Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Wičapi Iŋyaŋgkhiya's avatar
Wičapi Iŋyaŋgkhiya
Sep 16

Wakaŋ is itself a combination word.

‘kaŋ’ is the part that means ‘sacred’ or ‘holy’.

The ‘wa’ prefix can most efficiently be translated to ‘that which is’.

With that in mind, wakaŋ essentially means “that which is sacred” and has deeper meaning than ‘kaŋ’ alone.

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