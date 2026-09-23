Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Sep 23Edited

I'd love to punch Sir Jacob William Rees-Mogg in his smug face. A quick scroll through his Wikipeadia profile doesn't show a day -- even an hour -- of military service, yet he is telling you it is "your duty" to march off to war or send your kids off to war. Rees-Mogg is the ugly face of western capitalist genocide. F-off you pretentious social parasite.

A comment below the video encapsulate why no one should serve in the genocidal western military machine: "I won't stand in the way of any politician who wants to go to the front line !"

Send them off.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture