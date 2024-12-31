1969.

A Star Trek episode titled, ‘The Mark of Gideon’ appeared on the old basement TV. I was 18 when I first watched this episode on a Friday night. My parents had moved the old black and white TV to the basement when the new color TV arrived and assumed its place of honor in the middle of the upstairs living room. As a young man I often thoughtfully critiqued TV shows, movies or books I had just absorbed. The world was changing fast and I was smart enough to know I had to keep up.

In the case of, ‘The Mark of Gideon’ I scoffed at the stupidity of the particular episode and yet was deeply troubled by it. So troubled, that I think of the episode quite often. In a nutshell, the inhabitants of the planet had grown so numerous there no longer was the privilege of privacy. People stood side-by-side, next to each other, all day and all night. The planet had reached a state of over-population here-to-fore unknown.

I continue to be astounded at the foretelling of the future by many of the books, movies and TV Shows of the 1950’s and 1960’s. It is almost like they were shown the future by spiritual guides whose purpose was to warn us. My Indigenous elders listening to the warnings. The dominant culture has not.

The video below is much more horrifying than that old Star Trek episode. Maybe because reality IS just much more horrifying but also because in the Star Trek episode people just stood and stared. Not so below.

So what is happening in the episode below? In Buddhism the video is a living example of the teaching: This is like this. Because that is like that.

In the video below people from Ghana are packed into a hole panning for something. We don’t know what they are panning for but we know why. Because the West is a greedy hungry ghost always needing more.

Because cell phones need Coltan to function, THIS. People in Ghana risk their lives 12 hours a day, panning for Coltan. If they are lucky they make $2.00 USD/day, THAT.

Or, these people from Ghana are packed into a hole panning for gold or diamonds. THIS. Who is seeking this gold or these diamonds? Greedy filthy rich people who need more gold, more diamonds because their appetites for more can never be sated. THAT.

Watch the video carefully. Don’t just turn away. Watch it a few times. Pick out a few of your fellow humans and ask yourself questions about their lives. Put yourself into their place. What must this be like?

Or, Dr. Saffiya walking toward the tanks. He is standing up for his patients, his staff, humanity, what is right and what is wrong. THIS. He must do this because the Zionist IDF and Biden, Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, The Pope, ALL LEADERS, are full fledged cowards and do nothing. THAT.

We are a greedy evil lost world. Biden sending another 2.5 billion to Ukraine when that money could have gone to Gaza to end this genocide. Musk and others plan to dismantle America while many of us live week to week … day to day… to survive.

We haven’t experienced the tribulations of Gaza or Ghana. We are isolated and protected from the realities of this world. But we must not be naive. What goes around comes around and our time is soon. We will be in the street fighting for that piece of bread or panning for that piece of gold (THIS) to appease the threatening fascist government about to unfold in this country. (THAT).

Imagine being one of those people in Ghana. Or, one of the victims of Gaza, Ukraine, Syria, Kurdistan ….. Lore have mercy on us.

All will be punish’ed.