On December 2nd I had to submit to a re-replacement of my right knee. It was an ugly operation comprised of cutting out the old device and setting into place a new one. Apparently there was quite a bit of bone work involved. 12 hours or so after the operation …
I experienced a level of pain I had never experienced before.
I was lost in me.
And then
I remembered the Palestinian children
and adults
who had limbs removed
without any
spinal blocks
or
anesthesia
or post operative
pain relieving drugs.
It was about 1:AM when
this realization hit me.
I cried and cried.
In the dark room
a shadow of a woman appeared
at the foot of my bed.
“Why are you crying?”
“I’m in a lot of pain.
But the children in Gaza
what did they experience? How did they ever
live through an operation or amputation?
My God. My God.
What have we done? What are we doing?
How did this country lose its soul?
She said, “Breathe. Offer your pain to them.”
In that moment I fell asleep.
Tonglen.
I often think of them when I am going through any problems or pain , like you I can’t imagine how they managed to deal with it . It’s a lesson for us all . Wishing you a good healing journey.
Thank you Tom for your compassion for others. I'm glad the meditation brought you some peace. Wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️🕊️,Dx