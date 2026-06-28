I implore you to take 31/2 minutes and listen to the conversation captured in the MP4 below.

I ache to write something profound about all this. To offer something, anything, meaningful … pithe. Possibly hopeful.

But, there are no words to express how utterly revolting dominant culture men have become, or continue to be. There is no reasonable explanation for how men in positions of power continue to diminish, degrade, punish, vilify, blame and shame women. There is no defending men’s active need to control the minds, souls and bodies of women … of ANY age or nation.

The ignorant, deranged and dangerous hubris and vile behavior of men ranges from pedophilia, to porn addiction, to incest, to guilt-free sexual assault and rape, to kidnap and murder …. and as noted above controlling the life choices of women.

The sheer madness of forcing a little girl, who has been raped by a family member (dad, grandpa, uncle) or stranger, to carry the baby to parturition is absurd, cruel and barbaric. To determine that that little girl (or any female for that matter) and her doctor are felons … felons who may face a longer prison term than the rapist … is so far beyond grasping it can make one feel insane. Or, nauseous.

The woman must suffer if she aborts the fetus and must somehow give the newborn a safe and happy life … ironically spending a significant portion of her heart and time protecting the baby from the very same power hungry male perverts who forced the birth of the little soul AND WHO BELIEVE THEY HOLD ‘a god given right’ to ignore, abuse, punish, kidnap, torture, bomb, murder, rape and or starve the child.

Our very own male oriented government will not take the time nor provide the funding to insure, protect, feed or educate the child … and the mom (even if that ‘mom’ is a 12 year old girl raped by her father) … because they are too busy planning how to fund and undertake the murder of children of ‘lesser’ peoples.

We are a very sick nation. A very sick culture. We have terrorized the people of many nations in the world as well as our own citizens. Our own women and children.

Abandoned, wounded, unloved, anxious, fear driven children face the chaos of attachment disorders and all that that infers. From an inability to love themselves, to an inability to love or feel empathy for others, to an inability to trust …. all the way to a deeply driven hatred bent on killing their oppressors.

Such is the cycle of violence created by male ignorance, selfishness, violence, control and hubris.

We must END our shadow male oriented government. We must teach boys how to become relationship oriented balanced men of character, empathy, kindness and love. Unbalanced, controlling, violent, soulless males are destroying our children, our females, our society, the lives of others … as well as the very planet on which we live.

The planet that we refer to as Mother Earth. Men assault and rape anything that smacks of the feminine and in the end create a self-inflicted suicidal reality.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

[You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursure virtue and knowledge.]

(Inf. 26.119-20)