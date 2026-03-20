Trump’s Profound Wisdom Left Me in Tears
Faith in my president was waning. But after hearing some of his ‘best words’ I’m waxing again. Little Baby Jesus, bless all the Zionist and Christian pedophiles who protect and provide us with such profound profoundism’s.
An effective style- way of making your point like Mark Twain's "The War Prayer" is a searing anti-war prose sketch written around 1905, during the Philippine-American War, but published posthumously in 1923 because he felt "only dead men can tell the truth". It depicts a church congregation fervently praying for victory, only for a messenger to speak the cruel, implicit details of their request: devastation, blood, and suffering for the enemy.
Let's be honest Ivan Illich's Celebration of Awareness was miles beyond America's comprehension.