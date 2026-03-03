Do you recognize this young man? It is safe to say that 95% of American citizens … including you dear readers … know, by heart, his life’s work. The picture was taken in 1918. Let’s see if the following lines help you to remember.

While the storm clouds gather far across the sea

Let us swear allegiance to a land that's free

Let us all be grateful that we are far from there

As we raise our voices in a solemn prayer

Ah, now I’m guessing many of you remember this man’s face, his name and his work. Those of you still wondering let’s try something else. You’ll recognize this verse…

“…. God bless America. Land that I love.’

The song, the words and the tune are all recognizable … already the tune probably playing in your head. The young man, the composer of the patriotic song, is Irving Berlin.

From the time we were little kids … growing up in the 1930’s, 40’s, 50’s or 2000’s we memorized that song. We sang it in classrooms. We sang it at student assembly. We sang it as choir members….our cute little high pitched voices belting out the song to our proud parents, sitting uncomfortably on metal folding chairs in the elementary school gymnasium. We sang the song at sporting events. For us older folks we watched it sung on Sunday nights, via our black and white TV screens, on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Some of us do love this country. Some of us have grown tired of this country. Some are quite disgusted with this country. If you are Native American, Black, Asian, Gay, Hispanic or a woman it could very well be that you never fully loved this country … or felt welcomed … because for you the same societal privileges granted to straight white males did not or does not include you.

BUT, I also submit that nearly all of you love this land. Not the ‘country’ per se. Not the society or culture. Not the tenement, not the cardboard BIA house, not the nursing home or cement bound polluted city in which you reside. But the land. The ocean. The sky. The sun. The woods. The stars. Trees blowing in the wind. A lake. A river. Prairie grass. Snow on the ground. Flowers. Corn. A mountain or valley.

You lover HER. HER.

“God bless America, land that I love

Stand beside her and guide her

Through the night with a light from above”

99 percent of cultures, countries and people refer to the earth as HER, Mother Earth. The First Peoples on this land loved her deeply. They prayed with and for her …. prayer translated as ‘establishing relationship with’. They spoke with her. Listened to her. In Lakota referred to her as, Maka Ina (Man-KAH ee-NAH) My Mother.

Pictured below is Sweet Grass…. used by many Indigenous peoples of this land to call in all things that are good, kind and helpful. Do you know why it is braided?

It is braided, called a Sweet Grass Braid, to remind us of how our Mother, Maka Ina, braids her hair. Sweet grass is braided so that we never forget our Mother. Braided so that we remember to respect our Mother. So that we treat our Mother as sacred; worthy of awe, love, kindness, respect, relationship and non-violence.

One other teaching before I make my. point. In the Lakota language the word for rock or stone is Inyan (ee-Yah). But when stones are harvested in a respectful manner, are placed in a very hot fire, are sung to and prayed with they become a Tunkasila. An ‘ancient wise one’. When made part of ceremony the Tunkasila (s) listen to us, love us, help us and give us their very life force.

You may not believe this teaching. That is ok actually. But if you WANT THIS LAND TO LIVE AND IF YOU WANT TO LIVE … then you must do this very important simple thing before we are all murdered by the orange Beast. The orange beast that does not recognize anything nor anyone as sacred. In order to bring back into balance all that has been wounded and mutilated … You and I must recognize The Mother.

Step outside. Feel your feet on her. Ground yourself. Cry out to her and ask for forgiveness for all that is harming her children, for forgetting her, for not remembering how to honor her every day. And then ask HER …. HER … to rid us of this orange pedophile rapist beast.

What I know … not believe … what I know is that SHE will hear you, us. She will help us again if only we establish relationship …. loving and respect her. The land. The water. The air. All that is fire, warmth and love.

The rapist pedophile rapes children. Bombs little girls in schools. Rapes the Mother by bombing her, removing her life blood and destroying her body. The rapist lives on blood, horror, souls and death. The orange pig is about death. His minions are about death.

The Mother is about LIFE.

A long time ago my Lakota elders told me that the world has. a very good chance of ending in my lifetime. I couldn’t believe it. But they repeatedly reminded me. That is the truth as clearly and honestly as I can state it. They ASKED ME to teach these things to white people about The Mother because of my race, profession and willingness to listen and learn.

I’m saying to you …Trump will lead us all to a fiery death within weeks … unless we all change the way we relate to this land, to The Mother. You can still love Jesus, Buddha, Allah, Siva …. it isn’t about NOT loving what you love or believe. It IS ABOUT respecting the way the First Peoples on this land, the land of which they were guardians long before white people and others arrived, understood and treated The Mother.

Mitakuye Oyasin (All, are my relatives)

(Buy some sweet grass and honor the Mother. Let’s be rid of the beast. Please.)