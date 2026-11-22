In Western culture … stories, fairy tales and even dreams are filled with keys. Keys that open doors, be they forbidden or liberating. Keys that open old wooden boxes or steel safes. Keys that unlock ancient books filled with wisdom intended to enhance life or evil to inhibit life. Keys to one’s heart or the heart of another. These fairy tales, stories and dreams take us on trips of discovery. Sometimes ending in horror, as in Bluebeard, Perrault, 1697. Sometimes leading to enlightenment, The Golden Key, McDonald, 1867. But in every story the message was and is the same; ‘Be aware of the key(s) you hold and the power within.’

As a psychologist and professor I would give literal, actual, old iron skeleton keys to my clients or students. Holding it in my hand I would say to them … loudly, clearly, emphatically and gravely …

This key is extremely powerful. This key represents you, your identity. This key represents your values, your morals, your ethics, what you stand for and what or whom you are willing to die for. It is a symbol of your very character. It represents your freedom, agency and autonomy. This key holds your answer to the eternal question, ‘Do you choose to create or do you choose to destroy?’ This key is yours to share or not to share. Yours to protect. Yours to polish or let rust. Never let anyone take your key. Never give all of your key away. And remember this; there are those who scheme to take your key… hide your key … or even destroy your key. Protect your key with every fibre of your being.

… oh, and I forgot to mention; You DO NOT FULLY have your key in hand (and soul) if you are not actively teaching others what the key and their key truly is, how to hold their key in a sacred manner and how to ensure that the keys of all others beings (especially those who may require the assistance of others due to age or their state of being) are safe, polished and respected.

Do you know where this proverbial key (or depending upon the culture feather, dorje, lotus flower, mirror, seal, un-carved block, song line, medicine wheel, etc) emanates from? Do you?

How can cultures around the world … cultures who NEVER had contact with one another … all have the same or similar stories, fairy tales or myths told around the fire at night? How can people around the world, of different cultures ALL have the same characters of warriors, lovers, magicians and monarchy (be they kings, queens, chiefs, mansa, negus, pharaoh, emperor, raja, caliph, sapa or sachem)? How?

Because all these archetypes, wisdom and truths … THE WAY TO LIVE IN A SACRED MANNER IN BALANCE AND HARMONY … emanates from the collective unconscious.

And do you know what the collective unconscious is?

No. NO. NO. FOR GOD SAKE NO !!

The collective unconscious is NOT JUST a shared, inherited layer of the unconscious mind common to all human beings that contains universal instincts and patterns passed down across generations (of human beings), (Jung, doctor of psychiatry)

The collective unconscious IS a shared, inherited layer of the unconscious and conscious mind common to all living beings that contains universal instincts and patterns passed down across generations of plants, animals, earth, fire, water, air, SPIRITS of other worlds and realities and human beings, (Balistrieri, doctor of counseling and yuwipi man, 2026).

And, do you know who the enemies of the wisdom and truths passed down for generations are?

Uneducated, uninformed, deaf, uninitiated, self-centered, greedy, egotistical, educated men and women who have FORGOTTEN how to be humble, kind, courageous, honest and generous people of character who walk in a sacred manner. Men and women who falsely believe THEY have the answer and don’t need to return to the ancient wisdom of the true unconscious mind of the universe are the problem.

Trump isn’t the problem. Miller isn’t the problem. Netanyahu isn’t the problem. All the doofuses, rapists, pedophiles, thieves, abusers, murderers, key snatchers, milksop cowards, silent, passive, addicts, co-dependent sycophants are the natural CONSEQUENCE of ignoring the universal wisdom and truths.

And, do you know what the CORE wisdom and truth is …….. ????????

Here it is. Here is the answer in all its simplicity….

YOUNG PEOPLE MUST BE ACTIVELY TAUGHT HOW TO BECOME SELF-AWARE PEOPLE OF CHARACTER AND INTEGRITY, YOUNG PEOPLE MUST BE TAUGHT HOW TO LIVE IN HOLISTIC BALANCE WITH ALL THINGS, YOUNG PEOPLE MUST BE TAUGHT TO UNDERSTAND, EMBRACE, HONOR AND RESPECT THE FEMININE AND THE MASCULINE WITHIN THEMSELVES AND OTHERS, YOUNG PEOPLE MUST PRACTICE BEING PEOPLE OF CHARACTER AND INTEGRITY, YOUNG PEOPLE MUST BE BE SUPPORTED AND REINFORCED FOR BEING PEOPLE OF CHARACTER AND INTEGRITY, EVERYONE MUST REMIND THEMSELVES TO BE INTERCONNECTED, BALANCED PEOPLE OF INTEGRITY, HUMILITY, HONESTY, KINDNESS, GENEROSITY, COURAGE AND CHARACTER EVERY DAY, EVERYONE MUST PRACTICE BEING INTERCONNECTED, BALANCED PEOPLE OF INTEGRITY, HUMILITY, HONESTY, KINDNESS, GENEROSITY, COURAGE AND CHARACTER EVERY DAY. AND WHEN ‘SOMEONE’ DECIDES TO LIVE OTHERWISE … THEY MUST BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY, DIRECTLY, AND FULLY. AND THEN, REMINDED OF HOW TO BE.

But we won’t do that. Do you know who the ‘we’ are? Mainly men who refuse to be other than what they have been taught by a sick culture. Men who prefer to destroy rather than to create. Men who loathe the feminine within and without.

You disagree with me?

Ok.

An estimated 301,580 people ages 12 and up are harmed by sexual violence every year in the U.S.A.. That’s 826 people every day, ( National Crime Victimization Survey).

An estimated 443,634 rapes and sexual assaults are perpetrated every year in the U.S. against people age 12 and older. This is the total number of victimizations —not individual victims. It is not uncommon for someone to experience sexual violence more than once, (National Crime Victimization Survey). 94% of sexual abusers are men.

Roughly 1.8 million to nearly 2 million people are incarcerated in the United States across federal prisons, state prisons, and local jails. About 93% of incarcerated individuals are men.

Approximately 62,000 to 254,000 young rape victims (ages 0–19) are recorded annually, with young people ages 0–19 accounting for 51% of reported rapes. 89% of pedophiles are men.

One in three women will be sexually assaulted, sexually abused and/or raped during their four-year undergraduate experience, by a man.

Men commit about 91% to 92% of murder-suicides in the United States, and roughly 57% of homicide victims in murder-suicide incidents are current or former intimate partners.

Familicide reports now average roughly 80 cases per year (about 1 case every 5 to 7 days ), with roughly 78% involving a subsequent suicide. 95% of perpetrators are men.

A 2011 study analyzing Gallup surveys from 2001 to 2010 found that 30% of conservative white males do not believe there is a climate crisis, compared to 7.4% of all other American adults … rising to 48.4% among conservative white males who reported understanding global warming, very well. (Mother Earth, the feminine, is not important)

In one major dataset analyzed in the book, Why Leaders Fight (covering world leaders from 1875 to 2004), about 98.9% of wars (86 out of 87) were attributed to male leaders.

The world, the USA, doesn’t have to be this way. I’ve researched, designed, implemented, and evaluated a process that mitigates male violence to self, others and all things. A process that simply returns to the old traditions of teaching men to be men. That teaches people how to be people. That teaches people how to be in relationship with themselves, others and all things. But ZERO high school principals and ZERO universities have agreed to speak with me, lest employ the process.

Why?

And the vicious circle begins. Read the above.

Mitajuye Oyasin,

Rags

(As always about 20 people read what I write. About two or three ‘like’ what I write. About two or three comment on what I write. Friends, family, acquaintances…did I mention family … have nothing to say to me. Even the Tiospaye which I started 36 years ago. So now, at age 76, I am about to surrender. I have tried. I can truthfully say I have tried to live up to the pledge I made in that lowampi with Joe Eagle Elk and the spirit world in 1990, “To teach men how to be people of kindness, generosity, courage, non-violence, integrity and character and to live in relationship with self and others.” I have tried to employ the Bucket of Words that Joe gave me on hanblechya. In my own mind I have failed. My expectations were too high. I have a wise mentor who just a week ago called and said to me, “It is your expectations that will kill you.” )

He is right.