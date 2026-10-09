Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Lightstone's avatar
Kate Lightstone
Oct 10

Thank you for not using Ai!! it took me 3 tries to find something on the star feeding technique written by a human, grateful!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. and others
FRED PRINZ's avatar
FRED PRINZ
Oct 9

This is so profound. It's a real gift from the heart.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture