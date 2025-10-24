In the year 1969 Albert Speer, the Nazi Minister of Armaments and War Production, published his memoirs. He had been secretly writing for twenty years while serving time in prison after being found guilty of crimes against humanity.

In that very same year, 1969, I was a 19 year old first year college student. 24 years had passed since the end of World War II in 1945. Yet to me World War II was ancient history. Obviously, I had no recollection of the war. Just like now, in our world, where those of us who witnessed it 9/11… it seems like yesterday … as well as a long time ago. But, to a 19 year old young person in 2025, 9/11 is ancient history. They have no recollection of the event.

I was drawn to reading Speer’s memoirs because for years now I’ve believed Trump, Miller and his cult followers are not just of this time. There are far too many parallels for the events of 1930-1945 to be mere coincidence.

Read some of the following and maybe you will understand my thoughts. I’m not suggesting you believe me. Just take a look. After all, history repeats itself in the oddest ways.

In 1931 Albert Speer was a 26 year old professor of architecture. His students encouraged him to attend a speech by a new politician on the scene, Adolph Hitler. Speer wasn’t interested in politics and he had heard Hitler was an ‘hysterical demagogue, a shrieking and gesticulating fanatic in uniform.’ Speer reports how, instead, ‘Hitler wore a blue suit, was able to speak rationally to the audience and spoke to the needs of the poor working class people.’ Speer was impressed by Hitler and writes, “Later I learned that he had a gift for adjusting to his surroundings. Hitler derived his whole existence from these large enthusiastic audiences.”

The day after Hitler’s speech, in January 1931, Speer joined the Nazi party. “I was NOT becoming a member of the NSDAP (Nazi Party) I was becoming a follower of Adolph Hitler, whose magnetic force had reached out to me.”

By 1932 Speer was beginning to move closer and closer to Hitler’s orbit. Speer was to drive a member of the Nazi party to a meeting Hitler was attending. He was to pick up the man at the airport. While waiting by the car Speer saw that Adolph Hitler himself was waiting for his ride to the meeting. Hitler’s driver was late and Hitler walked in an agitated fashion, back and forth striking the tops of his high boots with a dog whip. He witnessed the other side of Hitler, the side the public did not see, the cross uncontrolled man who treated his subordinates contemptuously.

By 1933 Hitler was the Chancellor of the Reich and Speer was beginning to work directly for Adolph Hitler, as his architect. He writes about creating ten story high red Nazi flags for the grand palladium where Hitler would speak to the masses and his soldiers.

Trump to create world’s largest US flag, taller than the Empire State Building. The American flag will be nearly half the size of the Pentagon.

Speer writes, “At age 28 I would have sold my soul to Faust. (to be able to work on architecture projects with Hitler.) Like thousands of others, “I had found my Mephistopheles, he seemed no less engaging than Goethe’s.” That same year Speer became a lead member of Hitler’s entourage. Speer writes:

One can only wonder at the recklessness and the frivolity with which Hitler appointed three or four ministries on which the existence of his state depended. After all, he had already appointed a wine salesman as his foreign minister, an obese erstwhile WW1 fighter pilot as an over seer of the economy (and me, Speer) an architect as his Minister of Armaments and War Production.

Before the war began in 1939 Hitler began to create blueprints, drawings and even three dimensional layouts of a new Berlin.

US President Donald Trump wants to build a triumphal arch across from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, the latest in his efforts to make over the capital city in his style. The so-called Arc de Trump would commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary next year and is reportedly being privately funded by Trump’s supporters. - BBC, 2025

Speer spends a great deal of time writing about the various ways Hitler wished to promote himself. And, how many of his sycophantic followers suggested or created various means of pleasing the Fuehrer.

Believe me when I say I could go on and on sharing the parallels between Hitler’s reign and Trump’s. Albert Speer shares first hand personal recollections of his ten plus years working at Adolf Hilter’s side. And at Himmler’s side. I find it fascinating and most, if not all, of my Indigenous elders KNOW that evil movers through time … from generation to generation. From person to person. Mutating, becoming stronger, each iteration.