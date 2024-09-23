Eisenhower’s now famous farewell speech in 1961 included a warning about the burgeoning Military-Industrial Complex. It is apparent that our government is compromised and the Public Network News Channels have all been compromised and have been folded into the Military-Industrial Complex.

“As we peer into society's future, we – you and I, and our government – must avoid the impulse to live only for today, plundering for our own ease and convenience the precious resources of tomorrow. We cannot mortgage the material assets of our grandchildren without risking the loss also of their political and spiritual heritage. We want democracy to survive for all generations to come, not to become the insolvent phantom of tomorrow.” - Eisenhower, 1961

I watched an alternative news source this morning. The interviewee said something like, “Gaza is yesterday’s news. The focus now is on Lebanon.” I don’t believe the interviewee was saying it was ‘old news’ for him but for the general public. As you know, though the compromised Public News Networks may have moved on, the missiles still fall on Gaza.

A video came through overnight I wish to share. I vomited after watching it. So beware. I’ve been writing about evil, the ‘Unholy creature carried by a whirlwind,” as I described in my last post. There is a Lakota name for this … Wakan Sica Yumnika. I keep saying you need not believe me. But if you watch this video … you will not be able to deny Wakan Sica Yumnika. This comes directly from my altar, which you need not believe and may even laugh about.

But, there is another truth you must be aware of as that truth is about to play out, “What goes around comes around.” America is responsible for the events that took place in the video below. Hug YOUR children, as our evil government is inviting Wakan Sican Yumnika to this land. Then we will experience Phetan Yumnikan, A Fire Whirlwind.

It does not have to be this way. But the warning is clear. We must rise up and scream, Enough is Enough or we will all perish.

Lord Have Mercy on Us. Tunkasila, Unsimala Yo. Mitakuye Oyasin.