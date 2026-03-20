Faith in my president was waning. But after hearing some of his ‘best words’ I’m waxing again. Little Baby Jesus, bless all the Zionist and Christian pedophiles who protect and provide us with such profound profoundism’s.

Upon requesting another $200 billion for more bombs in an effort to mount a Holy Christian Crusade where more children and Mother Earth can be destroyed he made this pronouncement …

“ ($200 billion) is a small price to pay to make sure that we stay tippy top."

- DJT 03/2026