This influencer is an intelligent, experienced man who has been right on the mark for years. If you need to, just track all the many facts he gives you, get past his presentation style. Baby. Bathwater. A few days ago I wrote a piece (read by 6 people) warning something huge is about to happen. Take note of his ‘dot connecting’. The picture that appears is frightening.
Our leadership does not care about us. Does not care. We MUST care about one another and nature.
I'd love to punch Sir Jacob William Rees-Mogg in his smug face. A quick scroll through his Wikipeadia profile doesn't show a day -- even an hour -- of military service, yet he is telling you it is "your duty" to march off to war or send your kids off to war. Rees-Mogg is the ugly face of western capitalist genocide. F-off you pretentious social parasite.
A comment below the video encapsulate why no one should serve in the genocidal western military machine: "I won't stand in the way of any politician who wants to go to the front line !"
Send them off.