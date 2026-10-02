If you read the book Zuya, by Albert White Hat, you will read the memories shared by this Lakota man. Leksi Albert had moved beyond his loathing of the white man. Had moved beyond alcoholism. Had no fear of sharing his truth. Or, his truth about you. Sometimes hard truths. He was a man who worked with you, laughed with you and cried with you. To Leksi Albert you were a person worthy of kindness and respect, until you weren’t. If you treated him with kindness and respect then you had a true friend, a relative, for life.

And, oh, did he love his people. Be it in a classroom, a sweat lodge or in his truck he spoke of his people. Their trials, tribulations, joys, stories and foibles. He had us laughing all of the time. He left us thinking much of the time. He taught me, “Never ask your people, your students, to do what you haven’t done yourself.”

Let’s begin there. “He loved his people.” Do you love your people? Maybe a more salient question is, “Do you even know your people … your neighbors … your neighbor’s neighbors? Do you even know their name lest their joys, woes, histories, sadnesses and foibles?

I’ve lived here ten years and I don’t know my neighbor’s names. I rarely even see them. The kids don’t play outside or in the street. The neighbors don’t gather or have yard parties. I have no idea their story. I do not love them. Nor dislike them. I simply don’t know them.

From 1959 to 1969 I lived in a suburb of Milwaukee in a lovely little neighborhood. At 76, right now in this moment, I can tell you the names of neighbors four to seven houses to the left and to the right of my house. I can tell you the names of the neighbors across the street and up the block and round the corner. Right now, if you asked, I could draw you a map … place their first and last names, their profession and in some cases their histories. I can tell you who served in WWll. I can tell you the name of their kids, their approximate ages and my relationship with each of them. I can tell you when many of them died and of what cause.

In many cases, I loved them. Not romantically. But when I think of them now I smile our cry. Mr. A who took us kids to a farm and showed us how the farmer planted and harvested corn. R.H. who lived across the street… a wiry funny short man who never got angry even if we hit his picture window with a baseball. J.K. next door who was in the tank core in WWll which later helped me understand why often times he was quiet … quiet in a different kind of way. I remember all of the B’s… five houses up and over from my house. Their son killed in Vietnam. All of the neighbors mourning together.

At times, all of the neighbors partying together. The night one neighbor held a talent contest in the yard for everyone to participate in, or just observe. All of the moms serving as mom for all of the kids. We felt safe, not watched. Safe. And when someone died, everyone was there with food and affection and tears.

I remember back in 1995 an author by the name of Stephanie Coontz was invited to speak on campus. She had written a book titled, ‘The Way We Never Were.’ She spoke to the audience about the myth of American family life and that it was a dangerous trap.

As she spoke I thought to myself, ‘You should have lived in my neighborhood.’ That book and her words I will never forget … because she couldn’t have been more wrong. I am wise enough to know the people in my neighborhood weren’t perfect. I’m guessing some were depressed, or some were hurting their spouse or some drank too much. I don’t know. But what I do know is that over 100 people knew each other. I know, I KNOW, that I could have gone to any one of those people if I was in need … and they would have helped. Everyone protected one another.

I’m smart enough to know poor people in tenements or the homeless didn’t have my privilege. But what I believe is this, they still had something more than so many people have today. Relationship.

Stay with me on this, please.I have a point. From age zero (1950) to age 9 (1959) I lived in another, older neighborhood. To this day I can tell you the names and locations of about 10 neighbors, the car they drove, stories about them and I can describe them to you. And they weren’t all lilly white ‘Americans’. There were those, yes, but also very ‘ethnic’ people … who spoke different languages, who dressed funny, smelled funny but lived together. The husband and wife at the corner, from the Baltics, who gave us kids cookies on the way home from school. The dark skinned Italian women dressed all in black, ‘Ready at a moments notice to attend a funeral.’ Polish people, German people… Italian people … many who were immigrants or maybe first generation Americans.

Leksi Albert spoke of growing up in the 1940’s on the reservation. There weren’t any cars. There was no TV and a very few people even had a radio. People grew their food and shared their food with one another. They gathered at night to tell stories. The kids didn’t have much … but you see … it wasn’t about STUFF. It was about relationship. Albert would tell you that Coontz’s book didn’t apply to his childhood either. His Lakota “Leave it to Beaver’ was different than my, ‘Leave it to Beaver,” but the essence was the same. Relationship. Love. Safety. Family. Friends. Neighbors.

Then, in 1953, the United States Government said that it was now legal to sell and serve alcohol on the Reservations. And the beer trucks appeared. Albert reports that it was in 1953 when the Lakota people faced their second period of genocide. Self-inflicted? We can say that, sure. But before the white man invaded this country there was no such thing as alcoholism or diabetes. Beginning in 1953 a new wave of destruction hit the reservation.

You don’t NEED to kill a nation or a people’s with guns and bombs. You kill them by taking away their food, their safety, their health, their relationship to spirits … to friends … to neighbors … to family and to self. Kill them by driving them to loneliness and despair and self-inflicted violence. Break them apart and they can’t work together to stop you … YOU … you who was promised, Liberty and Justice for All. Teach them to hate their fellow countrymen. Divide them. Weaken them. Distract them.

Divide and conquer. Create despair and hopelessness. Tell so many lies that no one knows what is truth and what is fiction. ‘Real or Memorex.?"‘

Now, we have ‘alternate truth’. We are told, ‘fake news.’ And NOW, NOW, we have AI. ‘Was that real or was that AI?’ ‘It isn’t AI, it is SI.’ What? How can we have relationship when we don’t even know what is real, fake, truth, lie … when we keep changing the names and the playing field …. and when we don’t even know our neighbor’s name?’

1990

A terribly hot day on the Rosebud in South Dakota. After cutting logs by hand, building a fire, watching that fire … we all crawled into that lodge made of sticks, the floor of dirt and hit rocks about to be carried in. Joe Eagle Elk stiffly made his way in and with a ‘huff’ sat in place. One Latino guy (David), a group of Indian people and me … the whitest human on earth. (I’m surprised my given name wasn’t lightbulb instead of Rags.) Joe looked around, a smile on his face and he says to David and me. “Why do you guys come in here and sit in the dirt with us? Flys all over. Hot. You could be sitting in a nice pew, air conditioning, listening to a choir. What’s wrong with you?.. he laughed with love in his eyes. And the rocks were brought in.

I loved those people. I knew every one of their names. They had nothing. They had everything. Everything I owned, everything, was in my car. I had nothing. I had everything.

Not a non-sequitur….. let me show you a portion of Peter Hegseth’s speech from yesterday,

No more silly PowerPoint trainings or drag queen shows. No more diversity quotas, no more gender pronouns, no more identity months. Only the warrior ethos. And I know you feel it, because I’ve been to your units and met with your troops. It has transformed entire formations as it was intended to do. But it’s worth saying again, so that the Fake News understands it. We are no longer the Woke Department or the Weak Department. Simple translation of that: No fatties. No trannies. No beardos. No weirdos. No wimps. No radicals. Just warriors. Just tough, ready, committed troops. The War Department, as you know, is color-blind, gender-neutral, and merit-based. Or as the President says to me, “Pete … central casting. I want central casting.” The ideological clowns are out. The patriotic cowboys are in — with testosterone testing on top. Diversity is not our strength, unity is our strength. Because that’s all that really matters when the missiles are flying. The delusional media will downplay all the progress of the past year, but this group — right here — and I look forward to hearing from you all tomorrow morning as well — knows how real and how important culture change is has been. But allow me to digress, briefly, to address that delusional media. You’re all here, and I’m here to talk to you but for a moment I’m going to talk to them and through them. To the fake news. To start, there’s a few headlines that they could run that they just haven’t gotten to. Guess what? In today’s War Department, military sexual assaults are down. In today’s War Department, military suicides are down. In today’s War Department, Black and female recruitment are up, even though all quotas are gone. Hmm, shocking. How could that be? Quite an inconvenient truth that doesn’t quite fit their narrative, does it? Not only is our force more ready and lethal, but it’s healthier than ever. Color-blind, gender-neutral, merit based. Everyone, of all shades, loves that. Instead, you read disingenuous headlines about deployment lengths, patently false claims of low troop morale, or flat-out propaganda as if it’s written by our adversaries — and frankly, sometimes it is. Take Iran, for example. Allow me to lay it out simply for the anti-American losers in our media: these Americans, right here, and their peers, these — have destroyed Iran’s Navy, destroyed Iran’s Air Force, destroyed their air defense systems, their leadership, and their military industrial capacity. Their entire defense base. Iran’s conventional shield has been crippled, and their nuclear ambitions laid bare for the world. You, this group, are ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon. Courageous and historic operations that every red-blooded American is proud of. But, as you know, the information space … it’s a battle space. Yet our so-called press makes Iranian state media look reasonable. Our media’s shameful lust for political retribution blinds them to the consequences of reckless, so-called reporting. So-called journalists, juiced up on Trump derangement syndrome, think they’re fighting against our President, but they’re really undermining you, our warfighters. Bottom line: too many of them hate the President more than they love the country.

Sounds good heh? Let’s go kick some ass… wait….what? Conduct some research?

LIE ONE: Despite the single-year drop in 2024, the Pentagon noted that active-duty suicide rates have gradually increased overall since 2011, largely mirroring broader trends in the U.S. population

LIE TWO: Estimated active-duty prevalence of unwanted sexual contact dropped from 29,061 service members in FY23 (6.8% of women and 1.3% of men) down to lower levels in subsequent assessments, with active-duty past-year rates decreasing to 4.3% for women and 1.0% for men by FY25.

However, independent research and advocacy groups note that official numbers only capture a fraction of actual offenses, with some studies estimating real prevalence rates to be significantly higher than government figures due to underreporting and ongoing fears of retaliation.

LIE THREE: It is unlikely that Iran currently possesses a finished nuclear weapon, though it maintains the enriched materials and technology to build one if it chooses to do so.

LIE FOUR: Alcohol misuse is a significant and widespread problem in the military, whereas illicit drug use remains relatively low due to strict testing policies.Roughly 30% to 34% of active-duty service members report binge drinking. Alcohol is the most widely misused substance across all branches of the military and among veterans. Cultural and Coping Factors: Heavy drinking is often embedded in military social traditions, and many service members use alcohol to cope with combat stress, trauma, depression, and deployment isolation

LIE FIVE: Reports from media outlets and academic studies state that minority service members face racial slurs, micro-aggressions (small, everyday slights), and biased treatment from peers. A past workplace survey by the Pentagon found that over 30 percent of Black service members reported facing racial bias or harassment in a 12-month period. Surveys by Military Times also showed that more troops witnessed racism in recent years. The officer corps is mostly white (about 73%), and diversity drops lower at higher leadership levels. Investigations show that Black and Hispanic service members are more likely to face strict punishments or courts-martial (military trials) than white peers.

How to defeat a people. It has always been this way … break apart families and communities, destroy cultures, keep people uneducated, lie to the people and if you lie often enough they will believe you, create internal scape-goats …. and keep the power and wealth to yourself as you drug and lie to the people … who will die for you.

People are asking, “Why doesn’t Putin really fight back? Why are there no red lines?”

Hmmmmm …. thinking …. thinking …. ding ding ding …. ‘Because war keeps the people distracted, focuses their attention and ire on the enemy and because war makes the rich, richer.’ The filthy rich love war, support war … but don’t fight in the war.’

…. so I began this journey telling you about Leksi Albert White Hat. His memory of joy and family … his memory of how it was destroyed and who destroyed it … and then one day he and Joe Eagle Elk said to me,

‘Rags (Lightbulb) in your lifetime the world has the likelihood of coming to an end. What your race did to the Indian people is now happening to your people… (bad food, booze, disease, family break up, despair, war, suicide, lies, god-less-ness, violence, loneliness) … this doesn’t make us happy. We worry about you. Take what you are being taught and share it with your people. This will be difficult and most people won’t like you or hear you. No matter. This is your job now. Evil walks the earth. It is walking in your direction.’

So that is why I do this even though the audience is small. Even though people tire of the message and me. It is ok. I know what I know. And I’ve laid out what we must do to find peace again. To find happiness. To push the Beast away. The Beast is real. The sickness the Beast breathes on us is real.

Enough is enough. We must come together and end the beast soon. Or, the lying beasts will end us.

All my elders are dead now. They stand there … Watching. Waiting. Wondering.

What will you do? What will we do?

Mitakuye Oyasin