Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
2d

Years ago, I was on my way to something important. I pulled my car over to write down what the psychiatrist on the radio had just said-"We all suffer from PTSD it's how we have geared society. Rousseau nailed it when he wrote: "The first man, who after enclosing a piece of ground, took it into his head to say that this is mine and found people simple enough to believe him, was the true founder of civil society. How many crimes, how many wars, how many murders, how many misfortunes and horrors could have been spared if someone had pulled up the stakes and cried to his fellows Don't listen to this imposter. You are lost if you forget that the fruits of the earth belong equally to all of us and the earth itself to nobody." America was built by men who were skilled at putting in stakes as land speculators who wiped out the natives and enslaved people to get rich. The founding fathers were hardly revolutionary or deep philosophers but land speculators who merely marketed freedom.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture