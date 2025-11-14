Pedophilia has been the subject of hundreds if not thousands of articles, reports, interviews, scientific research studies, and podcasts. You the reader, like many other people, may suffer from ‘pedophilia fatigue’ or just plain ‘bad news fatigue’. I get it. I do. I ask that you read just one more article … this article. This is important, especially in the burgeoning AI world. I promise to keep it short.

The “erotic age orientation” spectrum of sexual preferences across age groups are referred to as chronophilias. The specific time (age) delineations ARE important. They are important developmentally, legally and in terms of treatment.

Pedophilia: A PRIMARY sexual preference for prepubescent children.

Hebephilia: A PRIMARY sexual preference for early-stage adolescents, generally ages 11–14, who are just beginning puberty.

Ephebophilia: A PRIMARY sexual preference for mid-to-late adolescents, typically ages 15–19.

Only pedophilia appears in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V), the American Psychiatric Association (APA) reference that provides a standardized classification and diagnostic criteria for mental disorders. This is a problem in that NOT including Hebephilia and Ephebophilia in the DSM-V allows a measure of permission, credence, normalcy and even false legality to much older men actively desiring, demeaning, sexually harassing and/or assaulting young girls and women age 11-19. In other words, such behavior is disturbingly and wrongly rationalized as understandable … acceptable… normal.

“It is understandable that (we) older men sexually desire or prefer young nubile girls in that a man’s (our) procreation instincts (evolutionary biology) drive them (us) to focus upon fertile, attractive, available young girls or women,” (Too many names to reference here).

Men, I use the word ‘men’ loosely, like Trump can quite easily be labeled as predators of youth because of their very ‘eroticized’ public statements and behaviors when discussing or actually engaging with girls or women age 11-19. These erotic age preferences, orientations, are labeled chronophilias. Chronophilia connotes and/or denotes a preference and desire for experiencing adolescent sexual partners, not merely having a passing thought about a level of attraction. If you haven’t already watched the video below now is a good time as it is a perfect example of Hebe- and Ephe-philia.

Take a breath and read the following paragraph carefully … because even if you don’t agree it will assist you when confronting a man whose primary sexual desires and/or behaviors focus on girls or women (or boys and men) under the age of 19.

A much older man acting on the desire (with or without consent) to have sex with a young adolescent girl or woman is abhorrent and in some cases (age 18 and under based on State Law) a crime. Simply having a thought about BUT not acting upon an attraction, from an evolutionary perspective, is not pathological—attraction to a teen who has undergone puberty and can reproduce is an understandable and even valid reproductive thought. Humans are wired to perceive beauty in youth as it can be a strong indicator of fertility. But of course, that doesn’t provide any justification whatsoever to predators who perpetrate verbal or physical abuse in today’s day and age. ‘Abuse’ to include verbally or behaviorally creating an uncomfortable situation, atmosphere or environment where the girl or woman is embarrassed, feels demeaned, feels uncomfortable, feels unsafe, is objectified or (of course) is physically/sexually assaulted or raped.

Ok, so what are the key points I wish to make?

Boys and young men DO respond to and learn from older men… good and bad behaviors. Especially men who are perceived to be powerful… be they family members, athletes, business icons or politicians. One of many examples; Sexist attacks on women surge on social media after Trump’s win, report finds, (Angela Yang, NBC, 2024). Pornography DOES negatively influence men’s thoughts and behaviors about sex and women. Pornography creates a callous on one’s libido where an individual needs increased levels of erotic sex in order to become engaged in the act. One Example; Men’s internet sex addiction predicts sexual objectification of women …, (Frontiers in Psychology, Kane, 2025). AI has led to creators producing VERY REALISTIC pictures and videos that, a) encourage, b) normalize and, c) give permission to acts of inappropriate non-consensual Hebephilia and Ephebophilia behaviors. Consider the permission the AI pictures and videos below give to men and boys … especially those with low impulse control, those who are naive or those who are pre-disposed to sexual harassment and abuse … and simply need permission to say or do to whatever they desire to a woman, girl or women. When such posts as those below appear on TikTok, Instagram, You Tube the comments of other men reinforce the inappropriate behaviors as being ok, funny, normal or even recommended. All at the expense of women.

What must we do to protect girls and women, but most importantly teach boys and men to become people of character, integrity and decency who treat themselves, women, all others and nature as sacred? Sacred defined as; worthy of awe, worthy of respect, worthy of kindness, worthy of non-violence, worthy of true love, worthy of safety and worthy of deep relationship.

I’ll speak to that answer in my next post.