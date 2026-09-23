This influencer is an intelligent, experienced man who has been right on the mark for years. If you need to, just track all the many facts he gives you, get past his presentation style. Baby. Bathwater. A few days ago I wrote a piece (read by 6 people) warning something huge is about to happen. Take note of his ‘dot connecting’. The picture that appears is frightening.

Our leadership does not care about us. Does not care. We MUST care about one another and nature.