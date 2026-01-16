Two days ago I spent three hours on the phone with one of my elders who lives on the Rosebud Reservation. An elder whose husband is a yuwipi man and Sun Dance leader…. my Sun Dance leader and my Yuwipi elder…

… and it is that call I wish to tell you about. Because, spiritually (as well as physically), we are in a most dangerous place. Fewer and fewer people believe in the spirit world … especially young people. More and more people mock the spirit world. More and more people bastardize the spirit world and use it as a means to rape women and children, become rich, control others. Probably nothing new there but things are much more dangerous now.

Why?

Why are things more dangerous? I’ll share with you why … knowing that only a very few are willing to deeply listen. What was shared has been heard in Indigenous ceremony by people across the Americas. People who have heard the same message given by spirits in their ceremonies.

Americans (not just the USA) have lived in a dark, and evil, blood ceremony for centuries now and the mirror law of that … the ‘karma’ of that … the boomerang of that … has come to roost. If modern man had learned from all the death … if humans had mended their way … we could have recovered. Could still happen, if we act now. Two key things happened;

Human beings chose to act violently out of greed … wiping out fellow humans as well as creatures and plants. We now live in a 6th extinction. The ‘atmosphere’ we created has attracted actual, real, palpable evil beings that have inserted themselves into our reality. Into our world. ‘Insertions’ of good and evil beings has always taken place on earth. We have always had Jesus’, Mohammad’s, Buddha’s as well as Stalin’s, Hitler’s, Netanyahu’s and Trump’s. The problem NOW is that there are more and more insertions combined with more powerful weapons … nuclear weapons and greater ignorance, denial, and greed.

Between 1492 and 1600, 60 million Indigenous people were murdered.

By 1880, 60 million buffalo were slain (at one point only 350 remained) as well as 400 million beaver.

Since 1492, 500 million humans have died in wars around the world.

2 million Africans were dumped into the ocean during the Middle Passage of the Slave Trade.

In the 1800’s people were using punt guns to kill hundreds of thousands of birds.

By 1844 millions of Great Auks that lined the coast of North America were extinct.

Cod, averaging 100 pounds and 6ft in length, over fished now average 6 pound

I could continue with examples but ultimately it is important to understand that historically North, Central and South America have been steeped in a blood bath. Currently, we live in a dark blood ceremony and the ‘Insertions’ of Trump, Miller, Netanyahu, Hegseth, Noem, Putin, Kim Jung Un and others (ICE Agents) will lead to the death of us all and cause unimaginable harm to all things on this planet. Those dark souls will live on and haunt others places and other beings … but if they accomplish their task it will be the end of us.

We MUST MUST MUST stop Trump and his cohort now. People like Bondi, Noem and Vance have been made ill by the actual living putrid evil beings like Trump and Miller. Indigenous elders, the spirit world have made it very clear. We have been invaded and unless good people take this country, the world, back we are in trouble. Trouble physically and spiritually.

We must not get drawn into the violence and greed like ICE agents and others have in recent times. We do not have ‘to love’ Trump and his sycophantic acolytes … but we do have to remove evil from power and find a way to be decent, kind and relationship oriented people.

There are ways to cleanse things. Ways, things EACH of us can and even must do. But people will say they are too busy. People will say there is no god and no spirits. But how can people be sure if they have not established relationship with the spirit world, with nature? When did you last sing a morning song? Ask yourself, when did you last fast and offer your hunger to those who starve? When did you last dance with joy in nature? When did you last give thanks for a meal or for a glass of water?

When did you last meditate? When did you last pray? When did you last create and not destroy? When did you last feel close to nature and all things? When did you last envision beauty or dream in beauty …. or feel beautiful?

I will leave it there. What I write here won’t be allowed to be seen. Mark my words … fewer and fewer people are being allowed to see or hear the words of the Indigenous peoples and spirits. These words I just shared. The posts I’ve share since 2021.

Mitakuye Oyasın. All Things are Our Relatives

One-third of United States adults report that they attend religious services at least once a month. Of that 33% approximately 25% attend a service once a week. 67% of Americans report attending services in-person a few times a year. This 67% includes adults that report never attending any service unless it is a funeral, marriage, etc., (Pew Research Center, Religious Attendance and Congregational Involvement, 2025).

Roughly eight-in-ten Americans believe “there is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it.” Similar or slightly larger numbers say they believe that God or a universal spirit exists (83%), and that humans have a soul or spirit in addition to a physical body (86%)), (Pew Research Center, Religious and Spiritual Beliefs, 2025)

While specific percentages for “evil, evil spirits, and/or the devil” vary, recent data suggests roughly half or more of Americans believe in the devil, with a decline over time, and belief in evil spirit possession is similarly around 50%; conversely, this means around 40-50% of Americans do NOT believe in these entities, often seeing them as symbolic rather than literal beings, especially among younger adults, (Gallup Poll, Religion, 2023)

The first piece I wrote on Substack was in 2021. Topics have included spirituality, politics, Indigenous wisdom, sexual assault, psychology, sexism, misogyny, climate crisis, 6th extinction, war, Gaza genocide, pedophilia and the current fascist crisis in America. In that time I’ve shared having retired now as a licensed mental health counselor, retired dean (2), retired director of counseling (4) and retired professor of psychology at the undergraduate and graduate level (13) having studied, lived and/or worked at 17 different colleges across the country since 1973.

I’ve also shared that 36 years ago I first visited and lived on the Rosebud Reservation in SD and have been involved with the Lakota people that entire time … having been mentored as and ‘taught’ … to be a yuwipi man. I’ve worked with dozens of medicine men and women from around the world and around the country in those 36 years. I’ve been invited by many Indigenous elders and medicine people to conduct ceremony, even to conduct healing ceremonies for them. It has been a difficult road living in two worlds … even as recently as two years ago facing false accusations of appropriation …religious theft. One cannot be guilty of ‘theft’ or ‘appropriation’ when one is invited to participate and invited to lead. I’ve been referred to and ‘made’ Uncle or Brother or relative by many different people of different nations. I’ve been taught wisdom that I’ve been ASKED to share. ASKED TO SHARE BECAUSE I am a respectful person who lives in both worlds.

The people who have shown the greatest disrespect and the most hostility are white people or people with some percentage of Indigenous blood who are somehow jealous, envious or feel some twisted sense of propriety.