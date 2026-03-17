What we wish we had done ...
I’ve completed research focusing upon summarizing what the German people regretted not doing and what they wished they had done in the 1930’s before the Nazi’s established ultimate power. This German struggle to overcome the past was so deep and so overwhelming it eventually received the label, Vergangenheitsbewaltigung…. translated as, the struggle to overcome the past.
In a past post I wrote about a German woman who was a client. She was part of a vast group of German women who were children when the war was underway. These women decided to never marry nor have children fearing they would give birth to a new Hitler. They lived with such pain, sorrow and guilt that many sacrificed their own health and often their own lives.
The motivation for undertaking this research was to determine the similarities and differences between what did and didn’t take place in the 1930’s compared to what is and isn’t taking place now, in 2026. I will leave the comparison of then and now in YOUR hands so that YOU are determining what went wrong in the 1930’s and will articulate how history is being repeated.
Common regrets and perceived missed opportunities included:
Political Unity: A) A commonly stated regret was that democratic parties needed to work together but instead were too divided to form a united front against the Nazi Party, B) That they, the German people, forgot they all were German citizens and fought amongst themselves …. thus creating a vacuum that the Nazi’s filled, and C) Hitler, and others, were quite brilliant strategists and public speakers. They tailored their dress, volume and intensity of oration, language, stories/facts/perceptions and the like to fit the crowd or location where they spoke. They manipulated the common citizen with false promises, highly emotional pleas, expressing what the common citizen wanted to hear and then naming a common enemy thus creating a common bond.
Preventing Enabling Act: A wish that the Reichstag had not passed the 1933 Enabling Act, which gave Hitler dictatorial powers. (Sound familiar?)
Civic Resistance: Feelings that greater public protest or civil disobedience could have disrupted Nazi propaganda and violence. There was a profound post-war realization that the “silent majority” had waited too long to speak out. By the time groups like the White Rose attempted to mobilize the public in the 1940s, the Gestapo had created a total police state where dissent meant certain death.
Nazi’s deployed a government ‘police force’ that had few behavioral restrictions and constrictions. This ruthless ‘policing force’ created enough fear that citizens found it easier and safer to stay home, ignore the breaking of law, ignore the ever growing violence thus conceding power to the Nazi’s. The common citizen did not endorse the violence and terror carried out by the Nazi’s. Nazi citizens regretted not standing up to this police force of cruel thugs. The ‘police force’ mutated into the Gestapo, the SS who served as concentration camp commandants and guards.
Media/Institutional Independence: Wishing for stronger resistance within the judiciary, media, and police against the rapid Nazification of state institutions. Early on the media did NOT report facts or events but became a propagandized voice of the Nazi’s. Those in government who were not members of the Nazi Party did not speak up or challenge the Nazi party. And, the judiciary became a lame duck kowtowing to whatever The Nazi Party wanted.
Military Intervention in 1933–1934: In retrospect, many noted that the German Army (Wehrmacht) was the only institution with enough power to remove Hitler early on. Military leaders later expressed regret for not acting before Hitler neutralized internal opposition during the Night of the Long Knives and secured their personal oath of loyalty.
Strengthening Weimar Institutions: Post-war thinkers often pointed to the inherent weaknesses in the Weimar Constitution that allowed for “constitutional repeal” through the Enabling Act of 1933. There was a wish that the government had been restructured earlier to prevent extremist parties from legally seizing total power.
Individual Moral Courage: German citizens regretted not exhibiting the moral courage to speak and/or act out against the Nazi’s early in their reign. Younger generations in the 1960s famously confronted their parents with the question, “Why didn’t you do anything?”. This led to a cultural shift prioritizing the refusal to join Nazi organizations, boycotting anti-Semitic policies, and maintaining “inner exile” (staying in Germany but mentally and culturally rejecting the regime).
Bibliography
They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933-45 by Milton Mayer (1955):An invaluable sociological study based on interviews with ten “average” Nazis in a small town, exploring why they didn’t stop the regime and their eventual regret.
Defying Hitler: A Memoir by Sebastian Haffner: A profound memoir detailing how an ordinary German witnessed the creeping, insidious takeover of daily life and the moral failure to resist early.
Red Orchestra: The Story of the Berlin Underground by Anne Nelson:Describes a rare, organized group of German citizens (academics, artists, workers) who tried to sabotage the regime from within, highlighting the agonizing choices they faced.
Diaries of Victor Klemperer (1933–1945): A detailed account by a German-Jewish scholar surviving in Dresden, documenting the apathy, fear, and complicity of his non-Jewish neighbors.
The Burden of Guilt: A Short History of Germany, 1914-1945 by Hannah Vogt:Written to educate post-war Germans on how the Nazi rise happened, focusing on personal and national responsibility.
Every Man Dies Alone by Hans Fallada: A novel based on a true story about a working-class couple who decide to defy the Gestapo after their son is killed in the war.
German Resistance to Hitler by Peter Hoffmann: A detailed look at the various, often desperate, attempts by individuals and groups inside Germany to stop Hitler.
Excellent Work! Erich Fromm-s 1941 Escape Fromm Freedom is also an excellent source as he saw how America was escaping and its potential to further escape from freedom back then as the Germans escaped freedom to totalitarianism-fascism.