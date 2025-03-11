I’ve published over 350 pieces here on Substack. Recently I’ve had nothing original to say and I’m not sure writing achieves anything plus, country and world events have been so overwhelming disgusting I am drained of energy. Joyless. Filled with despair.

Not good.

Then the day before yesterday I viewed a TikTok created by a young gay male student. A student like the thousands I have counseled and taught over 40 years in higher education. This young person and millions like him living in fear because they are gay, homosexual, transexual, bi-sexual, pansexual (14 to 20 million citizens of the United States identify as gay). The stuff of no one else’s business. The stuff of relationship. The stuff of love.

What, in particular, was the cause of concern for this young man? This …..

The malignant narcissist posted this on his website. This soulless beast, this evil being, utilized a symbol that demarcates one of the most horrific chapters in human history.

‘The Nazi regime considered the elimination of homosexuality in Germany one of its goals. Men were arrested after police raids and through information uncovered during interrogations of other homosexuals. Those arrested were presumed guilty, and subjected to harsh interrogation and torture to elicit a confession. Between 1933 and 1945, an estimated 100,000 men were arrested as homosexuals. Between 5,000 and 6,000 were imprisoned in concentration camps. The death rate of these prisoners has been estimated at 60 percent, a higher rate than those of other prisoner groups. Nazi Germany's persecution of homosexuals is considered to be the most severe episode in a long history of discrimination and violence targeting sexual minorities,’ (Taken from various publications including Holocaust Museum)



The Orange Scumbag knew what he was doing. And all of this, all of it, mirrors the 1930’s and 1940’s. This is why I haven’t been writing because the few of you reading this already know this. It is blase’ and maybe even irritating to have it repeated, yet again.

But I’m horrified.

Today I watched Colonel Wilkerson interviewed on the great podcast, Dialogue

Works. Colonel Wilkerson is a humble, wise, knowledgeable man. But today he said, “I have no idea what is going on. No one does. What is the strategy of this administration?’

I yelled out to the computer screen … “Evil has no strategy. Evil simply touches the worst in people … in this moment … in this moment … in THIS moment … and feeds off of the fear, greed, lies, lust, violence. and eventually the blood.” (Blood sacrifice is something shamans and priests and others use ONLY under special circumstances when the spirit world needs to be invoked to help cure or heal. Yes Catholics … every Sunday you drink ‘the blood of Christ … so don’t think me bizarre.)



Everyone is trying to figure out Trump’s strategy. There is no strategy… except to please him (it) every day. He joyfully and purposefully sews chaos and hatred. He touches all that is wrong within each of us. And it watches with glee as we sit overwhelmed, stupefied and numbed. ‘The Banality of Evil’… read the book. See what happened and see what is happening.

Gay people have always been the first to suffer and die. Burned, killed by dogs, hung on fences … gay people stir up the muck in people like Hitler, Himmler, Trump, Rubio and so many others. When the camps open in America they will be the first to be taken. An easy mark. Few people care about the gay population. “Take them …not me”

It will mark them with a pink triangle. It is already having the triangles produced. A statue of the pink triangle will sit on its desk next to the golden pager. His evil knows no bounds.

Enough.

We must rid ourselves of it. Or, our children and their children will live in a very frightening and dark America. Already I don’t recognize it. But the Orange POS has only begun.

















