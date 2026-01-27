Empowerment and the courage to speak the truth. This is the gift Trump has given the peoples of the world as he and his Flying Monkeys* manifest hubris, greed, racism, disrespect and violence to the people’s of planet Earth. For decades too many citizens of other countries sat quietly as Westerners, especially Americans, imposed their ethnocentric perspectives upon the world. Of course I feel badly for this young woman in the video AND … and, the truth can hurt. This is an example of the karmic boom-a-rang. Or, even more clearly, an example of the idiom, “What goes around comes around,” which has its root in African-English language.

It is time we listen. Sit quietly and listen. When I first arrived on the Rosebud Reservation back in 1990 my Lakota elder, Albert White Hat, kindly and wisely advised me, “In the months to come as you enter this community open your ears and say little. If you can do this you will be readily accepted by the people.”

*Flying Monkeys is a derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others). monkeys’ is an actual derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others. Wizard of Oz 1938.