founded on the blood and scars of slavery. We have had little chance to evolve … read about the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 or Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890. Those massacres are not ancient history. My grandfather was 12 when Wounded Knee occurred, 135 years ago. Read about the Aseel’s that were murdered those days.

Like I wrote just a day or two ago a vote is about to take place in this country. So we MUST hold on to Ukraine for 45 more days so that WE aren’t embarrassed about losing this war. 2000 Ukrainian deaths and 1000 Russian deaths every day multiplied by 45. That blood is on us. All we have had to do is say, “No more money.”

WE keep feeding Israel. Gaza then the West Bank, over 700 dead already. Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. Thousands and thousands of people will have to die these next 45 days. All we have to do is call and say, “No more money.”



But we won’t call. There is too much money to be made. Yet, ‘What goes around comes around.’ What happened to Aseel will be here soon. The greedy sociopaths will bring it upon us. We don’t have to accept the 2 candidates they gave us. We still have time. For the sake of Aseel enough is enough. End these wars Biden. Two phone calls.