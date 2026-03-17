I’ve completed research focusing upon summarizing what the German people regretted not doing and what they wished they had done in the 1930’s before the Nazi’s established ultimate power. This German struggle to overcome the past was so deep and so overwhelming it eventually received the label, Vergangenheitsbewaltigung…. translated as, the struggle to overcome the past.

In a past post I wrote about a German woman who was a client. She was part of a vast group of German women who were children when the war was underway. These women decided to never marry nor have children fearing they would give birth to a new Hitler. They lived with such pain, sorrow and guilt that many sacrificed their own health and often their own lives.

The motivation for undertaking this research was to determine the similarities and differences between what did and didn’t take place in the 1930’s compared to what is and isn’t taking place now, in 2026. I will leave the comparison of then and now in YOUR hands so that YOU are determining what went wrong in the 1930’s and will articulate how history is being repeated.

Common regrets and perceived missed opportunities included: