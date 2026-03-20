Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Glen Brown
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An effective style- way of making your point like Mark Twain's "The War Prayer" is a searing anti-war prose sketch written around 1905, during the Philippine-American War, but published posthumously in 1923 because he felt "only dead men can tell the truth". It depicts a church congregation fervently praying for victory, only for a messenger to speak the cruel, implicit details of their request: devastation, blood, and suffering for the enemy. 

Let's be honest Ivan Illich's Celebration of Awareness was miles beyond America's comprehension.

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