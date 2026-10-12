When an American war ship is in danger or a military position is about to be over-run by the enemy the sailors or troops hang the American flag up-side-down. This is not a show of disrespect. It is a signal. A warning, “Help. We are not ok”

We are not OK. We are in danger of sinking. We are about to be over-run. The enemy is not Out There. The enemy, the danger, is from within our own government that is controlled by Zion. Our country is being destroyed by a cabal of treasonous, greedy, lying, soul-less, genocidal, rapists and pedophiles.

These evil beings are about to lead the world into nuclear war. These sociopaths and psychopaths have shown us their true colours. (That is not a misspelling. The phrase "show your true colours" is an English idiom that means to reveal a person's real character, genuine personality, or hidden intentions). We must stop them, now.

Lakota people had a name for white people, Wašíču. Wašíču ‘means or refers’ to white people, but translates as Fat Taker. Lakota people are NOT Native Americans. The country named America did not exist before the Wašíču arrived, killed everything and gave it that name. No different than pedophile Trump now wanting to name everything after himself.

Lakota people are not Indian in the sense of the greedy idiots who may have thought they discovered India. They aren’t even the Indian who the Spanish referred to as ‘Indios’, those that know God. The Lakota people did not have one God, he came along when the Christians demanded it. The Lakota know that there is spirit and sentience in ALL THINGS … good and evil in all things.

The Fat Takers didn’t, and don’t, believe in anything greater than themselves. The name Wašíču is as fitting now as it was in 1860. They steal, abuse and use women, children, soldiers, animals, plants, resources, the land, the air, the water and earth. The greedy Fat Takers will kill us all … not matter your color.

Let’s see what a Lakota elder has to say about it all.

Yes, time to end this and these beasts who surly have signed their souls to eternal perdition but in the meantime seek to create such a hell on earth for all living beings.

We are not okay. And, we are the only one’s who can save ourselves and all our relations. Time to stand and fight.