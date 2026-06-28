Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
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And in that hypothetical scenario the judge puts forward, the rapist would not only serve less time in prison than the young woman who got an abortion, but would ALSO would be put in charge of the Family Values Committee of his local Republican Party. I really think any legislative decision regarding abortion is one issue men shouldn't permitted to be in.

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