I haven’t posted for at least a week. Haven’t had the strength. That is the truth. I haven’t had the strength. That frightens me a bit. When I’m willing, motivated, to do something but I am not able … in this case I couldn’t find the physical energy … I worry about myself.

The horrific attacks on Gaza continue.

The attacks on Lebanon continue.

The war in Ukraine.

Hundreds murdered in Sudan.

The constant bullshit of Iran and Israel and who is attacking whom, and doing so in some parallel manner …. as if death can be measured that way? “You only killed four of us. So I will try to kill somewhere between only 4-8 of yours. I’ll let you know when I’m going to attack. I’ve got to go eat a steak and let the greedy fat fucks make some more missiles ….. then I’ll get back to you. Yes, yes of course I’ll warn you.”

And we wonder why God has abandoned us? We wonder why Mother Earth is roiling?

Oh, wait, I forgot, we don’t publicly believe in religion or God. See you on your death bed.

Here is a true story. I was giving a speech down in Santa Fe. An audience of hundreds of therapists, MD’s and other health care workers. I took the podium and before anything else said, “Close your eyes while I give you a few tasks to complete. Promise to keep them closed now, don’t open them until I say so, ok?”

“Here we go. Eyes closed.”

“If you have had a miracle happen to you in the course of your life raise your hand.”

Nearly everyone raised their hand.

“If you believe in spirits raise your hand.”

Nearly everyone in the room raised their hand.

“If you know, know, that we are not alone but that some greater being or beings exist that care for us, help us when we ask, raise your hand.”

Nearly everyone in the room raised their hand.

“Thank you. You can open your eyes now.”

I began my presentation and after a few minutes someone called out … ‘Aren’t you going to tell us what happened … share how many people in the room raised their hand?”

“No” I replied. It doesn’t matter. You won’t fully believe me … you will choose to believe what you believe … no matter what I tell you in terms of the percentage of hands raised or not raised. And, if I repeat the exercise with eyes open many of you will answer differently. Won’t you … that was not a question … a rhetorical question … maybe … but not a question.”

People nodded. Agreed verbally. Laughed uncomfortably.

“What are you afraid of? That your fellow scientists here will scoff? That the great pragmatic minds of the world will smirk at your belief in the spirit world? That Carl Sagan and Stephen Hawking will think less of you? No, I won’t share the results. Ask around during the coffee break. But here is what I will do. All of you know because of the brochure here that I’m a doctor of psychology …fewer of you know that I am also a Lakota yuwipi man. What you call, a medicine man. I will sing a healing song for you in Lakota after my speech. The song, the spirit it calls in, will help you….if you invite the spirit into your world of denial and loneliness. Your choice.”

I performed my one hour lecture with Power Point, of course, and then sang the Coyote Song. You could hear a pin drop. Many tears. Afterward a line of people wanting to shake hands or talk. Most of us ache for the spirit world to ‘be there’.

It is.

But we just won’t allow for it, for them.

Yet in Gaza, what name do you hear even when the children are exploded or the parents buried or the horrors just too horrific?

Anyway, what finally moved me to write today? The answer has to do with the most ludicrous piece of information that fell into my lap. Something so ludicrous that I could not stop ‘Craughing’. Craughing, a word I made up years ago. You know when you laugh and cry at the same time because something is just so stupid…so ludicrous… that you just look up at the sky and YOU KNOW that God, or a spirit, or a dead relative…. that something is pranking you?

It has to be a prank because the event or piece of news comes at the most perfect imperfect time. Like God is saying, “You gotta craugh Tom or you’ll die of sadness.. Even I, God, am craughing at this one.”

Here it is.

For 45 years I’ve been researching and developing processes to mitigate contact sexual violence (CSV), especially in colleges. I designed and piloted a process that works. A process that can mitigate CSV in high schools and colleges. Scientific researched proof. So, I have tried to ask for funding from grants, KickStarter, on and on so that I can do my work professionally, thoroughly … so that I can market a process so professional that colleges and high schools will line up to employ the process.

I’m naive. My attempts to gather funds have failed year after year. Now at 74, I’m exhausted. But I’m trying one last time, a KickStarter. Then, this morning the following note from KickStarter appeared on my e-mail list. I craughed and craughed. I’ve been craughing all day. My eyes are swollen from all the tears. I craughed for myself, for a woman I love who hoped to work on this project with me, for all the women and men who don’t have to suffer but will.

“You gotta craugh Tom… or you’ll die of sadness.”