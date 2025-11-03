“These countries are emptying out their insane asylums and sending us their mentally ill patients. Murderers, rapists, drug addicts … the worst of the worst.” - DJT

Lying: The regular practice or habit of telling untruths. “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, Nazi, Joseph Goebbels (Reich Minister of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda). This philosophy of propaganda and form of lying is referred to as, creating the illusion of truth.

A Lie: A deliberate specific false statement.

Donald Trump tells lies, is a master at lying thus is a master of utilizing the technique ‘creating the illusion of truth’. The obvious problem with this behavior is, 1) the common person believes what he says because of his power of position, 2) non-discerning people unquestionably believe him, 3) everyone becomes so tired or numbed by the liar, the lying and the lie that the behavior becomes normalized, 4) the lies are told so often that people can unconsciously believe the lies, and 5) even interviewers become so overwhelmed by the lies that they don’t challenge

Trump which then reinforces “The illusion of truth’.

Just as bad is when ‘experts’ make statements that are incorrect or misinformed. These experts are not ‘lying’ per se because their incorrect statements stem from laziness not manipulation. Here is an example, related to ‘mental illness, that can be just as damaging as deliberate lying.

“ … the federal government has never been in the business of running these kinds (mental health) of hospitals.” - Keith Humphreys, Stanford University, NPR Interview 2024

In actual fact, one example of federal incarceration is the Canton Asylum for Insane Indians (Hiawatha) in Canton, South Dakota, was a federal institution that housed ‘Native American people who were mentally ill’, from 1903 to 1934. The Federal Government established. paid for and managed the institution. Yes, a segment of the hospital population could be diagnosed with cognitive and/or emotional concerns but MOST of the patients were kidnapped from their reservations by the Federal Government (ICE) because they were labeled as trouble makers or medicine men and women and because they weren’t white. Many of the patients died of abuse and ironically their mass grave is located in the middle of a GOLF COURSE.

A second example, relative to Black people, is as frightening. African Americans were historically labeled as mentally ill and institutionalized by the U.S. government, often on a racially biased basis. This practice was rooted in racist ideologies that pathologized normal reactions to enslavement and oppression, leading to the establishment of segregated, substandard mental health facilities. In the 19th century, pro-slavery physicians invented “disorders” such as drapetomania (a desire to escape slavery) and dysaesthesia aethiopica (resistance to forced labor), classifying enslaved people’s attempts to achieve freedom or resist work as mental illness.

A University of Texas researcher is uncovering the records of tens of thousands of African-American psychiatric patients so that, more than 100 years later, their forgotten stories can finally be told. Professor King Davis is leading a project to digitize and preserve records from the archive of the world’s first mental institution for African Americans. The Central Lunatic Asylum for Colored Insane was founded in Petersburg, Va., in 1870 to serve African-Americans across the state.

A third example, relative to Latino people, is the U.S. government and local officials have involuntarily institutionalized and incarcerated Latino/Latina people labeling them as mentally ill. Historically, the diagnosis of mental illness in immigrants has been a basis for their physical removal and deportation by federal immigration agents. The institutionalization and deportation of “insane aliens” in the early 20th century helped set a foundation for later deportation regimes. for reasons including perceived mental illness, often in the context of broader discriminatory practices.

Do you recognize the problem with believing a manipulator like Trump as well as a lazy expert like Humphreys? Both will simply be believed because they have power. Power of position. Power of expertise. Both dangerous if we are naive and don’t undertake our own due diligence. … Naive people are the most dangerous people.

As a professor of psychology at the graduate and undergraduate level at five different colleges since 1975 I would start my first lecture or a keynote speech with the statement; “Don’t believe what I have to say. You must find the truth, the other truths, yourself.”

I will offer part 2 on Mental Health and politics tomorrow later this week …. if interested.