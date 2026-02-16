As a university professor, 1975-2024, I noticed that about every five years there was a notable decrease in students ability and willingness to read. The absence of reading led to poor vocabularies, a loss of critical thinking skills and an utterly frightening ignorance of history.

A significant number of students did not know who fought whom in World Wars One and Two as well as Korea and Vietnam. Thus, they were completely ignorant of the consequences and significant outcomes of the wars. (The creation of Israel, E/W Berlin, the impact of the Versailles Treaty that still reverberates to this day.)

More than once I told a class that when I was young I met Abraham Lincoln. That I was present when he gave the Gettysburg Address, ‘He was taller than you have been told and with that stovepipe hat and standing in that carriage he looked even taller and more imposing.’ Students stared in awe. Some wanted to know what his voice sounded like? What was it like being on the battlefield? (See ‘lack of critical thinking’ above.) Yup, that happened. Though I must admit I became pretty skilled at spinning yarns. I would even show this picture and they’d ask where I was located in the picture?

Entire classrooms did not know the meaning of the word, taboo. Thus when I asked, “What practices or behaviors are taboo in nearly every culture in the world?” the students asked, “What does taboo mean?” How can students not break taboos if they don’t know the word and thus its definition exists?

Students could not define the word, ‘Freedom’. Freedom is NOT the answer they ALL ALWAYS gave, “I can do whatever I want to do whenever I want to do it.” No, the answer is Liberty and Justice for All. Of course racism, sexism, fascism thrive in a world of greedy, violent, narcissist’s who believe they can do anything and have little or no concept of right, wrong, ethics, character, integrity, rule of law, societal norms or respect for the rights of others

You get the picture. So now, I’d like to examine the words we constantly throw around that describe beliefs and behaviors. You will understand why it is important to grasp the nuance and power of words after reading the following.

GREED: Greed is defined as a voracious insatiable desire to have more. Christian theologians added to the definition, ‘A desire for material possessions, a passion for things over God.’

VORACIOUS: To swallow, to devour, ravenously.

RAVENOUS: A violent rushing to plunder and to obsessively plunder.

INSATIABLE: A desire that can never be fulfilled or satisfied.

RAPE: Rape is defined as any non-consensual penetration of the body. (A person non-consensually using their tongue, fingers, penis, any part of their body and/or any extension of their body such a tool, bottle or food into any orifice of another person.

Again, do you get the picture? Do you understand what we are dealing with? NO YOU CANNOT UNDERSTAND!! Your soul, brain, values, ethics, morality cannot compute, cannot grasp the intensity of this … because this is the malignant behavior of a person who has lost or never had a soul… because this is the very essence of a person who practices evil behavior … and you are not that.

PEDOPHELIA: Pedophelia is more sinister than you may imagine and it is VERY important to understand the thought process and motivations of a pedophile.

Hebephile: A person who shows an insatiable desire and a sexual preference for children at the cusp of puberty; between the ages of roughly 11 to 14 years of age.

Pedophile : A person who shows an insatiable desire and a sexual preference for prepubescent children.

Phebophiles: A person who shows an insatiable desire for pubescent children ages 15-16 years of age.

Teleiophiles: A person who exhibits an insatiable desire for children age 17 years or a little older.

Why did all these men around the world assault, rape, abuse and even murder these girls and women? Why do ‘dads’ rape, assault, abuse and possibly even murder their daughters?

How is a man able and willing to participate in acts of child abuse and rape? There are many articles on the matter but allow me to list the reasons, the rationalizations, the excuses perpetrators offer.

The ‘Opportunist Rapist’ seizes or creates chances for sexual gratification. As a college counseling therapist I met with many young male perpetrators and young women survivors. The young men usually used drugs or alcohol to create a situation where a young woman would pass out or black out and then the young man would rape her. There have been several studies carried out at universities where men were anonymously were asked if they would rape an incapacitated female? A study completed at the University of North Dakota learned that approximately 31%–32% of college men surveyed indicated they would commit sexual assault—often termed "forcing a woman to sexual intercourse"—if there were no consequences. The ‘Vindictive Rapist’ harbors feelings of anger and aggression toward women. This rapist believes his actions were justified because a woman hurt him. The ‘Sadistic Rapist’ is simply motivated by the knowledge his victims will be degraded and humiliated. The ’Narcissistic Power Rapist’. Their reasoning is that they don’t need an excuse and don’t pretend to have an excuse. They believe they have the right to sexually assault or rape anyone they choose. Their sociopathic narcissism has left them without empathy, a conscience or a soul. Women and girls are toys to be used at will. Remember one key aspect of the definition of a sociopath … ‘If caught they have no remorse or regret for their behaviors and the pain they caused their victims and survivors. Their only regret is that they got caught. The mind and motivation of a pedophile is particularly difficult to discern. As a therapist I sincerely believe one of the reasons psychology cannot explain the mind and intent of a pedophile is that someone who is NOT a pedophile can’t grasp, imagine and surely cannot understand such vile behavior. Pedophile dad’s coldly state their reasoning. Reasons include; 1) That is my daughter. I can do whatever I want with and to her, 2) My wife doesn’t give me sex so I get it from my daughter, 3) My daughter seduced me, 4) My daughter wanted me to rape her, 5) My daughter enjoys it, 6) Many men do this to their daughters, 7) My wife knows I do this and she has no problem with it. The rapist who is evil and/or left the door open to evil. As I’ve written in recent posts I believe, I know, that evil exists. Violent behaviors of this type are entered into for one reason (being one of the guys, I heard Trump was going to be there, there is business opportunity, what a great place for a vacation, I’m horny and there is sure to be some willing young women there) but end up with the perpetrator becoming a rapist and the girl or woman becoming a victim, survivor or dead.

People like Trump should not be in office. They should be in prison for their criminal offenses. The same beliefs they hold about girls and women are the same beliefs they hold for all of us. In the case of megalomaniac malignant narcissist Trump, only he can decide, only he can fix things, only he can have anything he wants …. guilt free. We exist to serve him. Little girls and young women exist to serve him … and they had better like it and had better perform … or….

NOTE: I have researched, designed, tested, and evaluated a process (PASSAGE) specifically for boys or young males that significantly reduces acts of violence to self (such as cutting, suicide, sexual assault, AOD, rape), violence to others, violence to structures or vehicles, and violence to nature. It will take me a fairly large sum of money to not just create a workbook and teachers guide but to make copies, market the process to schools, conduct pilot studies, and travel to counseling conferences. If you know of anyone willing to assist financially please contact me. Thank you.