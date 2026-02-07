Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Mark Taylor
Feb 7

Imagine if Col. Wilkerson, Scott Ritter, Jeffrey Sachs, Larry Johnson, John Mearsheimer, Max Blumenthal, Col. Macgregor, Ray McGovern, Alastair Crooke, Aaron Mate’, Matt Hoh, Col. Karen Kwiatkowski and Gilbert Doctorow were heading up the White House, State and "Just-Us" departments and leading Congress.

We could be a good country working with other nations to craft and nurture a healthy, sane and peaceful planet. But, unfortunately, evil fuels those who hunger for power, money and depraved sexual violence. The ruling class is completely obscene.

Look for whatever ways to resist and gum up the murder machine of this depraved government.

Glen Brown
Feb 7

 I agree Wilkerson stands out amongst the outstanding thinkers you mention like Sachs and Mearsheimer. When military men go against the herd even before they retire from the military it is outstanding. You site a great example of Larry doing this. Substacks and podcasts are filled with military men speaking out against the militarist mindset in hindsight after they have retired.

Einstein hit the nail on the head when he wrote "the worst outcrop of the herd nature, the military system, which Abhor. That a man can take pleasure in marching in formation to the strains of a band is enough to make me despise him." Einstein went on to say that nationalism is evil and the creation of the state of Israel state went against the ethics of Judaism- especially the militarization of the state of Israel.

