MEGALOMANIA, TRILLIONS, RUMINATION AND FLYING MONKEYS

The Fourth Reich (our current political environment) is dangerous and extremely disconcerting to say the least. We must face the reality we are living in a fascist state … led by a megalomaniac and his Flying Monkeys. As a psychologist I spend nearly every day examining the words, behaviors and decisions of the dictator and his Flying Monkeys. Let’s take a look.

Dot One: The Megalomaniac and Flying Monkeys

Megalomania: Defined as an obsession with the exercise of power, especially in the domination of other… along with the delusional belief that one is important, powerful, or famous, as a form or symptom of a mental condition.

Flying Monkeys: An actual term referring to sycophantic individuals who carry out a manipulative megalomaniac’s and/or sociopathic narcissist’s harmful tactics out of fear, loyalty, false promises or out of a need for approval while acting (often ruthlessly) as an extension of the megalomaniac. Flying Monkeys, 1) spread lies and gossip as part of a smear campaign against their victim(s), 2) gather information, be the information true or false, about their victim(s) and then report to the megalomaniac, 3) defend the megalomaniac’s behavior and make excuses, often utterly ludicrous excuses, for the megalomaniac’s behaviors and actions, 4) manipulate their victims into doubting themselves and/or into returning to the realm of the abusive relationship and/or dropping threats, charges and/or legal actions, and 5) serve as conductors of chaos. Vance, Johnson, Noem, Bondi, Graham, Miller as well as too many others can fairly be diagnosed as Flying Monkeys. And, our dictator can fairly be diagnosed as a Flying Monkey relative to Netanyahu and possibly Putin.

Negative Connection Power: The type of power wielded by sycophantic Flying Monkeys is Negative Connection Power vs Positive Connection Power. The Negative Connection Power lay in the fragile relationship between the Flying Monkey(s) and the deluded, reckless, and impulsive megalomaniac. Flying Monkeys usually do not hold expert power, information power, the power of character, reward power or even legitimate power. Once the megalomaniac vacates the position of power (through death, revolution, impeachment, law) the Flying Monkeys are rendered powerless. As you can readily see … the megalomaniac WANTS sycophantic powerless people reporting to them. Such people are easy to control, easy to fire, and are easily replaced by a list of salivating Flying Monkeys in waiting.

Dot Two: Narcissistic Rumination

Narcissistic Rumination defined: The obsessive, repetitive, seemingly uncontrollable dwelling on and replaying of conversations, events and threats. The ruminator attempts to analyze the current situation, creates imagined scenarios, formulates illogical assumptions and makes reckless decisions. As a sociopathic megalomaniac spins more deeply into their insanity they become increasingly paranoid, increasingly boundary-less, increasingly dangerous and become trapped in an unrelenting cycle of malignant ruminations. The process of rumination and the ruminations themselves begin to haunt the megalomaniac leading to sleeplessness, chaotic thoughts, decrease of empathy, paranoia, an inability to focus, and increased ruthlessness.

Key Characteristics of Narcissistic Rumination

Replaying events; Mentally re-watching arguments and interactions while analyzing nearly every word.

‘What if’ scenarios: Imagining what they should have said or done differently to change the outcome.

Blaming others; The avoidance of responsibility while obnoxiously and repetitively blaming and/or criticizing others.

Inability to let go: Stuck on (usually obtrusive) thoughts and feelings that then prevent present-moment living, cause holistic sickness and negate the willingness and ability of the megalomaniac to properly and clearly make appropriate judgements and ultimately wise decisions.

Dot Three: Grasping the Meaning or Nature of 1.5 Trillion Dollars

Physical Size of 1.5 Trillion Dollars using $100 bills and wooden pallets in the example. A single standard construction pallet holds roughly $100 million in $100 bills.

Pallets: $1.5 trillion would require 15,000 standard construction pallets of $100 bills.

Football Fields: If these pallets were double-stacked, they would cover one and one-half American football fields.

Height of 1.5 Trillion 100 Dollar Bills A stack of $1 bills totaling $1.5 trillion would reach over 100,000 miles high, enough to circle the Earth more than four times.Purchasing Power Examples Housing or Cash $1 trillion could buy approximately 5.6 million American homes

$1.5 trillion could buy approximately 8.4 million American homes

There are 340 million American citizens. $1.5 million dollars divided by 340 million people translates to EVERY American citizen receiving about $4,400. Professional Sports: $1 trillion could buy every professional sports team in every professional sport in the USA

$1.5 trillion would afford you that and, well, you get the picture. Universities: $1.5 trillion would buy all Ivy League Universities - seven times over. Scale Comparison: $1 million vs $1 billion vs $1 trillion … the jump from million to billion is vast, but the jump from billion to trillion is even more so. A trillion is a million million, or a thousand billion. Time Analogy: 1 million seconds is about 12 days .

1 billion seconds is about 32 years .

1 trillion seconds is over 31,000 years.

These comparisons highlight that $1.5 trillion is a number that defies easy human comprehension and represents an immense scale of wealth or debt.

CONNECTING THE DOTS

Our ‘Fourth Reich’ fascist government is run by a disintegrating, delusional, malignant narcissistic megalomaniac and his nest of sycophantic Flying Monkeys. Yes, the combination of megalomanic, Flying Monkeys and blind followers constitutes a cult.

The megalomaniac, and the Flying Monkeys, manifest little empathy and thus little sincere care for the American people … even their blind followers. What they DO care about is pleasing the megalomaniac, exercising sadistic power, greed, and fame. All suffer from soul loss and CREATE hopelessness, poverty, loss, acedia, and despair among the populace.

What I find frightening is that Trump now regularly acts in sadistic, ruthless, sociopathic and psychopathic ways. He has no authentic feelings, no heart and the hole left behind where his soul once resided is filled with malice, disdain, and putrid thoughts, words and behaviors.

He does not hold the lives of others or nature as precious. He threatens, speaks poorly about, rapes, kills, lies, destroys and steals without remorse. His Flying Monkeys and his followers are so very infected that they can no longer see the truth nor the pain they are inflicting. His racism, sexism, greed, delusions and megalomania now match those of the sickest megalomaniacs in history. He hasn’t killed millions, yet. But because of the weapons available to us now he has the potential of being the most famous psychopathic murderer of all time.

He would enjoy that.

He is leading us and the entire world to World War.

And he doesn’t care. At all.

His vision of visions is to be standing on a hill … everything and everyone vaporized … and he can say … to no one … “I won”.

Pray for yourselves and the world.

And we all need to consider ending this now. Now. Very soon it will be too late.