Connecting the Dots of Life

User's avatar
Ginge's avatar
Ginge
1d

They ARE men. Bad, wicked men. Calling them anything else-- like saying they're just boys or they are monsters-- separates them from a couple things.. First and foremost: their accountability. Secondly, it erases a very important truth: That everybody is capable of this.

We all have it in us. We're still animals.. Call them what they are.. They are bad men. Very very bad men.

In patriarchy when only one half of the species is considered human, and the other half, the feminine side is considered not human and everything about that side is bad and that's what actually defines masculinity in patriarchy.. The kids are below the woman. That's the hierarchy that was set up so long ago.

There are some experts who argue philosophically that technically nobody has consent in patriarchy- that pedophilia is not out of bounds in this kind of patriarchy..

Look throughout history and any position of power with money and influence... Every time, there are sex crimes, if not also child sex crimes. It's what patriarchy set up by dehumanizing the children of our species and the other (larger) half of it.

