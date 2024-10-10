Strange Fruit (Hanging in Gaza) Gazan buildings bear a strange fruit,

Blood on the walls and blood on the street,

Brown bodies swing in the desert heat,

Strange fruit hanging from the walls. City scene of Palestine

Torn bodies and a bloody mess,

Scent of fresh bread?,

And the sudden smell of burning flesh! Here is a fruit for the crows to pluck,

For the rain to gather, for the wind to suck,

For the sun to rot, for a tree to drop,

Here is a strange and bitter crop. TJB (Forgive me Mr. Meeropol) We must not promote Harris just because we loathe and fear Trump

We must not promote Trump just because we loathe and fear Harris

We MUST NOT embolden Likud Zionism and their genocide

We face a DANGER BEYOND DANGER

There are other ways. Just because they are OTHER doesn’t make them crazy

- We can demand new candidates

- We can vote a Third Party

- We can perform peaceful revolt and demand change

We simply cannot allow Likud Zionism and

violent American values to control the world any longer

Likud Zionist IDF with Your and My Taxes Did This!! We did this!!

My love … are you there?

Can’t see you. Can’t move.

They killed us.

Then left us,

to rot on this roof.

My darling,

your hand,

so close,

yet

so

far.

I’ve something to tell you.

Our baby. Our star.

Died with us

that day

which now seems long ago.

Are we forgotten,

abandoned,

by those walking below?

They don’t know we’re here, Love.

We’ve been given this gift.

To lay here together,

souls ready to drift.

I’ll love you forever.

It is this that I know.

Wait,

voices,

they found us.

My Sweetness.

take my hand…..

We can go.

Please Stop This Madness.

Mother Earth is a Living Being. Could you do THIS to your Mother?

Your Christian God whatever you claim to believe in… wants this?

We will be abandoned. We will pay a price you cannot imagine.

The Likud Zionist Ghouls in Israel and Washington D.C. will be the end of us

You doubt that? They have massacred 100’s of thousands already.

THE DIFFERENCE? THEY DIDN’T HAVE TARPS

https://youtube.com/shorts/l5pKVomhL3s?si=VgCDV5A_2LgH_e-1