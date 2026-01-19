ICE is back in Massachusetts. New trucks delivered. Violence and fear is in the air.

I know ‘legally’ why we can’t rid ourselves of Trump. I’m not stupid.

I know a portion of Americans still support Trump. I am aware why they do support it … racism, greed, ignorance, immorality, power, misogyny, did I mention racism and some sort of hypnotic evil spell.

What I don’t grasp is why the rest of us Americans, congress and the world continue to put up with this evil insanity?

If. if, somehow we were all transported to 1935 Germany and we KNEW what Hitler was going to do … what would we do? What would the world do? (This is similar to the question, ‘Would you kill baby Hitler if you could?’) But seriously, what would you do?

What is the difference between Hitler and Trump? Both have wreaked havoc on the world. Both are megalomaniacs. Both are racist immoral evil beings. In my world, Trump is simply Hitler re-born.

He is going to kill us all. I truly believe that. He is an insane, soulless, immoral beast. He cares about nothing and no one. He doesn’t love Americans. He loves nothing. He loves no one. He has non capacity for love.

He would name the planet earth after himself if allowed. He just told the leader of Norway he will punish Norway because they didn’t give him the Peace Prize! How insane is that? I didn’t ask for this, did you?

He has gestapo in place. He has built and is building camps (read my last posts). He is building a transportation system to transport us to said camps. He rapes, kills, is a pedophile, kidnaps leaders, angers our friends, threatens countries that are not our concern, has supported two genocides, bombs countries like Syria and Nigeria at night, flips the bird at Americans, supports the murder of Americans, has destroyed the White House, murders people on the high seas…. on and on and on and on.

Why? Why are we waiting to be fried alive by this insane, wretched fiend?

Someone tell me, please.