Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
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Your description of your childhood neighborhood mirrors my experience growing up in Madison, Wisconsin at the same time. I now live in another, smaller community in a neighborhood that looks like my childhood neighborhood. But nobody talks to each other. I know my immediate next door neighbors and have a "Hi, how are ya'" relationship with two others a half-block away. Nobody is outdoors. There are no kids bicycling by or yelling and laughing in the backyards. It is a Potemkin Village.

Your description of what was done to Native Americans with the lifting of prohibition off the reservations is the same thing that was done to inner-city Black neighborhoods with the introduction of crack cocaine. I am reading journalist Gary Webb's 1998 book "Dark Alliance: The CIA, the Contras, and the Crack Cocaine Explosion."

Gary Webb's investigative journalism exposed the deadly alliance of the CIA and the right-wing Contras and a deadly network that was importing literally tons of cocaine into the United States and specifically targeting Black neighborhoods in LA. The network eventually expanded to Black communities across the country, leading to the explosion of gangs, weapons, addiction, misery and death. And it was all -- like on the reservations -- built, constructed and expanded by the United States government.

At the same time, the Reagan administration began -- with the compliance of many Democrats -- to cut away federal programs to assist impoverished families and communities.

While Webb was initially celebrated with his reporting in the San Jose Mercury News, the government and their media stooges soon turned on him. His reporting was misrepresented and smeared. He was demoted at the newspaper and eventually left. He wound up dead. Supposedly a suicide with TWO bullets in his head.

Now all these years later and after all the tragic results on the reservations and inner city neighborhoods, the government is now out for the rest of us. As inflation accelerates and the coming economic depression will crush whatever fragments of the American dream that remain, all of us will be living on the reservation of the genocidal American corporate state.

Finally, to understand that what is happening is not by accident or just about cell phone doom scrolling. There is a lot that has been engineered and directed by intelligence agencies to fragment society, sow distrust and distraction and fragment community and human relationship. Gary Webb's book is a good source to understanding how we got here. Another is Tom O'Neil's excellent book "CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties."

We have gotten to the point we are at in this society not by accident, but by intent and design. We are all on the corporate reservation now. It is all the work of evil.

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