Writing today as a licensed mental health counselor and university psychology professor at the undergraduate and graduate level. Writing as someone who has warned his students about the mentally disturbed Trump since 2015.

NOT writing as a wounded or aghast christian or prude.

The picture below was posted by Trump on Truth Social. I could not believe that even a narcissist like Trump would post such a dangerous, blasphemous and deluded image of himself … posing as Jesus the healer.

In my professional opinion, Trump posting this image indicates an even greater degradation of his grasp of reality and his free fall into psychopathy. And, poses an even greater danger to the world.

Why an even greater danger? Because if Trump believes he IS the Second Coming it is logical to assume he also believes he is the master of the world, the master of life and death … that HE is the word of God. Frighteningly, millions of Americans are right there with him. Supporting him, agreeing with him … that HE is the healer of the world.

Congress … please listen. Rid the country of him now. NOW. He will open even more gates to evil and he may decide to end the world … in God’s name … his name … Trump.

Have you personally visited the Truth Social platform?

I never had. But today I decided to make the leap. To see it for myself. It couldn’t be as bad as people say. After all, a president published the site in 2022 and around six million people have subscribed (Facebook has three billion subscribers).

Truth Social was designed as a "Big Tent" social media platform that advocates for free speech, aiming to create a competitor to mainstream, "liberal" media companies. It was established by President Donald Trump to provide a platform free from censorship and to combat the perceived ideological bias of Big Tech companies. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is an American media and technology company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. It runs the Truth Social social-media platform and is majority-owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

I subscribed to Facebook in 2005, TikTok in 2020, Blue Sky in 2024 and many other mainstream platforms. I’m familiar with the rules and guidelines. So I was a bit surprised that the following pictures appeared immediately upon today’s inaugural visit to the site.

Yup …. revealing pictures of girls and women appear quite often. Diminishment of women, Democrats, Muslims, people of color, the pope … fill page after page. The glorification of Trump to Jesus status. The vilification and diminution of all things non-white, non-straight, non-christian, non-male, non-MAGA is frightfully displayed. Truth Social (Epstein Social) is molding men to fit the MAGA fascist model.

Where is Congress? Oh, right, both parties are off molesting children and/or sexually assaulting girls, women, boys. Both parties are paid off greedy grifters, liars. Both parties do not care about American citizens. We are nothing to this administration.

The greatest threat now is Trump’s insanity, delusion and fear. Trump believes he is the second coming. And because he believes that it is safe to assume he believes he is invulnerable and that his thoughts and words are sacrosanct. He is dangerous. He will blow up the world because, he can.

We must rid ourselves of this Beast. He will kill us all.