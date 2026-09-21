Introduction

In the year 2004 or so I invited Derrick Jensen to speak at WPI. He had published two books on some kind of looming climate crisis and also wrote about violence and a type of soul sickness eating at the core of America and the world. His work was new to me. His brilliance filled the room. His warnings took root.

Following Derrick Jensen I invited Julia Butterfly Hill to speak at WPI. In 1997 she climbed a tree and in 1999 she came down from that tree. She was, is, a force. She spoke of ecology and the fallacy of ‘Throwing our garbage away. That there is no away’. In 2004 she stayed in my home, spoke at WPI and changed the lives of many students.

In 2013 Paul Levy published his first book on Wetiko, Dispelling Wetiko: Breaking the Curse of Evil. I found his book to be enthralling, fascinating, important and horrifying. This book answered a plethora of questions I hadn’t been able to answer and opened a door to yet another new level of understanding. Our world was being run by humans who were being controlled by dark inner , and some by outer, forces. Between psychology and the Lakota altar new realizations were moving at break neck speed. (Dispelling Wetiko: Breaking the Curse of Evil Printed in the Fall 2014 issue of Quest magazine. Citation: Levy, Paul.”Dispelling Wetiko: Breaking the Curse of Evil” Quest 102.4 (Fall 2014): pg. 146-151.)

I followed the literary trail of the book, using Paul’s citations, to a book written by Jack Forbes in 1979, Columbus and Other Cannibals. After reading Forbes’ book I spoke with my Lakota elders and asked if they knew of Wetiko? Of course they did and in Lakota it has a different name. (When people ask for a list of the most influential books in my life this grouping of Jensen, Hill, Levy, Mails and Forbes is at the top.)

I began to teach Wetiko in my WPI psychology classes in 2016 and tied Wetiko to a long-shot presidential candidate, Donald Trump. I kept politics out of the lectures and spoke only in terms of soul sickness and mental illness. In that same year the Lakota altar that guides me led me to Paul Levy’s home in Portland, Oregon.

I seek out the authors of books that touch my soul, because I want to sit with them … see them for myself …to make sure they are authentic. Jensen, Hill and meeting 104 year old Dan Evehema, the Hopi elder in 1997, in his cornfield.

Meeting with Paul Levy in Portland, proved to be a key ‘dot’ in my life. We spoke for hours about his life experience, Wetiko and his thoughts and concerns about our country. We stayed in touched. About a year later he mentioned he was writing a second book on Wetiko and asked if I would create an editorial review? I was honored to be asked. That book appeared in 2021.

Professor Balistrieri's full review details his journey to meet Levy, describing him as uniquely gifted and placed here to help humanity confront the climate crisis, the sixth extinction, war, racism, and wetiko … concluding with a call to read the book

By 2021, post-COVID, I was posting on TikTok and had over 5,000 followers. About two years in I began to historically, factually demonstrate and articulate the similarities between 1930’s Nazi fascism and the burgeoning Zio/Fascist movement in the United States, and the world. I was warned and then banned by TikTok. Twice.

I began writing on Substack. At one point I had over 1,000 followers. My work with the Lakota altar was changing. No longer involved in yuwipi healing, due to old age and the COVID hangover of fear of group meetings in closed rooms, the yuwipi altar took me on a ride … showing me the potential consequences of Wetiko and the beast. I read more and more in-depth works about Himmler, Eichmann, Hitler, Stalin, Netanyahu, Dulles, the CIA, Mossad, Mi6… and learned they all invited evil into their lives. Trump invited evil into his life, spoke openly about how he could do any violent thing he wanted (including shooting someone on 5th Avenue) and no one would stop him. He lied, cheated, stole, raped women, raped children and then became complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

As the grinding Gazan genocide expanded I began to write more and more about the blossoming of pure evil (Wetiko). That is when I lost my readership including immediate family, extended family and my 1,000 followers. I had been studying the topic for over 15 years … was connecting dots … beginning with the Christopher Columbus massacres, to Wetiko in the form of Trump, Miller and Netanyahu. I wrote articles, published pictures and wrote poems about what was taking place in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Dar Fur, Ukraine Nigeria, Somalia … I wrote about how Wetiko feeds on greed, lies, lust, theft, pedophilia, rape, violence, blood lust and seeks blood sacrifice. I thought what I wrote was important. It was viewed only as dark, unhelpful and something to be avoided.

In 2023 Paul Levy published another book. He wrote about a new problem, ‘Techno-Wetiko’. Brilliant. He wrote more deeply about the mind and soul virus and how the cure is … connecting with our own light. Remembering, re-discovering, who we are at the root of the root of the root.

All of that takes me to 2026. We are in a spiritual war. An active, real, spiritual war. I woke up today in great physical pain. The altar screaming that I must write because … possibly …. a new and huge massacre is in the air. I rolled over in bed and told them to go away. That didn’t work. The warnings continued. The pain made it impossible to sleep. I sat at the computer, utterly emptied. And the following appeared on the screen. They showed me another way to make the point they want made. It is a pragmatic approach. Let’s see what happens.

The Teaching

The Potemkin Village or, Potemkin Facade, is defined as any false construct—literal or figurative—built to deceive observers into believing a situation, place, or institution is much better than it actually is. The Potemkin Facade theory has its roots in a Russian myth.

The Potemkin Myth

In 1787, Russian Empress Catherine the Great toured the newly conquered region of Crimea (Novorossiya). According to the popular legend, her former lover and governor of the region, Prince Grigory Potemkin, ordered the construction of fake, portable cardboard villages along the Dnieper River. The story claims that as the Empress’s boat sailed past, groups of happy, dressed-up peasants cheered and livestock were paraded into view. Once she passed, the fake facades and people were dismantled and hurriedly moved downriver to trick her again at the next stop.

Modern historians generally agree that the elaborate stories of moving cardboard towns and “rent-a-crowds” are a historical myth. The rumors were likely fabricated or heavily exaggerated by Potemkin’s political rivals and foreign critics, then popularized by a biased 18th-century biography written by Georg von Helbi; While Potemkin certainly decorated towns, painted buildings, and staged grand spectacles to showcase the region’s development, everyone involved—including Catherine—knew they were temporary decorations for a royal celebration rather than an active deception.

What does the Potemkin Myth or Facade have to do with American history and politics? Why is understanding this model important? Let’s begin with how the Potemkin Facade model was used in the genocide of Native Americans.

The U.S. government maintained a formal, legalistic exterior by signing over 370 treaties with various tribes. On paper, this presented a facade of mutually agreed-upon diplomacy between sovereign nations. In practice, these negotiations were rarely fair or voluntary. U.S. commissioners regularly used coercion, military threats, bribery, and deliberate mistranslations to force signatures. Once signed, the U.S. government routinely violated or rewrote these treaties whenever valuable resources—like gold in Georgia or fertile farmland in the Midwest—were discovered on native lands. The legal process was a democratic facade masking forced expulsion.

In the late 19th and 20th centuries, the U.S. government shifted its policy from open warfare to forced assimilation, epitomized by the phrase, “Kill the Indian, Save the Man.” The government established Native American boarding schools (such as the Carlisle Indian Industrial School) and released carefully staged “before and after” photographs. These photos showed indigenous children transformed from traditional dress into Victorian suits and military uniforms, presenting an image of benevolent education and successful integration into American society.

Behind this progressive exterior lay a system designed to destroy indigenous cultures. Children were forcibly removed from their families, forbidden from speaking their native languages, stripped of their cultural identities, and frequently subjected to severe emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. To justify westward expansion to the American public and foreign observers, 19th-century political and cultural narratives constructed a romanticized myth of the American frontier.

Popular literature, art, and political rhetoric framed the American West as a vast, untamed, and largely “empty” wilderness (Terra Nullius) waiting to be civilized. When Native Americans were acknowledged, they were often depicted as a tragic, “vanishing race” that was naturally and inevitably fading away in the face of modernity. This narrative hid a violent campaign of active displacement. The land was not empty; it was home to deeply rooted, complex societies. Their “vanishing” was not a natural occurrence, but the direct result of military campaigns, forced marches (like the Trail of Tears), the deliberate slaughter of the American bison to starve plains tribes, and confinement to impoverished reservations.

This Potemkin Facade was expanded to not only include Native Americans but Mexicans and Mexican indigenous people. This Potemkin Facade was given a respectable and honorable name, Manifest Destiny. Throughout the era of Manifest Destiny, the U.S. projected an image of itself as a global beacon of liberty, democracy, and Christian progress. The expansion westward was framed as a noble, divinely ordained mission to spread civilization. This idealized self-image coexisted with, and relied upon, the systematic denial of basic human rights, sovereignty, and citizenship to the continent’s original inhabitants. The high-minded rhetoric of American liberty served as a moral Potemkin village that obscured the brutal mechanics of settler colonialism.

To declare a land terra nullius, colonial powers traditionally relied on three distinct justifications to prove a region was “empty”:

Physical Emptiness: The literal absence of human beings. (This was rarely the case outside of small oceanic islands).

Agricultural Emptiness: Grounded in the philosophy of John Locke, Europeans argued that if a society did not cultivate the land with European-style agriculture or build permanent fences, they did not truly “own” it. Nomadic hunting and gathering were viewed as a failure to improve the land, rendering it legally vacant.

Legal/Sovereign Emptiness: The argument that because Indigenous societies did not have European-style governments, written laws, or Christian monarchs, they lacked recognized sovereignty. Therefore, the land was considered politically empty and open for the taking.

Global Applications of the Potemkin Facade

1. Australia (The Absolute Doctrine)

Australia is the most famous historical example of terra nullius. When the British arrived in 1788, they officially declared the entire continent terra nullius. They completely ignored the presence of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, arguing that because they did not fence the land or cultivate crops in a Western manner, they had no legal property rights. This allowed the British Crown to claim total ownership without ever signing a single treaty or offering compensation.

2. The United States (Manifest Destiny & Terra Nullius)

While the U.S. government frequently used treaties (acknowledging some form of native title), it heavily relied on the spirit of terra nullius to justify westward expansion. Politicians and newspapers routinely described the American West as a “vacant wilderness” or an “untamed frontier.” This rhetoric created a public illusion that American settlers were simply filling an empty void, rather than violently displacing thriving indigenous nations who had managed the ecosystems for millennia.

3. The Scramble for Africa

At the Berlin Conference of 1884–1885, European powers partitioned the African continent among themselves. They applied the principle of “Effective Occupation,” a direct cousin of terra nullius. It dictated that a European power could claim sovereignty over an African territory simply by establishing a physical military or administrative presence there, treating the existing African kingdoms and societies as legally non-existent.

The Potemkin Facade relative to Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon

Trump and Trump’s son-in-law as well as other rich soulless real estate magnates have begun to showcase areas or limited rebuilding projects in zones like Rafah. These re-building projects, and the forcing Gazan’s to move to other countries under the guise of keeping them safe, serves as public relations stunt …ignoring the total structural devastation and the genocide of its people. The Gaza Riveria is being planned and lots sold to the highest bidder. The plans and drawings create an illusion of order, independence, and governance without addressing the genocide and the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

Finally, and this is what the altar is in my head about, Trump’s ultimate Potemkin Facade. Trump has chipped away at the foundations of our Democratic Republic and the Constitution by:

1. Eroding Legal and Judicial Independence

2. Rewriting the Civil Service (The Administrative State)

3. Redefining Law Enforcement and the Military

4. Redefining the utilization and protection of Public Lands and Resources

5. Eroding Freedom of the Press and the Information Environment

6. Ignoring the rules of congressional oversight regarding war, budgets and re-designing Washington DC and the country.

THE VISION AND WARNING FROM THE ALTAR

The poem written and shared here cannot be found on any website or in any data base because it appeared today. It was created by a non-human. It is the expression of the false flag that Trump, with the help of Zion, is about to ignite. Thousands, possibly millions, will be killed. Prayer, sure. Physically ridding the country and the world of the Wetiko beast and its clan, vital. We are out of time.

TRUMPS POTEMKIN FACADE

The golden towers catch the evening glare,

A grand marquee above an empty square.

The banners boast of strength and law restored,

While shadows gather round the council board.

A sudden shock, a simulated threat,

The stage is cleared, the heavy traps are set.

With flashing lights and sirens in the street,

The grand illusion renders all complete.

He takes the podium, solemn and severe,

To trade in safety what was built on fear.

The decree is signed, the iron gates swing tight,

To keep the country safe into the night.

Behind the velvet and the gilded frame,

The old foundations play a different game.

The theater of order takes its stand,

A painted mask upon a changing land.

Tuŋkášila lená uŋšwičala na ówičakiya yo

Mitakuye Oyyasin

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