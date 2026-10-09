In my role as therapist, a significant percent of the people I met in counseling were veterans of war and/or victims of physical, verbal, emotional and sexual abuse. As early as 1975 I began to meet with veterans of the Vietnam War and by 1979, during my doctoral work at Mississippi State, a majority of my clients were veterans of war. My boss at the time was a Vietnam Veteran and we decided that PTSD would be my focus during the internship.

I’d always been taught the value of the Holistic Model. That all aspects of life including therapy, involved physical, emotional, cognitive and spiritual components. No matter the presenting problem; addiction, love, depression, anxiety or PTSD a therapist needed to consider all four aspects of the holistic model. Luckily for me, the faculty at Mississippi State trained us to include the spiritual ( not religious) component in our therapeutic work as well as the other three.

I was taught that the component of spirituality had to do with the amorphous concept of connection. Connection or disconnection to oneself, to family, to others, to nature, and to the spirit world (one’s relatives, friends, acquaintances, pets, homes, experiences, memories or other things of the past that may have passed on or passed by). In order to find peace and balance a person must examine the spiritual disconnections of their life as well as remember and honor the positive connections.

If a person chooses to not confront those difficult disconnection (experiences) they could expand, mutate and become quite dangerous. These spiritual disconnections need to be dealt with early on before they became part of one’s identity in a negative or harmful manner.

1979, while at Mississippi State a very slight of build young man came in for counseling. His name was Cubby. Cubby was a Vietnam Veteran having left the service in 1976. Cubby was so small in stature I remember silently (and naively) thinking that he would not pose much of a threat to an enemy on the battlefield.

Very quickly my naive assumption was shattered. Cubby had been a Tunnel Rat as recently as four years ago. He spoke of crawling through dark tunnels alive with spiders, snakes and traps. He shared, in great detail, the anxiety he experienced every time he slipped underground. He was haunted by things he had done. His killing of the enemy was up close and personal. He related stories of garroting and stabbing men in a darkness where often times he couldn’t see them but smelled their blood and sweat … felt the other fighting for their life … the screams and grunts … and then the person going limp as they died in his grasp. Their warm blood covering his hands, arms and face. His nightmares were horrific.

I would walk on campus with my clients. Veterans especially didn’t like the feeling of sharing their world in a tight little room. While walking with him we passed a group of three or four guys of large stature. I think Cubby lived with them in a residence hall or played flag football with them during intramural. No matter; these guys saw him and began to mouth off about his size and how they would pulverize him next time they met on the field. Cubby returned the bad natured banter.

As we walked on I could see and feel that Cubby’s entire being, his very essence, had changed. I didn’t say anything … and then Cubby said, “If I had a piece of wire and a knife I could take them out in a few seconds.” (This is a pattern I witnessed with many vets. They would express their pain or anger in terms of battlefield practices) As we walked he was envisioning what he could do to them while simultaneously recalling his tunnel horrors.

Cubby was beginning to identify as a killer. A Tunnel Rat. Someone who killed in the darkness of an underworld. My job was to pull him out of the tunnels and back into the light of humanity. Was pre-war Cubby still ‘in there’?

After completing my doctorate in 1981 I worked as a consultant for six years, thus a temporary respite from working as a therapist. By 1988 I had returned to counseling as a Director of Counseling at a small college in New Hampshire. It was there I met the dozens of disconnected students practicing physical self-abuse, alcohol and drug addiction, as well the physical and sexual abuse of one another. The spiritual disconnection was there but under different circumstances. Violence is violence.

It was in 1989 and 1990 that I was suffering from a case of ineptness as a therapist and was guided to the Rosebud Reservation and Leksi’s Albert, Joe and so many others. I would explain to my elders that an aspect of my counseling was missing, the spiritual, and I didn’t know what to do. They told me what to do, a ceremony called Wičháŋpi Wóyute. Translated as Star Feeding, it became a practice I utilized with my clients.

The Stars are very important to Lakota people. The stars are important to most Indigenous people’s. The stars were not just a way to navigate. The stars were relatives who listened to us. Who ached to help us. People through time have prayed with the stars. The Lakota people know each of us has a Star in the sky, a relative to communicate with whenever we wish. The Lakota Star quilt offers us an example of that knowing. We wear such a quilt when we stand on the hill in prayer. The blanket we wear calls out to the Star … ‘I am here. The wind blowing in my face. Please listen to what I have to say as I cry out. Please walk with me. Be with me.’

The Stars love us. Sounds crazy doesn’t it? The Stars love us as they look down both day and night. They can see us even when we can’t see them. But the elders warn, we have entered a time of sadness when the Stars can no longer see us nor we, them. In the natural order of things there is day and there is night. We need both. But we have created perpetual light, we have created homes that we do not leave as we have come to fear the night, and thus the Stars no longer play a part in our lives. We have disconnected from the Stars.

(When the missionaries and soldiers defeated the Indian peoples they forced them to live inside, to divorce from nature. This was part and parcel of the holistic destruction of Native cultures. Disconnect people from everything they know and love, including the stars in the sky.)

Back at New England College, I was guided to build a little sweat lodge (Ini) in front of the counseling center. Uncle Albert visited the campus, helped me construct the ini, and taught me the songs necessary to re-connect the students to themselves, others and all things. It was a special place for hundreds of students as they reconnected. We would sit outside by the fire and the students would look up into the night sky in wonder. If even for a moment they left the world of violence.

For those deeply wounded students I practiced, or had them practice, Feeding the Stars. I would ask them to purchase a little piece of quartz, or provided them with a piece of quartz, that they would carry with them for four days or more. The students were guided to speak to the stone. To release their guilt, anxiety, fear, doubt into the stone. That the stone, as a relative, gladly accepted this role. Then, when ready, the student would place the stone in the nearby river, or leave it up in the woods or place it in into the fire. This release of negativity that kept them disconnected then re-connected them to self and all things.

Students took these stones into the ini and ‘prayed’ with them there. As they sat under the stars they would hold this stone in their hand or lay it on the ground next to them. Some found it difficult to part wit this stone but they knew it was necessary. Inn order to release the wound they had to release the stone. The stone, too, would then release the wound of their friend into the water, earth or fire.

Of course, in the 1880’s, Wičháŋpi Wóyute was banned by the priests and missionaries. The practice was viewed as devil worship or superstition. Yet another way the Dominant Culture disconnected others … and ultimately, themselves.

By the year 2000, when I received the Star Stone Altar, my understanding of the strength and efficacy of the ceremony had increased. For example, I would put a vet on the hill … out in nature … for one to four nights … securely surrounded by prayer flags and ties. They. would be guided to bring a dozen or more stones with them into this encirclement of prayer. They were told to ruminated on a wound or a memory causing them guilt, pain, anxiety and disconnection. To give that pain to a stone, to thank the stone, and then toss the stone out of the encirclement. To give that pain back to The Mother. To release it.

“Tunkasila, free me of those things that do not serve me, all my relatives nor you”

A beautiful ceremony healing and reconnecting all things. Is there scientific proof this ceremony works? No, not yet. But I’ve witnessed the change and so have many of those who performed this old rite of reconnection.

I believe it is time many of us conduct this ceremony, or version of this ceremony, for ourselves, others and all our relations including The Mother, herself.

Mitakuye Oyasin

Rags

P.S I was taught a particularly poignant Wičháŋpi Wóyute ceremony that should not be trifled with by anyone who does not have a deep knowing and belief. It is a ceremony that 99.99 percent of Americans wouldn’t believe anyway so I’m not too concerned. It is called the Wakíŋyaŋ Wítka Woéčhuŋ, Thunderbeing Egg Ceremony.

There is a particular rare geode found out West, marked with pentagonal ridges. Those of us who know understand this is the egg of the Thunderbeings. Thunderbeings (Wakinyan) are formless, cosmic forces that billow and shift like storm clouds. They flap their wings and the wind blows and thunder is heard. Lightning flashes from their eyes. The people of this Star Stone Altar will tell you that when we conduct ceremony rain, wind, lightning and thunderstorms appear. Even in winter. When the Wakinyan do take a physical shape they appear as Thunderbirds and are viewed as a force capable of destruction or renewal.

The precious Thunderbeing Egg is found and taken with prayer and then handed to a person who has cancer or some other debilitating problem. The person is made to understand that this egg, this life, is willing to sacrifice itself for the person. That this egg will take the sickness from the person and move it into itself. When conducted in a good way this ceremony is filled with wonder, tears and beauty. After the transfer the egg is placed in a lake or buried in The Mother to heal.

We have seen people cured of cancer and other illnesses. Some medicine people report that when they break the egg open it is filled with the sickness. The spirits of this country are long forgotten but wait for us to remember them. ‘All medicine wants is pain to cure’, states Rumi.

Please offer prayers to my friend and great artist Brent Hardisty. He has left for a while but with your prayers he will return. There is work to do. You are loved Brent.

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