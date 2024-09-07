A Weekend with a Russian Shaman-ness

1× 0:00 -2:23

I haven’t posted for a few days. One reason for not posting was to take a break from the news. Please, I do understand the Palestinian people and all of the people in the war of Ukraine never get to rest or take a break. They are stronger than I. The second reason has to do with a visiter.

As mentioned in earlier posts, especially from 2021 and 2022, I am recognized as a yuwipi man and have spent 35 years working with medicine men and women from around the world. This past week I was able to spend days with a true shaman-ness by the name of Ariana who is of Ukrainian/Russian mother and father but was born in Belarus.

No, you just can’t make this shyte up. It would be fairly impossible to tell you about the gifts this woman brings to the world. And, many of you wouldn’t believe me anyway. But there is something very special I do wish to share with you. Ariana has agreed to sing you a song.

The song is called, The Three Sisters. Ariana will explain the song to you after it has been sung. She wishes to sing the song because the Three Sisters are Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. The words to the song express much more but the song is about these three countries, the people and The Mother.

Human beings get lost in greed, power, violence, lust, lying and stealing. It is what war is about. But a Shaman works with the spirit world where demarcations and these twisted desires of humans are not the priority. The spirit world, through the shaman-ness, wishes to inform us that we are all inter-connected, we inter-are and that all things live in relationship. Relationships can be constructive or destructive. Why do humans continually choose to be in destructive relationship with self, others and The Mother?

The song describes a river. The eyes, hair and blood of the river know no separation. Together they flow in life creating beauty, sustenance and medicine. Now this river is filled with metals, chemicals, human blood, oil, death, shell holes, fear…..

…. do you understand? Do you see? Do you see the Climate Crisis again? Do you see where all this violence is taking us? Do you see the worthlessness and uselessness in all this? A war for what? For whom? To what end is this continual massacre of people, plants, animals and soil? A land now covered in mines and bomblets and bones and plastic and teeth and metal and spilled fuel and garbage and chemicals and shit? What were once fields of grain that fed the world are now dying death traps for all living beings.

Maybe you can’t sing in Russian. But play this song … not for ‘a side’ to win or lose. This song isn’t about Nazi’s, Communists, NATO, or any such thing. This song is about our greater selves. Listen to this song and play this song for your greater self, the greater self of others and The Mother.