Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Mark Taylor
Sep 24

Podcaster Sabby Salvanti on the Sabby Sabs podcast just did an excellent post reporting and commenting on the Iranian address at the UN, showing how the Iranians called out the truth on the true nature of the US and Israel. God, I hope the rest of the world took in what he was saying. Link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ov4Bg5VjyPU

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Mark Taylor
Sep 24

Great summary of the corrupt colonial empire, Tom. Truly, what is past is present. I hope people understand today's current terra nullis for colonization is our communities, neighborhoods, living rooms, minds and souls. WE and our families are the final frontier to be dominated, domesticated, bled dry and rendered down for corporate elite profit and use. Peter Theil's guru Curtis Yarvin half jokingly refers to the bottom third of the world population as a source of bio-diesel.

I urge folks to check out Gil Duran's recently released book on the history and true nature of the technofascist AI billionaires, "The Nerd Reich." You can find a number of good interviews and presentations on the "Nerd Reich" on YouTube.

The first step to evading a predator is to understand the predator.

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