One of the greatest minds of the early 20th century was philosopher, writer and professor Ernst Cassirer (1874-1945) a German Jew who rejected Zionism. The Myth of the State (Cassirer, 1946), which was published posthumously; is an attempt to understand the intellectual origins of Nazi, Germany. Cassirer saw Nazi Germany as a society in which the dangerous power of myth (the propaganda of Joseph Goebbels and Adolph Hitler)) was not checked, rebutted or subdued by clear minded leaders as well as by the common man who lacked clarity of judgment due to circumstances of Post World War One Germany.

In this final book, The Myth of State, Cassirer lays out the surrender of rational logic to (fascist) mythology. Cassirer wrote that while fascist ‘propaganda myth making’ flagrantly contradicted empirical reality, it provided a simple and direct answer to the anxieties of the common man.

There is no doubt that Joseph Goebbels (Nazi Germany’s Minister of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda) was one of history’s most effective and consequential propagandists.

He not only was among the first to fully exploit new technologies but employed two other key strategies, 1) Lying and exaggerating comprise the first strategy. He learned that if a lie is repeated often enough a non-discerning people will eventually believe it, and 2) Create a mythological leader through a process that became known as, the Cult of Personality. He crafted the ‘Hitler Myth’ portraying the dictator as a messianic, heroic, indispensable leader who would not only save Germany but re-make Germany into an international power. This blind cult-like devotion to Hitler was maintained even as the war was lost AND even maintained as many Nazi’s faced death by hanging or firing squad.

Albert Speer was one of the many Nazi’s who woke ups from their cult of personality trance upon Hitler’s death. Speer references Cassirer in his memoirs BECAUSE he realized late in life that at age 28, after meeting Goebbels and after being employed by Hitler he had lost himself to the very myth Cassirer presents.

Speer writes, “I realize now that I fit the description Cassirer outlined, ‘But here are men, men of education and intelligence, honest and upright men who suddenly give up the highest human privilege. They have ceased to be free. They have ceased to be free personal agents (what we now call ‘personal agency). Such a man no longer questions his environment; he accepts it as a matter of course.”

After the war many Nazi’s denied their role in the crimes against humanity, denied their cult status, and blamed others. A second grouping were those Nazi’s who did not deny their crimes, who in fact maintained their devotion to Hitler and Nazi beliefs even as they were about to be executed. A third grouping were those, like Eichmann, who did not deny their role in the Nazi crimes against humanity but truly believed they were only following orders, doing their job. And, a fourth grouping included Nazi’s like Speer who admitted their guilt, who realized they had conducted crimes and who accepted their fate. Speer served every minute of his 20 year sentence.

What is fascinating is that Speer remained entranced by Hitler, even as an old man who realized his devotion was misplaced.

I offer this brief insight into Speer, and other Nazi’s like him, because it is clear to me that there are millions of Americans (including so called leaders like Johnson, Bondi and thousands of common people we refer to as MAGA and ICE) who are blinded by and have fallen for the myth of Trump and Miller. I CANNOT BELIEVE these millions of people consciously and freely are agreeing with and complicit in destroying America, imprisoning children, creating concentration camps, and have forgotten their Christian foundations.

Singing this verse on Christmas Day, ‘Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.’

My fellow Americans … to include the hypnotized GOP, MAGA and ICE agents … please wake from your mythological dream. Wake up now … because eventually you will awaken and you will hate yourself for your crimes against humanity.

Gaza

Ukraine

Syria

Iraq

Afghanistan

Blowing up boats and killing people on the open sea

Iran

Yemen

Lebanon

Supporting murder in Qatar, the West Bank, Egypt and now Venezuela.

Consider the lies you have been told often enough that you now believe them; That Trump loves and cares about you. That Trump loves all Americans (except people of color, non-Christians, Democrats, gay people, mentally ill people, military people and women.) That Trump loves America and what it stands for (the first amendment, freedom, truth, justice, due process). That Trump is a true Christian. That Trump has ended eight wars. That Trump understands the common man (as he spends millions on golf, re-furbrishing an airplane that he intends to retain. That replacing American history (the East Wing) with gaudy ballrooms, gold statues of himself and giant banners with his image)

Please, before it is too late. We must stop this man, these men and women, and break the trance. You will wake up one day and you will hate yourself for what you have supported.

Please give me one last moment to remind you of an American ‘myth’ that cost the lives of 50,000 soldiers in battle, 300,000 wounded in battle and 150,000 suicides post war. Robert McNamara was the Secretary of Defense and the architect of the Vietnam war.

He was a ‘hawk’ who pushed the war even though he knew we couldn’t win. After retiring his lies caught up with him … and he wrote a book acknowledging he had perpetrated a myth. In the book he states, “I knew, we had known, the war was a mistake as early as 1967 but did not say so publicly. 6,500 soldiers died between 1956 to 1966 but 50,000 died between 1967 and 1975 unnecessarily. We of the Kennedy and Johnson administrations who participated in the decisions on Vietnam acted according to what we ‘thought’ were the principles and traditions of this nation. We made our decisions in light of those values. Yet we were wrong, terribly wrong. We owe it to future generations to explain why.”

Imagine his guilt, his regrets, his fear of dying knowing that for political gain he lied, perpetrated a myth so egregious that 10’s of thousands suffered and died and took their own lives. And, that 100’s of thousands in Vietnam suffered and died … and continue to die from Agent Orange.

Greedy, narcissistic, malignant sociopathic liars and myth makers destroy everything around them. And for what? For what? Let’s be a peaceful and kind America. Instead of violence let’s breed kindness and compassion.

Let there be peace on earth and let it begging with. me.

Mitauye Oyasın. We are ALL related. All are our relations.