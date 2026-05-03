It is possible that you are already familiar with the young singer spotlighted in the following video and the piece of music he shares. It is a thought provoking, heart rendering and hopeful song.

A reminder to live,

to find gratitude every day, and

to remember those …

help those …

who have less than ourselves.

When I visit the homes of Indigenous elders it is expected that other visitors will be there. Many times strangers knock on the door, seeking to meet the elder or healer because seeking wisdom, healing or just wish to show respect. People like being near Native American elders and healers.

As an old white guy standing or sitting among the Indigenous people, first time visitors usually find their way over because they figure I know something. (That misconception surely is more alive and well these days than in years past). The questions I’m asked may sound silly but they are important and by asking the visitor is showing respect to the People.

What are the rules? What should I do when I meet someone? What shouldn’t I do? Are we really welcome or are we being rude? The question I am asked quite often, if not most often, is, “I want to be a warrior. How can I be a warrior?”

The answer to that last question was just offered in recent posts. To be a warrior is to be kind, generous, brave, loving, humble, aware, reserved and willing to serve the people. To feed the possible. To help the old, the children and the infirm to travel when it is time. To help those who require assistance in order to better ensure their safety and health. To provide enough food, warmth, to help people to be comfortable in long ceremonies. Here is a big one; to provide an atmosphere where elders can share their wisdom, experience, stories and blessings. A place where the old timers can be heard because all too soon they will be gone … and the young will wish they had just ‘one more day’ with that elder. Wisdom … the stuff not always found in books or podcasts, is passed down generation to generation. Don’t let the old pass without sharing what they have gleaned.

This is the way of the Native American people I’ve met in these past 36 years. They won’t tell you something unless you ask. They won’t impose themselves on you unless you request their company. They live humble lives, too often in poverty, sharing everything they have … often alone as their world is so different from the every day.

When you give and they give and others give …. and people are deeply listening, caring, assimilating, crying, sharing, laughing …. you realize that life can be filled with joy, happiness and love. It isn’t about stuff, or having more, or the biggest or the best. To win isn’t always about coming in first. To have it all is to have nothing at all … unless you are surrounded by loving kind people. Be that. Find that. Be that. Show and state …

…GRATITUDE …

… because in the blink of an eye it all can change, does change, passes quickly. In the blink of an eye friends and family are here then gone. In the blink of an eye you are old.

Give thanks every day many times a day. Greet the day. Converse with the birds. Absorb the energy of the sun. The light of the moon. The first bite of food. Share a bite with the spirit world, relatives and friends that have passed. Breathe. Slow down. See colors. Remember the good. Live as every experience is The First Time or The Last Time.

Do you remember your last hug from your dad, or mom or favorite aunt or uncle?

Do you remember the professor that was more than just the teacher?

Do you remember nature … the spirit world … your soul? Your health?

Do you remember the people of Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Israel, Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Yemen, Qatar, Somalia, Honduras? Say a word for them. Ask evil to depart now. They have had enough blood for a while.

We will find ways to navigate around these evil beasts in the White House. We will find a way to rid ourselves of Zionists, fascists, grifters, pedophiles, rapists, violent people, racists, grifters, traitors … I think this song will help. I think we can find happiness again.

These people shown below … I have no problems compared to these people and millions if not billions of others.

GRATITUDE

DO IT FOR THE CHILDREN. LET’S LIVE FOR THE CHILDREN AND MAYBE FORGET OURSELVES FOR JUST A BIT.

“You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursue virtue and knowledge”

―Dante Alighieri

Please help us to be rid of the beasts and clowns in Washington, D.C. and discover the true meaning of Freedom, “Liberty and Justice for All”