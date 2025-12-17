A dear friend, Emma, recommended I listen to the song detailed and copied below. After listening and then reading the lyrics I felt sick to my stomach. As in actually physically sick. This song … including the music and atmosphere created … depicts our current culture of depravity led by a depraved soulless thing called Trump and all its sycophantic pedophiles and murderers. (Tonight Trump may announce how we will begin to murder Venezuelans including their children. Did you ask for this? Did you vote for this? Do you agree with our being a country of war, violence, pedophilia, greed, murder, rape … ? Do you want your military family member to die tonight?)

We live in a world where this country, our country …. imprisons, LOSES and probably traffics children.

As of March 7, 2025, there were approximately 2,218 children in ORR care with an average stay of 82 days.

As of January 2024, there were approximately 8,042 children in ORR care facilities.

Recent data for October and November 2025 indicates the average number of children in care was around 2,200-2,300.

Children “Missing” or Unaccounted For After Release

Claims that hundreds of thousands of children are “missing” stem from government oversight reports and are interpreted differently by various sources:

The Numbers: Reports from the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (DHS OIG) in August 2024 and March 2025 highlighted that ICE could not effectively monitor all unaccompanied children after they were released to sponsors (often family members) in the U.S. The reports noted that: More than 291,000 children had not been served a Notice to Appear (NTA) for an immigration court date as of May 2024. Over 43,000 children who were served NTAs failed to appear for their scheduled court dates as of October 2024. More than 31,000 children had incomplete or undeliverable release addresses on file. Homeland Security and Border Patrol Stats



We live in a world where EVERYONE knows the name Epstein. Where EVERYONE knows Trump, Clinton, Bannon, members of the Supreme Court and hundreds of others are tied to shapeshifter Epstein. Epstein’s soulless evil contaminated, enveloped and gave permission to men and women to assault and rape children. A permission so complete they actually took pictures as if to make an historical record. …a photographic reminder of their sickness. They raped children. Assaulted children. And I have no doubt, murdered children. Even if the murder was officially determined to be a suicide (What goes around comes around Epstein you vile POS) …. and then denied it all and THEN have vilified the children who are now adults. Adults who most likely and could never find peace, joy, safety and happiness.

ABOVE THE NECK

Everything above the neck

Everything but the imitation of youth must be given up at the desk

Everything but the look that sells

You’re twelve looking twenty or you’re twenty looking twelve

And you’re tight and you’re baby and you’re sexy about it

And you’re subtle and doe-eyed in a toddler’s outfit

And her eyes are crossed

And big and bright and bug

And she withers around like a salty slug

There’s a beautiful balance to realize and reach

When the women act like both a child and a sex beast

Men are titillated by that delicate line

Between sex, song, and nursery rhyme

Overtime, you’ll not remember normalcy

Because normalcy is what you see repeatedly

So there will be nothing to miss

It must be so relieving for you to hear this

Mm-mm-mm-mm

If I mimic sex like some kind of clothed recreation

Slightly alter to your emotional situation

If I transform into masterbation motivation

Something that’s more open to interpretation

All of a sudden, your desire to understand

Head popped out of your ass, you’re a wide-eyed kitten man

Your jaw will unhinge like a trap door opened wide

And in my words will pour like a fuckin’ slip and slide

Sex is everywhere, it’s everything you see

It’s baked into the air

Breathe, baby, breathe it

Sex is everywhere and if it’s not then

Somebody will put it there

They’ll put it there

Your hands are down your pants, you’re settled in for the night

It’s time to watch 18-year-olds on a private browser site

But eighteen years isn’t short enough for you

They have pigtails and Hello Kitty shorts on to undo

They’ve learned that the closer you look like to a kid

The more money you get from a 42-year-old piece of shit

So on screen, they’ll touch a dick and act so confused

Because cluelessness is easier to get off to

There’s no button to push for third base

I’m not trying to seduce you, fuckface

I’ll be out in your lawn covered in snot

I get away with so much shit ‘cause you think I’m hot

Oh, you’ll praise the virgin

Self absorbent

You think your penis is very important



But if something’s dirty after you touch it

The problem is your hands, dipshit

Cut it off

Sex is everywhere, it’s everything you see

It’s baked into the air

Breathe, baby, breathe it

Sex is everywhere and if it’s not then

Somebody will put it there

They’ll put it there

All the women are fighting crime

Showing tits and ass at the same time

Their multitasks is where you draw the lines

Anything’s true if it rhymes

The key and the hole, the mighty sword

Praise the man slut, praise the lord

They’d fuck a pie and a dead body

But you live to please, you live to please

Sofia Isella. ‘Above the Neck’

(Watch Whitehouse Christmas Video: https://x.com/i/status/2001078039635960070)