‘We all nearly died Saturday,” Scott Ritter. The Western philosophy of forever wars nearly led to our demise. The West has been teetering on the edge of allowing Ukraine to deploy Western made missiles deeper and deeper into Russia. Through back channels Russia stated a warning to the West that exceeded in detail and force what we have come to know as, Red Lines. The warning specified the places to be hit by nuclear weapons and exactly when, and that the Russian response was now automatic or locked in technologically.

The West, but especially the USA, is lost in a culture of violence, death and forever wars. There are many ‘Dots to Connect’ on this issue but one has haunted me for years. The increased appearance of the death skull. As if Americans are now proud to sport the death skull anywhere and at all times. Yes, a skull CAN be used to meditate on the reality of death, and transformation. I practice that approach myself. But death skulls have come to mean much more than that … have come to represent the USA Forever Wars… and Can and Do lead to increased violent behaviors.

I’m not asking you to believe me or to change your shirt or have your tattoo burned off. Please, JUST consider the consequences of forever war and the symbols created to ensure its longevity. Think critically about what is happening within our country. Who is profiting by this proliferation of death symbols? Who dies in all these wars? Who eats cake while your children, or you, die?

Maybe it is time to say ENOUGH. To change the message. Just maybe.

What you hear: “There is no correlation between the utilization of skulls and other violent imagery that leads to increased violent behaviors by soldiers” An example of what you discover when conducting research : The Chief of the Army of Australia ordered the removal of "death imagery" from patches and badges on uniforms because they are ‘at odds with Army's values and the ethical force we seek to build and sustain.’ The death symbols that were banned in Australia include the skull and crossbones, (General Angus Campbell, 2016)

What you hear: “ There is no correlation between the level of violence committed by a person or an organization and the wearing of a skull on the uniform.” When you conduct research: While the human being behind the mask stays the same, and his or her psyche as well, behavior does change. The mask can, of course, help the wearer to become more decisive. It also leads the wearer to act less restrained, constrained, and therefore act more powerfully,” "That's not me, it doesn't fit into my self-image or self-concept," is how social scientist Hans-Joachim Clausen describes the astonishment at his own uninhibited behavior, (Clausen, 2019).

What you will hear: “Don’t believe stupid stories written by egg head wimps that wearing skulls and other death symbols can change a person.” When you conduct research: "One is removed of the responsibility of one's own actions by creating a type or an abstract figure," says mask researcher Weihe. "I can no longer be identified, and I can no longer be prosecuted for my actions. Now my actions are, so to speak, inconsistent. The masking thus brings about a transformation, and behavior changes, (Weihe, 2019)

We represent just some of the motorcycle gangs that wear skulls on our leather. It makes us feel a sense of esprit de corp, and is meant to scare people. (Hells Angels, Outlaws, Skull, Renegades, Latin King, Mayan, Devils, Satan’s Slaves, Hell Road, Skull Riders, Skeleton Crew Gypsy Motorcycle Club.)

“Heh, over here. Don’t forget us. We wear the skull on our caps because it looks cool and adds an air of excitement and fun,” (Good Times in NAZI Germany, Himmler, 1941)

The death skull, is a common symbol worn by armies throughout the world in the 20th and 21st Century. Conflict took place in every year of the 20th Century. It has been estimated that 187 million people died as a result of war from 1900 to the present.

Since 9/11 at least 30,000 USA active soldiers or veterans have committed suicide. The number is probably 15% higher. 22 veterans commit suicide every day. Powerful to wear a threatening skull one day, act in ways you identify with, and kill yourself the day out of guilt, grief, sorrow.

Four times as many troops and vets have died by suicide as in combat, study finds, (Military Times, Meyers, M. 2021)

