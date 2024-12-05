On December 2nd I had to submit to a re-replacement of my right knee. It was an ugly operation comprised of cutting out the old device and setting into place a new one. Apparently there was quite a bit of bone work involved. 12 hours or so after the operation …

I experienced a level of pain I had never experienced before.

I was lost in me.

And then

I remembered the Palestinian children

and adults

who had limbs removed

without any

spinal blocks

or

anesthesia

or post operative

pain relieving drugs.

It was about 1:AM when

this realization hit me.

I cried and cried.

In the dark room

a shadow of a woman appeared

at the foot of my bed.

“Why are you crying?”

“I’m in a lot of pain.

But the children in Gaza

what did they experience? How did they ever

live through an operation or amputation?

My God. My God.

What have we done? What are we doing?

How did this country lose its soul?

She said, “Breathe. Offer your pain to them.”

In that moment I fell asleep.

Tonglen.