Red Line or Line in the Sand

The etymology of the phrase is unclear.

On a tachometer you cross the Red Line and you may blow your engine.

Some etymologists believe the term “redlining” was coined by sociologist John McKnight in the 1960s and is derived from the practice—used by the federal government—of literally drawing a red line on a map around the neighborhoods where they would not invest effort (time/money) based on demographics (read color, nationality, wealth and religion) alone.

In Israel, the phrase was notably used as a political metaphor by Foreign Minister Yigal Allon in 1975, when he said that Washington "has managed to draw a red line which all the Arab countries know they must not cross - that America is not going to sacrifice Israel for the sake of Arab support."

Some etymologists contend the phrase is associated with the refusal of bankers to loan or insure someone because they live in an area deemed to be a poor financial risk. A red pen was used to circle on a map poor areas of town, "banks have redlined loans to buyers"

‘Redlining’ contracts has been done for decades in the legal and financial industries, since long before computers and computer software were around to make the process simple and easy. In fact, the term “red line” is very literal, referring to the markings that a person would make by hand using a red pen with red markings when they reviewed changes to an original contract or other legal documents. The reviewer would use a ruler and a red pen to make lines to indicate areas that had been removed or included. Deleted text was marked with a single strike-through line. Inserted text was marked with a double line.

Personally, I associate ‘Red Line’ with a Bugs Bunny cartoon. As always it takes Bugs, the ultimate heyoka, to show us how stupid we look. ‘Red Line’ does seem to be a synonym for ‘Line in the Sand’ as in … ‘This line represents my limit. Cross this line at your own risk.’ Such a threat must be backed up by action the first time! Do not cry wolf. Default on your supposed ‘red line’ just once and your words are empty. Like I’ve mentioned before I’m put off with all of Judge Napalitanos ‘good friends’ who for months and months have told us about the Red Lines of Russia, Hezbollah, Iran …. Red Line this and Red Line that.

Truly ….. TRULY …. are you truly shocked that Biden just gave permission to Ukraine to send missiles into the heart of Russia? All we have been told for months is HOW REAL Putin’s Red Line is regarding attacking Russia. I called bullshit on his ‘Red Line’ when Ukraine crossed over Russia’s border. (If the Mexican Army attacked Santa Fe how long would that invasion last?) Biden crossed Putin’s Red Line because there is no Red Line.

Just like Lebanon is Gaza 2.0 for the Israeli ZioNazi genocide squads. We were told, “Israel had better not cross that ‘red line’ in Lebanon because Hezbollah will kick their ass. Really? Really. Not seeing it. I am seeing Beirut being leveled.

“Iran’s red line is …. .” Enough already. Bullshit. Iran is being bought off just like everyone else. We all say, “What is the Red Line for the Arabs regarding Israel? Palestinians would LOVE to know the answer to that question. There is no Red Line. Greed and comfort (not justice and peace) supersede all Red Lines.

All that to ask YOU … what is your Red Line? And each of us had BETTER examine that personal red line real soon. Is it …

… when your lovely land lady, who is Filipino and an American citizen because she married an American citizen, is hauled away by the Trump Love America Wagon (T-Law). The T-LAW ZioNazi Gestapo pull up to your apartment and haul her away when her husband is at work. (Ridiculous Tom, shut up. Oh yah? Ok. And Trump will never be voted in a for a second term)

… when the T-LAW ZioNazi Gestapo pull up to your local high school and begin arresting teachers and burning books?

… when the T-Law ZioNazi Gestapo fire college professors for speaking the truth about Zionism and vacuous cowardly college administrators claim that to be anti-ZioNazi is to be anti-Semite? (Oh wait, that happened yesterday. And no one really stood up for the professor. (Heh, Bugs get your furry toe ready for universities.)

… when all alternative news sources are shut down?

… when mosques in your hometown are destroyed?

I won’t go on … but I’m thinking about my Red Line or Lines. What am I willing to die for? Liberty and Justice for all? Or, does greed and comfort supersede every value I ‘said’ I held? I need to know. I need to think this through so that I will act and not be a coward.

Reminder Lesson: There are six responses to fear. Six possible responses when our life or lifestyle is threatened.

Fight

Flight

Submit

Posture

Attend

Befriend

Well, we are learning real fast that empty phrases like, ‘Red Line’ is simply posturing. That in many cases declaring a ‘Red Line’ is submitting. Flight won’t help. That leaves Fight, Attend, Befriend.

Cowards will befriend the T-Law ZioNazi Gestapo. They may even attend to them!!

That leaves Fight. The only thing that tyrants understand. To evil pricks like Trump, Musk, Kennedy, and puppy killers like Nome … kindness and sycophancy is weakness. They will, eventually, ‘Come For You.’

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

[You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursure virtue and knowledge.]

(Inf. 26.119-20)