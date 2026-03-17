Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
2d

Excellent Work! Erich Fromm-s 1941 Escape Fromm Freedom is also an excellent source as he saw how America was escaping and its potential to further escape from freedom back then as the Germans escaped freedom to totalitarianism-fascism.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture