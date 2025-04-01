We have watched with amazement as Charlie Chaplin silently dances with … artfully tossing, spinning and caressing … a floating globe of planet earth, as Wagner’s Lohengrin prelude sublimely plays in the background. There is much to be learned from this satire created in 1939.

At first glance our attention is drawn to Charlie Chaplin’s demeanor. A spoiled little boy in a man suit climbing a curtain in fear. We see him stumble, aghast, at being told by his subordinate that he will be perceived as a ‘God’ … simultaneously internally delighted at that prospect. A bewitched Chaplin asks his subordinate to leave the room.

The scene changes and Chaplin is alone, establishing lustful eye contact with a large globe resting in a wooden stand. Tenderly, as if caressing a lover, he lifts the globe from its resting place and the ballet begins.

But I would like to suggest to you that there are two events being enacted in this film. One event is observable as it appears on film before us. But there is a second event, a subtle event, that Chaplain is warning us about. I’ll show you in a moment.

The first event is Chaplain’s dance with the floating sphere. Watch the film a second time and focus your attention on Chaplain’s face. Watch Chaplain’s mood as the dance progresses. Take note of his body language … the tender gaze in his eyes … how astounded he is at the beauty of the globe … but as the film progresses he becomes more and more impressed by his own antics …. his control of the floating orb …even gently ricocheting it off his rump.

Abruptly his mood is broken by the explosion of the floating ball. He is not concerned about the state of the deflated globe he is only angry … the spoiled little boy reappears. He is disgusted when his toy breaks.

If you were able to conjure some of the emotions experienced by this dictator as he imagines the world as his toy … something to play with … something that responds to his every whim … then you have touched upon what it must be like to be a malignant narcissistic sociopath. To be the god of the earth. To control the spheres every movement. And not sad or worried when the toy breaks … only angry that it had the gall to do this to you.

This technique was taught to me during my training as a therapist. I didn’t need to be an alcoholic to counsel alcoholics. Or suffer from an eating disorder to counsel clients suffering from bulimia. But I DID need to do my best to understand their perspective. Their thought process. To try and imagine, even experience through role playing, their feelings. In that way I could help to problem solve. If, say, I only mocked them then I couldn’t be of any help. I surely couldn’t problem solve.

Understand?

Now to that second more subliminal message of Chaplain’s brilliant play. It is where the real dangers lay. Any thoughts?

It has often times proven true in history that the Goebbels, Himmlers and Heydrichs behind the front man, who is often times just an egotistical clown, are the real danger. It is clear that Chaplain was aware of this. Of course Chaplain knew that Hitler was a real danger in-and-of himself. But Chaplain also knew that it takes more than one man to take control of a population, a country …. the world. And often times, it takes more than one psychopath to administer to the dirty work.

During the Great Purge Joseph Stalin had Nikolai Ivanovich Yezhov (Russian: Николай Иванович Ежов) who was head of the NKVD (secret police) from 1936 to 1938. Yezhov organized mass arrests, torture, and executions during the Great Purge.

During the Cultural Revolution Mao Zedong had the Gang of Four. The Gang of Four was a faction composed of four Chinese Communist Party officials. They came to power from 1960-1976 and under their and Mao’s leadership millions were murdered. They were later charged with a series of treasonous crimes due to their responsibility for the excesses and failures in the Cultural Revolution. The gang's leading figure was Jiang Qing (Mao’s last wife), Zhang Chunqiao, Yao Wenyuan and Wang Hongwen.

I could keep offering you more examples but I think you get the point.

If Charlie Chaplain were alive I’d like to believe he would provide us with an intelligent yet pointed piece of art to that would covey to the uninformed (or proudly ignorant) world what is happening right here, right now, in America.

As I write this I had the ludicrous thought, “What if Kristi Noem reads this and sends me to El Salvador?” You and I both know … that my thought is quite ludicrous … but you see … the thought has been implanted. And, 8 years ago I never would have had such a thought. We are in danger.

The Orange Clown will never have to pay for his behavior. He has tested the system and the system failed. Justice doesn’t matter, for him. But just like Stalin’s and Mao’s and Hitler’s psychopath murderers did pay the price so will Musk, Noem, Miller and others. It will take time but either Trump, or time, will do them in.

For now … be awake. Pick a specific battle to fight (Museums, NPR, Native American Rights, Drill Baby Drill or one of the hundreds of changes the Clown and his people are throwing our way.) And, stay healthy. No time to go Ostrich. We all have to do our part.

Mitakuye Oyasın. All things are our relatives.