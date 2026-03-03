Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
3d

Here's a short video with a final message from a soul much smarter than humankind: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wAYG_s2ZdYw

If only we were that smart.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture