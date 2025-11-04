I hope you will find this post interesting and maybe even a little fun. I invite you to conduct a bit of mental health diagnostics with me.

It is widely and consistently documented in numerous reports, books by former aides, and news articles that Donald Trump does not read much. He likes picture books and TV. His daily presidential briefing is presented to him in juvenile picture form in an effort to maintain his interest. His reliance on picture books and sycophantic staff who feed him information that he wants to hear or is presented in a simplistic fashion is problematic.

Because Donald is a non-reading ignoramus who relies on picture books for his world view and official proclamations it is quite easy to figure out how he developed such a crude, hurtful and stereotypical view of people diagnosed with emotional and/or behavioral problems. What follows are historical pictures of mental health patients from the 1800’s and early 1900’s. that we all have seen … including Donald … and that he probably believes is a representation of ‘mentally ill’ people and mental institutions.

In the actual adult world there are criteria used by mental health professionals to help determine if a person’s thoughts, feelings, or behaviors might indicate a psychological disorder. Though a complete professional diagnostic intake is lengthy I’d like to share with you a very basic approach. There are four key criteria used by therapists when diagnosing a client, namely 1) Deviance, 2) Distress, 3) Dysfunction, and 4) Danger.

Deviance: The fact or state of departing from usual or accepted standards of behavior, values, mores, rules and expectations…. especially in social or sexual contexts. Deviant behaviors are measured by the level of deviancy, time, repetition, motivation, impulse control and then whether or not the client understands there is a problem. To what probability and extent do the deviant thoughts, feelings and/or behaviors endanger the client or others?

Distress: Distress is a state of extreme anxiety, sorrow, pain, or suffering which can be emotional, social, spiritual, intellectual or physical in nature.. To what extent do the distressful thoughts, feelings and/or behaviors endanger the client or others?

Dysfunction: A person’s anxious, sad, unhealthy or deviant thoughts, feelings, or behaviors interfere with the person’s ability to carry out daily life activities, such as work, school, or social relationships. To what extent do the dysfunctional thoughts, feelings and/or behaviors endanger the client or others?

Danger: The person poses a high risk of harm to themselves or others.

At this point I’d like you to recollect the words, behaviors and situations involving Donald Trump where;

1) you felt or thought he wasn’t behaving within the values and mores of the civilized people of this country,

2) Where you felt his words or behaviors were harmful and distressing to himself, another individual, individuals and/or the country,

3) Where you felt Trump’s words and/or actions didn’t make sense or where his tendencies (lying, cheating, exaggeration and self-centeredness) were particularly off putting or extreme. Where you thought his words and behavior were obviously, disturbing, abnormal and/or odd… with the possibility his actions would be harmful to himself, others, the country and/or the world.

4) In other words, where he posed a danger to himself, others and the world.

I hope you will take the time to complete an assessment of Trump and come to your own conclusions about his health, sanity and the danger he imposes. Please share if you feel so inclined.

Above, is a picture of your average person diagnosed with a mental health issue such as depression, bi-polar, eating disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, schizophrenia …on and on. To constantly claim that all people with mental health problems are all scary, dangerous and should be walked into the sea is cruel, dangerous, immoral and just wrong. Healthy, balanced, mature, sane, professional, kind, caring, empathic, intelligent and informed people don’t spout stupid lies and stereotypes about those diagnosed with a mental health issue.

Remember the following when you hear Trump claim that countries are emptying their mental health institutions and hospitals and prisons and sending us their worst, their mentally ill who are dangerous murderers and criminals (pot/kettle)

Myth: People diagnosed with some aspect of mental health conditions are inherently violent.

Fact: Most people with mental health conditions are not violent and are not a danger to others.

Myth: Mental illness is the main cause of violence.

Fact: While mental illness can be a risk factor, it is not the sole or primary cause of violence. Factors such as substance abuse, a history of violent behavior, and socioeconomic issues often play a significant role.

Myth: Mentally ill people are more likely to be violent than to be victims of violence.