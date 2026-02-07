As you know Podcasts and YouTube Shows like Dialogue Works, Canadian Prepper, Danny Haiphong, Judge Napalitano, Tucker Carlson, Young Turks, Thom Hartman and Sabby Sabs (to name only a few) is the way many of us garner the news of the day. It seems the mainstream media has failed us.

There are many professional experts who regularly appear on these podcast and YouTube shows. Scott Ritter, Jeffrey Sachs, Larry Johnson, John Mearsheimer, Max Blumenthal, Col. Macgregor, Ray McGovern, Alastair Crooke, Aaron Mate’, Matt Hoh, Col. Karen Kwiatkowski and Gilbert Doctorow have now become so familiar they feel like friends.

In my opinion there is one gentleman who stands out in that crowd of experts, Col. Larry Wilkerson (1945- Present). I not only try to never miss Col. Wilkerson when he is a guest but actively seek out where he is speaking or being interviewed. Reading Col. Wilkerson’s Wikipedia will leave you in awe. Truly. He is a Vietnam War, war hero, IN THAT he placed his helicopter between another U.S. helicopter and a group of Vietnamese civilians about to be slaughtered in a ‘Free Fire Zone.’ It takes a different kind of courage and morality to stand up against one’s own peers and commanding officers.

He served as Chief of Staff for Secretary of State Colin Powell. Before you depart in anger hear me out … Col. Wilkerson is such an honest and honorable man that he expresses disappointment in himself for all that took place prior to the war in Iraq. Col. Wilkerson regularly and vehemently stands against the Zionist murderers, the insanity of Trump, the ignorance of Hegseth and the cold hearted soul-less-ness of Miller, Noem and Bondi. Col Wilkerson is a Republican.

Col. Wilkerson is the kind of learned and wise man I wish was president. He has a working grasp of history, philosophy, politics, the Constitution, world events, military strategy and the arts. He quotes Nietzsche, Hobbs, Comte and utilizes the lessons and stories of ancient history to include Plato, Socrates …. and just yesterday he referred to the Greek parable, The Sword of Damocles, to make a point relative to the insane chaos surrounding Trump, Iran and Israel. Col. Wilkerson is the kind of person that should be leading the country … not an evil, racist, pervert, TV show host felon who is nothing more than a malevolent, ignorant, narcissistic, doltish, megalomaniacal clown. (I digressed there.. .sorry … I’m back)

In the Greek parable, The Sword of Damocles, a sword is suspended over a throne by a single hair from a horse’s tail to symbolize the constant, precarious, and often overlooked perils that accompany great power and wealth. It represents the inescapable anxiety and danger faced by rulers, as shown when Dionysius II forced the flatterer Damocles to experience this fear, the sword literally hanging over his head, firsthand.

The parable focuses on fear and anxiety. Fear and anxiety are double-edged built in survival and coping mechanisms. On the one hand fear and anxiety mobilize action in an effort to ensure safety. Fight, Flight and Posturing are three of six physically active responses to fear and anxiety. Attending and Befriending are inter-active responses to fear and anxiety. Freezing/Submission/Collapse represent dangerous variations of response to fear and anxiety. Submission/freezing may occur immediately upon facing a threat or may manifest after a long intense period of being entrapped in fear and anxiety (Palestinian residents in Gaza, soldiers in the trenches of WW1, a woman abused by her husband, immigrants facing ICE, American citizens pummeled daily by the threats, changes, violence and chaos imposed by our fascist government)

Fear and anxiety causes acute physical changes like increased heart rate, rapid breathing, and muscle tension, while simultaneously activating the brain’s amygdala …which can impair rational decision-making. Fear can fundamentally change behavior, leading to the erosion of rational thought, where individuals become “animalistic” or paralyzed rather than proactive. As mentioned above, in the long term fear and anxiety wears people down physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. PTSD is a consequence of such long term, frightening and unrelenting threat or perceived threat.

I grasp that the sword represents the potential painful threat, the outcome, that one faces when living in a steady state of fear and anxiety. The soldier in battle or the wife waiting for her drunk husband to come home and beat her. The sword can lead to pain, wounding and possibly death. The physical sword is a threat to our physical self and life itself.

But when I contemplated this story my attention kept returning to the strand of horse hair. I thought to myself, ‘if the sword hung over my head suspended by a strong thick rope or a chain I wouldn’t live in fear or anxiety. I wouldn’t necessarily like a sword hanging over my head all day, but if secured by rope or chain, the sword is more of an irritant than a threat.

But that damn horsehair.

‘When will a shell land in my trench?’

‘When will my husband walk in the door to beat me? I just wish he’d get home and get it over with’. ‘

‘Wait until your father gets home. He is going to be VERY unhappy so now go wait in your room until he gets here.’

‘What will the Orange Turd do today? How is he going to ruin more of the country? When will he attack this country or that country and kill more people? What lie will he tell today? How will my finances get worse while the rich get richer?’

What happens is the populous unconsciously begins to sort itself into categories. Categories defined by the coping or defense mechanism one employs.

Rationalization: One justifies irrational behavior, thoughts, or emotions with seemingly logical, socially acceptable excuses to reduce anxiety.

Normalization: One reframes abnormal, traumatic, or unacceptable situations as "normal" to manage emotional distress, reduce anxiety, and maintain functional stability.

Blunting: Unconsciously the brain reduces emotional reactivity to cope with overwhelming stress, trauma, or pain, often resulting in a feeling of being detached, empty, or “robotic".

Escapism: A person avoids unpleasant realities, stress, or trauma through distraction, often via activities like gaming, social media, substance use, or fantasy, to find temporary relief or mental respite from difficult emotions or situations.

Intellectualism: A person uses logic, reasoning and analysis to avoid experiencing uncomfortable or overwhelming emotions. By focusing on facts, theories, and intellectual explanations rather than emotional pain, people detachedly manage anxiety or traumatic situations, allowing them to function without addressing underlying, painful feelings.

There are other defense mechanisms. But they only work for so long. The horse hair frays, stretches… the sword swings and drops a bit closer. When will it break? When will the sword fall? I have no control over my life.. A person can’t take ‘it’ any longer and, maybe, cuts the horse hair themself and sword falls. Or maybe the person employs dangerous coping habits like drinking, drugging, gambling or sex. Or maybe they crack and become violent. Or, they just get sicker and sicker… emptier and emptier.

Just like the people of Nazi Germany who lived under the sword, hung by the Gestapo, we now have that same sword hanging over our heads. We KNOW who hung it there. We KNOW the hangers of the sword don’t care about us because if they did they wouldn’t have hung it!! Hell, the hangers know they are making us sick. They want us to be silent, good, accepting automatons. If we refuse, and become angry, they WILL cut the sword.

I’m tired of Trump’s face, stupidity and constant threats. I’m tired of my tax money being used to kill Palestinians, kidnap Venezuelans and threatening every other country in the world. The Orange Turd and his Flying Monkeys are SUPPOSED to work for liberty and justice for all. They are to be our voice for safety, health, happiness and even wealth!

They hung a sword over our heads. ICE threatens to cut that horse hair. Personally I’m tired of it and ready to cut the sword down and wield it against these evil fascist thugs. If we wait much longer it will be too late. They will make us sick, they will make us hungry, they will take our joy …. like the succubus that they are they will drink our souls dry.

I didn’t vote to attack Iran

I didn’t vote to withdraw from the Paris Accords

I didn’t vote to ignore The United Nations

I didn’t vote to kill Palestinians, Ukrainians, Russians, Yemens, Libyans, Nigerians, Syrians, Iraqi’s, Afghanis, Chinese, Iranians, Venezuelans, Indigenous peoples, trees, the air, the seas…the Mother herself as we extract every bit of her blood and soul. Thing is…we will all pay the karmic price. What goes around comes around.

Lord have mercy on us and give us the strength, ability and capability to end this nightmare.

Save the children. No more blood sacrifices. Enough.

