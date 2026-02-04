Allow me speak to three assumptions I’m guessing readers will jump to when reading the following post:

I am not a prude. I’m surely not implying that I’m perfect…. rather imperfect actually with too many regrets. As a psychologist, university counseling director and dean of students I’ve worked for decades, since 1975, trying to teach men to be people of character, kindness, non-violence and to treat themselves, women and all things as sacred. (Sacred defined as; worthy of awe, respect, non-violence, safety, kindness, love) Depravity has existed at a significantly greater magnitude than the average person realized or believed. The Epstein Files and our depraved leaders have hopefully awakened Americans to a new reality.

For decades I’ve taught in my classes, speeches, articles and sessions with clients that men are not inherently bad. Men behave badly because, 1) they have not been taught how to respect themselves, others and nature, 2) are rarely, if ever, guided towards contemplating, articulating and then living civilized and moral values, 3) they ignorantly enter into encounters or relationships with women with very little preparation, knowledge of self, awareness… and then … when all is said and done these men only have themselves to evaluate their own behavior, and 4) they have been trained (conspicuously and subliminally) to be violent, unkind, selfish and to treat women disrespectfully, poorly and even violently.

The ‘sound’ judgement’ portion of the brain fully develops mid to late 20’s.

Hormones kick in, so without instruction males have to manage the interaction of brain chemistry with the complexities of relationship, sex, drives, needs, impulsiveness, the many travails of masturbation, physical disturbances (ED) and even obsession/fetishes by their lonesome (or discuss side-to-side with equally ignorant peers).

American culture is guided by ignorant and depraved men who create more depravity through their behaviors, language, advertising, films, etc etc etc..

Most everyone seems to be ignorant of and/or forget about basic psychology,1) Classical Conditioning as revealed by Pavlov and his dog, 2) The Stages of Change (TTM), and 3) The Tolerance Model.

Here is a BIG ONE … Sex (minus love-relationship-respect-kindness-appreciation-savoring) leads to physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual numbing … thus the man needing more and wilder experiences to reach the same level of excitement or high as before. Numbing often times leads to depravity. The excitement of taboo.

Please stick with me. You may save a girl, young woman, woman or child from being assaulted/raped or even murdered. You may save a boy, young man or adult male from harming himself, women and others.

As we are taught and hopefully believe … women have the agency and the right to dress as they please, be who they are, act as they choose and to enjoy the same freedoms, expectations of safety and opportunities as men. This is where the naive and ignorant male comes into play and the necessity of understanding and employing basic psychology.

There are FIVE STAGES of CHANGE that MUST be understood and employed in all aspects of life but especially relative to teaching young men how to be in an appropriate, kind, safe and respectful relationship with women (friend, hook-up, lover, partner). The five stages of change, according to the Transtheoretical Model (TTM) are Pre-Contemplation, Contemplation, Preparation for Change and Change, (DiClemente and Prochaska).

2. The very basic general process (steps) of Classical Conditioning are as follows; a) dog senses food and salivates, b) person rings bell dog says, ‘dah?’ c) person rings bell as they present food as dog salivates, and d) person rings bell, no food is present, dog salivates (called association as dog associates bell with food)

3. Holistic Numbing

Tolerance: The neurological and psychological adaptation where the brain requires higher doses or extremes of a behavior or substance to achieve the same reward (dopamine hit).

Escalation: The behavioral response to tolerance. A person engages in more extreme, more intense, or numerical frequency as they chase the ‘first high’.

Desensitization: The underlying biological process where the brain’s reward system becomes less sensitive to regular stimulation, leading to a “grayed out” feeling where normal pleasures are no longer enjoyable, (anhedonia).

Supernormal Stimulus: A concept explaining that modern, high-intensity, or taboo pornography, kinky sex, fetishized sex or taboo sex (Snuff Porn) is an exaggerated version of natural, healthy sexual stimuli, making it more compulsive.

What does all this have to do with sexual assault, rape, pedophelia, sex trafficking, Epstein and depravity?

Everything

In 1968, when I was 17 years old, the Silver Surfer was formally introduced.

Female Silver Surfer appeared somewhere in there. Her name, Shalla-Bal.

As time passed, and the times changed, Shalla-Bal changed (well her clothing changed) As a shy young kid I was a bit embarrassed the first time this version of Shalla-Ba appeared in a comic book. My Polish grandma was appalled! Shalla-Ba grew breasts.

A bit more time passed and Shalla-Ba morphed into ….

Between 1968 and now, 100 years later, I hadn’t followed Silver Surfer or Shall-Ba until this morning. Rummaging through some old stuff I found an early Silver Surfer comic book of mine. Feeling a bit melancholy I Googled Silver Surfer to catch up on his life. And who did I see? Yes, Shall-Ba !!

Women have the right to wear, or not wear, whatever they wish. I believe that to my very core. As someone who was forced to wear a suit and tie I get it. The difficulty is this… . Imagine what uneducated, unaware, naive, ignorant, hormonally driven, un-monitored and un-mentored young men or boys experience, think and ‘come to falsely believe’ when they see this … what are their associations? What become their and ‘her’ expectations? (Not to mention how young women are prone to feel).

And then at the Grammy’s this past week Chappell Roan hit the red carpet. The young woman, pictured below, can wear whatever she wants, it is her right. The problem is not this young woman. The problem becomes the uneducated, unaware, naive, ignorant, hormonally driven, un-monitored and un-mentored young men. I KNOW this is what will happen. Young men will want ‘their woman’ to wear nipple clamps and/or dress like this and/or will find ‘unclamped nipples’ unexciting after becoming conditioned to this look, to this erection that associates only this level of eroticism to excitement . Do you understand?

And what manifests next is the road to depravity. To the depraved man, the evil narcissistic violent man, a woman is only a toy. A means to an end. Very quickly a woman wearing nipple clamps isn’t enough. 1968 Shall-Ba wasn’t enough. Something new was, is, needed, craved, the next level of excitement or better yet … taboo. Beat the woman while she is wearing the clamps. Clamp other parts of her body. Make the clamp tighter. Draw blood. Eventually the woman isn’t exciting. The depraved man asks, “What about a really young girl? Or, a child?” Even that isn’t enough!! Let’s have two at once, or have the children beat each other, or kill the child (snuff porn) or … . All a depraved means to an end.

The orgasm.

The power.

The control.

The man opens the door to evil and evil readily accepts the invitation. The man becomes more and more needy. More and more depraved. Evil feeds on the depravity and whispers in the ear of the depraved, “Honor me … honor yourself … turn this into a ritual a group depravity!!” In a group ritual or ceremony one needn’t feel alone in guilt. Everyone is doing it!!

Enough. I’ll stop here but for two quick statements.

ONE: Telling naive men, ignorant men, conditioned men and eventually depraved men to “stop it” is pure folly. Re-read the stages of change I explained above. Our choices are these, 1) Use the science and educate and mentor young boys as they become men. Don’t wait until the culture and evil has warped them as men, 2) ignore what I’ve just explained and nothing will change (I have been trying to inform universities for decades now that a process of this sort will significantly diminish sexual violence male and female administrators won’t listen. So for 50 years 1-4 or 1-6 or 1-12 women in college can count on being sexually assaulted and/or raped) and nothing will change, 3) erase men from the planet, 4) continue to let the very depraved powerful men continue their rampage, rapes, vile behaviors and murders.

TWO: Read my last post and watch the movie The Devil’s Advocate.

If you would like to know more let me know. Please comment and leave a like if moved to do so. If you or someone you know has the financial means to assist me in publishing a book on this topic let me know. Finally, if you know any podcasters who would be willing to interview me on their podcast please let me know. We must protect our children … girls and boys. To be victimized is terrible. To be a victimizer is horrible as well.

