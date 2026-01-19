Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD's avatar
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
1d

I feel like we're in quicksand, or a slo-mo dream moving through water and unable to move quickly. I don't know why we can't do something, except there's no national leadership coordinating our actions. There doesn't seem to be any urgency at the national level except for midterms. And not only can we NOT wait, who knows if there will be free and fair elections in November.

Reply
Share
Ginger Nash's avatar
Ginger Nash
1d

Dems too afraid to risk losing their jobs (despite the loss of our democracy so it’s certainly going to change the way they actually “work”) and Republicans too afraid of the same OR losing money—those that are in the consulting business. It IS so insane. Thanks for your post. At least I know I’m not alone.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture