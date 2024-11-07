I’m already sick of all the articles, TikTok bedside, talks, podcasts … ruminating … suffering … the gnashing of teeth … wondering …. crying out to the universe …. ‘What happened?’

I have to laugh at the pundits and authors already moving into the shame and blame game, “15 million voters fell asleep” or “15 million voters decided that voting wasn’t important.”

Pundits, authors, democrat spokes persons official or non-official re-calibrating because they need to keep their audience and their jobs; articles going on for pages and pages dissecting the events of this election. Editorial pages. Touching moments of soul rendering person-to-person sharing, “We will be ok. We got this. Grieve and then wipe yourself off and let’s get back in the fight.”

Fuck Michael Moore and every other Democrat who gave up their soul, but come tomorrow their ‘paid user only’ Substacks and YouTubes and MSNBC bullshit will continue on offering us their brilliant insights. I’m done with all of you pricks.

I’ll boil down Kamala’s loss for you with one word and one picture.

Conscience.