Like many of you I have not been sleeping well. The news from around the globe and here in the USA is deeply disturbing. In the Lakota tradition, when a seeker prays for wisdom, the answers arrive via dreams, music, interactions with people, whispers, books and even places to one is led. The seeker need only listen and observe life more carefully, deliberately, with greater awareness so that the answers can be recognized.* For 45 years the communication process has been, 1) You will be shown the dots, 2) Connect the dots, and 3) When the picture, the , gestalt appears you will have your answer.

My prayer to the universe has been, “Please help me to see and understand what is taking place in this world. Why is this happening? Where might this lead? What must be done?” The dots, key historical and current events, are veritably screaming out now. The connections between and among the dots are easier to discern. The Gestalt, the complete picture of what is taking place and what could take place, is coming into focus and is disturbing.

A voice in my head tells me to stop writing, stop trying. “No one cares about, or believes, what you have to say old man. Drink scotch. Eat potato chips. Watch TV.”

Out of the blue I was shown a new word today, Topheth. In ancient Carthage, the place where male and female infants were sacrificed to the gods, is called the Topheth. Topheth is derived from the Aramaic/Hebrew word Tophet. Tophet meaning, place of fire, roasting place and also the drum that was used during the sacrificial ceremony to drown out the cries of the burning children.

Why is the term Topheth derived from a Hebrew word, you ask? Because the ancient Israelites, the spiritual birth of the evil known as Zionism I have come to believe, sacrificed children just outside of Jerusalem in the valley of Hinnom. The bible (Jeremiah 7:31-32) describes the Jerusalem Topheth site and eventually archeologists found similar sites throughout the Mediterranean, including Carthage.

The word Molech (Moloch) is used in the bible when describing the sacrifice of children. Moloch is a synonym of the name Topheth. Eventually Topeth came to mean and referred to, Hell. Molech (or Moloch) is also a Canaanite deity mentioned in the Hebrew Bible, primarily associated with the abhorrent practice of child sacrifice by fire. And here is an interesting tidbit, the name Moloch stems from the Semitic root, mlk (king) reflecting Moloch’s existence as an evil false god.

My haunting dream, the Gestalt, is this. The evil child murdering pedophiles, Trump and Netanyahu, are shown as the modern reincarnation of Moloch … Satan, Wetiko … with Trump having risen to the level of ‘false god’ by some Christians. I’ve noted that before in earlier posts. (One definition of the word ‘children’ refers specifically to an age range.A second definition refers to a role, “The children of God’ for example.)

In the latest iteration of the dream. Actually in the next chapter of the dream two horrific scenes appear that have left me unable to sleep.

The first scene is Trump, who has shape-shifted into his true form, the false king Satan, standing on the shore waving goodbye to his children (the sailors, pilots and marines) as he sentences them to their sacrificial blood-lust ceremony intended to appease himself in the Valley of Hinomm … in his words, “The beautiful armada beautifully sailing towards Iran” The Topheth, in this case, are the aircraft carriers, destroyers and planes that will become the food of Moloch when sunk by the Iranians.

And the second part of the dream is the nuclear conflagration that occurs when Satan, Moloch, Trump, Netanyahu use the sinking of the aircraft carrier and death of ‘his children’ to unleash nuclear weapons and World War lll. The filthy rich will survive, maybe. Satan needs some remaining crops and sources of sacrificial blood. You and I won’t survive. The heat, the screaming of the children, the beat of the drum … wakes me up and I don’t stay in bed. Bed is the place of nightmares right now.

So what must we do to avoid this?

We must toss aside the usual constrictions of change. We must rid ourselves of the Topheth Moloch Satanic Cult of Zionism in the form of Trump and Netanyahu. Their intent is to burn us all as a sacrificial meal to themselves. The bloodlust of their Pedophelia, the sacrifice of the pure children, was only the beginning. Kushner stands ready to burn the remaining bodies of the Palestinians and build his vision of the Middle East Atlantic City or Las Vegas on their bones. We cannot do this from a place of anger even though we are angry. But we must do this before it is too late.

Mayor Schneider of Ohrdruf and his wife were forced by U.S. General George S. Patton to tour the nearby Ohrdruf concentration camp, a sub-camp of Buchenwald following its liberation in April 1945. The mayor and his wife committed suicide the night after the tour, having left a note that read, “Wir wussten es nicht, aber WIR wussten es.”