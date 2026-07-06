“ We gave them a week off because we are nice …. “

This morning I found myself in front of the computer screen mindlessly watching that vile thing in the Oval Office talking about Iran. How it defeated Iran so strongly (It has never mastered the English language). How it is giving the Irani’s, ‘ … a week off because we are nice.’ When my mind and soul fully grasped what the thing was saying AND the utter insanity of it all … I became, literally, nauseated. Have felt sick all morning.

It, we, killed the political and religious leader of Iran … and, members of his family … and we bombed a school attended by the children (killing 160) of Irani leaders and administrators. We murdered hundreds. But now the slimy thing says it won’t bomb the funeral for the dead, ‘…because we are nice.’

What has made me feel sick is the crystal clear awareness that the putrid evil beast mucking about in the White House is proud of its blood lust and mocks the funeral of the adults and children we murdered. It mocks the thousands of people in mourning that have gathered in the streets … careful not to murder them …. at least this week ‘because we are nice.’

I’m feeling physically and soul sick because of the insanity of it all. Realizing how utterly ludicrous and perverted our country is now. We bombed Somalia for the 69th time in 2026. We continue to feed bombs and weapons to the Zionists so that they can continue to prosecute their genocides. We encouraged, surreptitiously led and continue to feed weapons and intel to the war in Ukraine. A war that has lead to 1.5 million Russian military casualties including approximately 450,000 dead… to the deaths of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and 600,000 Ukrainian military casualties.

The thing in the White House sweats and stinks of murder, rape, pedophilia, greed, lies, theft, grift, treason, violence … and all we do is sit and watch the maggot poison everything around it… from the rape of women to its darkening even the brilliance of the World Futbol Cup.

Long before Jesus’ incarnation, the Philistines worshiped an idol the Jews called ‘Baal-zebub’. This means “Lord of the flies.” Most Bible scholars believe that the idol’s true name was “Baal-zebul,” or, “Baal the prince.” The writer of Kings Gospel’s deliberately altered the name as a dig at the idol. Over hundreds of years, the name became even more repulsive: from “Lord of the flies” to “Lord of Shit”—the shit that flies buzz around. Plus, it became a nickname for the devil or satan. And that’s where we get Beelzebul. The shit god. (The soulless blaspheming president of the United States who pollutes everything and everyone with his farts, piss, pants of shit, algae and sickening approach to all of life.)

We must rid ourselves of this beast. How? What can we do?

Millions must organize and take back the country.

The dead being honored include a son-in-law, his eldest daughter, a 14-month-old granddaughter and the wife of Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the previous leader who remains in hiding after reportedly being wounded in the attack.