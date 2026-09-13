Introduction

I have had the honor of being accepted as a student, mentored, by many great men and women … including Indigenous medicine people and shamans from around the world. Shamans from Russia, Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas have shared their wisdom and ceremonies. Still share their wisdom. And, as mentioned, I’m blessed as a Yuwipi Man and Iyeska by the Lakota people. oh, I’m also a licensed mental health counselor and psychology professor. I’m called Dr. B by my students.

The Teaching

Most people, easily 99% of the people I have known, don’t believe in the teachings I share nor do they believe in the spirituality I have come to practice. A spirituality based on deep relationship with Nature. A spirituality that knows there is good and there is evil. When a medicine person speaks about evil people get turned off. They break into the tune, “Don’t worry. Be Happy.”

But the world isn’t like that.

A medicine person cannot lie about their experiences. If they do, they lose their gift. After 36 years I don’t intend to lose the gift just to gain readers or create cool posts. Reality is cool enough or scary enough on its own volition. So what I’m about to share is the truth. It really happened.

Over a decade ago I was invited to England to teach what I could to a marvelous group of people. A number of them asked for personal time and personal ceremony. This involves an exchange of tobacco, quieting my mind and sitting with the ‘seeker of ceremony’ to hear what they want and to listen for what they need. This is a very taxing process.

A middle aged man asked for my assistance, the assistance of what we call ‘an altar.’ The altar is where one’s spirit helpers reside … or move from …or listen through. Impossible to explain but this altar is represented by a tiny round stone wrapped in leather … a pejuta wapahkta. (pay-zhew-tah wha-pock-tah). This bundle is wakan (Wa-Kahn). Now in typical fashion white people want to KNOW the exact meaning of a word, the translation. But again, things don’t work that way.

Wakan, has been translated as ‘sacred’. What the word really means is, “Un-knowable”. And the things a medicine person works with and faces are truly, unknowable. One must prepare their mind before taking this path … or one can be driven to insanity.

The man from England and I sat outside near a fire. He presented tobacco to the altar, which opens the door to them. He said the following, “My beautiful wife died and I’m lost without her. I can’t find peace since she passed away.” We talked a bit and I told him I would pray about it and that we would meet again tomorrow.

That night I had a vivid dream. A beautiful woman appeared in front of me. I had no idea who she was but she was a stunning beauty and looked terribly sad. She walked closer to me and closer … I could only see one side of her face. Then she suddenly turned and that other side of her face was mutated, covered with worms … it was horrifying. I awoke up out of breath and scared to death. As I had been taught, I re-centered myself through deep focused breathing and asked what this was all about?

The next day I sat with the man again. He was very troubled. More troubled than the day before. I began by saying, “You told me you can’t find peace relative to the death of your wife. I want to tell you something very difficult. Your wife came to me in a dream and showed me something. She showed me one side of her face that was perfect and beautiful. But then she showed me the other side of her face which was scarred and repugnant. I was told by my helpers why she came to me in a dream. It is because she cannot find peace. She cannot rest. She is beautiful and she is wounded and in pain. You have taken something you should not have taken. I know what that something is … you must give it back. I can help you do that.”

The man looked shocked. He had no idea that anyone would find out the truth. That after his wife died he cut off a piece of her body and kept it in his home. He couldn’t part with her and in that moment it was all he could think of doing. He wasn’t a bad man nor did he have any evil intent. He was just distraught but his mistake was causing himself and the spirit of his wife a lot of pain and agony.

He didn’t deny what I knew to be true. He told me what he had taken and why. He also knew deep inside what he done was wrong and had upset his soul. Surely his mind. What he didn’t realize was that his actions also was disturbing the ‘peace’ of his wife’s soul. I told him what we must do to make things right.

We had to conduct a ceremony to burn the peace of her body he had kept. Then he had to keep her soul for one year. It is an ancient Lakota ceremony where for one year a disturbed soul is kept by a family member so that he or she can heal. The ceremony also helps heal the person keeping the soul. Then, after 12 moon cycles have passed a ceremony is performed to release the now healed soul.

We, the man and his wife and I completed the entire process. This was a very haunting experience but also a great healing experience.

Why am I telling you this? Take a breath and listen closely … turn off your monkey mind, your scientific mind, and breathe in the wisdom of the Indigenous elders.

Imagine the horrified souls of 80 million Indigenous people brutally murdered beginning with Columbus and continuing to this day on reservations around the country.

Imagine the millions of horrified Africans who were thrown overboard on slave ships or died chained in the belly of ships or died during their enslavement. Imagine the torture, brutality and lynchings that continue to this day.

Imagine the millions of soldiers and citizens killed in the mass attacks, the bombings and horrors of WW1

Imagine the millions of soldiers and citizens tortured, murdered and killed in the cities of Europe, Asia and Africa during WWll. Imagine the horrific bombings and burning of people in London, Stalingrad, Moscow, Shanghai, Dresden, Tokyo, Nagasaki, and the battle fields, oceans, skies, fields of Ukraine and the concentration camps.

Imagine all the violence and death during wars since WWll has ended.

Imagine the unsettling vibrations in places like Auschwitz, Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo.

Imagine the millions of souls violently murdered in the Middle East and Ukraine and Somalia.

Imagine the unsettled souls of the students and teachers murdered in school mass shootings

Imagine the unsettled souls of the hundreds of indigenous women kidnapped and killed in the USA every year

Imagine the unsettled souls of all the people migrating, and dying of starvation or in violent acts while simply seeking a place to find peace and grace.

I’ve shared with you the story of ONE unsettled man and the soul of his unsettled wife. Now multiply that ‘unsettledness’ by millions, billions of people… animals, plants, water, air, rocks. All souls that will not have the opportunity to benefit from a a spirit keeping. Souls that reside unsettled in the oceans, rivers, lands and human constructed places all over the earth.

And we wonder why history repeats itself! We wonder why some places feel haunted or cold or breed violence. We wonder why the climate is so violent. What goes around comes around. Karma. Whatever you want to call it is in play. Is in full swing.

Medicine people get sick and die young because they feel it all. Empaths get sick and die because they feel it all. Children feel it.

The greedy, the liars, the thieves, the hoarders, the killers do not. Until maybe one day when they are old, facing death, look back … see and feel what they have done … knowing it is too late.

Evil beings like Trump, Netanyahu, Peter Teal, Steven Miller don’t feel a thing. And they surely don’t feel concern for nor care about you or me. We must all stand up and do away with the evil … these evil beings. Then we must find a way to soothe and heal the oceans, the land, the sky and the billions of souls who cannot find peace.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursue virtue and knowledge.

(Inf. 26.119-20)