Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
2d

Red flags calling for righteous revenge against the US are multiplying among the millions of Iranian mourners. At some point that will come true. When it does, most Americans will don the blanket of victimhood and pontificate about "Muslim extremists" and "terrorists", conveniently ignoring -- or never understanding -- that it is we and the Israelis who kicked off the violence and we who are the true terrorists.

Reply
Share
Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
2d

Ukraine is a war of necessity, you idiot.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture