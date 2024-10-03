A majority of Americans do not grasp what is taking place in the world. This is occurring partly because Americans have been split apart by our greedy, bought off and ignorant politicians. Partly because Americans don’t read anymore … don’t take pride in knowing. When did we become a country of whiny bitchers who just profess stupid shit and mock our fellow Americans? Enough. Even if our two presidential candidates are ignorant let us be knowledgeable and maybe even wise.

That said I wish to offer some basic education all American politicians and American citizens should know. If the dolts who run this country are going to kill us in a nuclear war let’s at least understand why.

Most Americans are nether Republican (29%) nor Democrat (30%) but identify as Independent (40%), (Gallup, 9/2024). The USA is the 3rd largest country in the world (because of Alaska and Hawaii), a population of 330 million and a recorded history of 248 years.

Most Americans don’t hate Russians, Chinese, Jews, Africans, Mexicans, Native Americans or anyone else. Most Americans want to thrive, love and live in peace. Our ignorant greedy so-called leaders and the greedy 3% breed separation, hatred and war. (Ex: Haitians, not even a person of Haitian decent, but all Haitians are eating dogs and cats. No American, besides Trump and Vance, are stupid enough to really believe and profess that.) Americans may be hypnotized by cult but once everyone wakes up again they will see hatred and division has been bred by dark souls like Biden and Trump.

The Indigenous population of the land we call the USA is 6.6 million with a history that is approximately 15,000 years old when as many as 18 million Indigenous people existed. They refer to this land as The Mother and treat her as such. And if you just scoffed at respecting your Mother it is time you take stock why your relationship was so and what the mirror of that disrespect is for this country. Native Americans do not have hate in their heart but wish to thrive, love and live in peace.

Russia is NOT a communist country but is actually a democratic federative law-governed state with a republican form of government, a population of 145 million people, an area twice that of the USA split into 11 time zones.

The love of Mother Russia by its citizens exceeds, beyond our comprehension, any personal attachment to person, party, leader and life itself. Would you die for your Mother? For your spouse? The love of Mother Russia by its people is that pure, that true and that intensive. Russia has recorded history of 1162 years.

Russians do NOT hate Americans. They want to thrive, love and live in peace.

Ukraine is a country about the size of Texas with a population of 38 million people in 2022: This history is important to understand. 1932-33: Ukrainian Famine - Seeking to assert his control over Ukraine, Soviet dictator Stalin engineers a famine, known as the Holodomor, which results in an estimated 3.9 million Ukrainian deaths. Most scholars consider this to be a premeditated act of genocide. “The historical record is very clear,” Herrera says. “There’s a lot of documentation that Moscow knew exactly what was happening.” 1936-38: Great Purge - Stalin initiates a large scale purge of perceived enemies from throughout the Soviet Union, including Ukraine, either executing them outright or shipping them off to Gulag labor camps. 1941: Nazi Germany Invades - In violation of a non-aggression pact, Nazi Germany invades the Soviet Union and, by year’s end, has seized almost all of Ukraine. Some Ukrainians initially welcome the Germans as liberators, even going so far as to serve in the Nazis’ notorious Waffen SS-Units. But most soon sour on the Nazis, in part because they mass deport Ukrainian civilians back to Germany to serve as slave laborers. One of the worst massacres of the Holocaust takes place this September, when Nazi death squads, assisted by Ukrainian police, murder some 34,000 Jews in a ravine outside Kiev. 1944: Stalin Deports Crimean Tartars - Stalin deports the entire population of Crimean Tartars, some 200,000 people altogether, nearly half of whom purportedly die of starvation or disease while in exile. Meanwhile, Soviet troops recapture Ukraine, from which they forcibly deport hundreds of thousands of ethnic Poles as they march west towards Germany. 1945: 1 Million Ukrainian Jews Lost in WWII - World War2 finally comes to a close. All told, Ukraine suffers an estimated 5 million to 7 million deaths, or roughly 16 percent of its pre-war population, including around 1 million Ukrainian Jews. 1954: Khrushchev Transfers Crimea to Ukraine - The Soviet government under Krushchev transfers Crimea from Russia to Ukraine in a gesture of “eternal friendship,” a move that receives little attention at the time since it remains within the borders of the Soviet Union. 1986: Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster - A safety test goes awry at the Chernobyl Power Station in Ukraine, leading to a deadly reactor meltdown that the Soviet authorities initially try to cover up. The disaster, considered history’s worst nuclear accident, is often blamed for hastening the Soviet Union’s demise. 1991: Ukraine Declares Independence - With the Soviet Union in its death throes, Ukraine’s parliament declares independence, a decision that’s overwhelmingly approved by Ukrainian voters. Ukraine is now fully independent for the first time. 1994: Ukraine Gives Up Nuclear Weapons - Negotiations between the United States, Russia and Ukraine result in a deal under which Ukraine gives up its inherited nuclear weapons in exchange for, among other things, a Russian vow to respect “existing borders.” Thereafter, Ukraine becomes a major recipient of U.S. foreign aid. 2004: The Orange Revolution - Disgusted with an election widely viewed as fraudulent, Ukrainian protesters rally in Kiev’s Independence Square in what’s known as the Orange Revolution. A re-run vote subsequently reverses the results, with pro-Western candidate Viktor Yushchenko, who survived a near-fatal poisoning attempt during the campaign, defeating pro-Russian candidate Viktor Yanukovych. In 2010, after Yushchenko struggled with infighting, Yanukovych mounts a comeback and wins the presidency. 2014: Protestors Oust Russia-Backed President - Government-backed forces open fire on protesters who have once again flocked to Kiev’s Independence Square, this time in support of closer ties to the European Union. Though over 100 people die in the melee, they succeed in forcing out Yanukovych, who flees to Russia. 2014: Russian Annexes Crimea - Putin responds by immediately occupying and annexing Crimea. He also promotes a separatist revolt in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, a conflict that would claim some 14,000 lives over the next several years. “One of the key issues is that Ukraine has chosen Europe instead of Russia,” Herrera says. “And for Putin that’s unacceptable.” 2019: Zelensky Elected President-Research this from many sources and make your own judgment. 2022: Russia Invades Ukraine- Don’t automatically buy into the narrative that has been presented by the government. Research thoroughly and make your own judgment.

"China IS a Communist led government but only 7% of the people belong to the Communist Party. It is the fourth largest country in the world with a population of 1.4 billion people. With more than four thousand years of recorded history, China is the world's oldest continuous civilization

Chinese people do not hate Americans. They are people who want to thrive, love and live in peace.

In WW2 not all Germans were Nazi’s and 90% of the population did not agree with the extermination of the Jews. 60% did agree with the forced emigration of Jews out of Germany.

Zionism is a nationalist movement of the late 19th Century that seeks an independent Jewish state (outside of Europe). In WW2 Zionists worked with Nazi’s to betray non-Zionist Jewish people."The dirty secret of Zionist history is that Zionism was threatened by the Jews themselves. Defending the Jewish people from persecution meant organizing resistance to the regimes which menaced them. But these regimes embodied the imperial order which comprised the only social force willing or able to impose a settler colony on the Palestinian people. Hence, the Zionists needed the persecution of the Jews to persuade Jews to become colonizers afar, and they needed the persecutors to sponsor the enterprise.” (Zionism and the Jews, Ralph Schoenman)

The LIKUD-NATIONAL LIBERAL MOVEMENT, the party of Netanyahu, is a major right wing political party founded in 1973 by Menachem Begin and Ariel Sharon. The Likudnik refer to themselves as Zionist. For what it is worth I think the Likud are ZioNazi’s. The Likud ZioNazi’s are a radical Zionism that uses the Old Testament to claim ‘Jews’ are the chosen people that have the right to do whatever they wish in the Middle East ‘because God said so’ … including conduct a genocide of the Palestinian people. To call out Likud ZioNazi’s as disgusting, vile, evil, murderers is not anti-semitic. WAKE UP AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES and Congress. Ignorance is dangerous.

President Joe Biden proudly refers to himself as a Zionist. Thus part of his undying support for Israel. I think Biden is a naive ignorant wanna-be that doesn’t grasp the difference between a Likud ZioNazi and a true Zionist. Remember, a Zionist is simply someone who believes that Jews have the right to a homeland. In WW2 an extreme faction of Zionists became ZioNazis who went too far in their efforts to secure a homeland. The Likud ZioNazis are the off spring of the WW2 Zionist extremists.

Not all Zionists are Likud ZioNazis!! This distinction IS important.

Judaism is an ethno-religion. There are Jews who may not observe the religion but still identify as Jews ethnically or culturally. Obviously, not all Jews are Zionists or Likud ZioNazis. Most Jews do not live in Israel. Not every inhabitant of Israel is Jewish; there are also many non-Jews living in Israel. Not all Jewish Israelis are 'settlers', ZioNazi’s, who want to conquer more Palestinian land. As of 2023 the world's core Jewish population (those identifying as Jews above all else) was estimated at 15.7 million, which is approximately 0.2% of the 8 billion worldwide population. Israel hosts the largest core Jewish population in the world with 7.2 million, followed by the United States with 5.7 million individuals.

I don’t believe Jews or those that practice Judaism hate anybody and only wish to thrive, love and live in peace.

AIPAC is comprised of 4.5 million pro-Israel Americans who exist to strengthen bi-partisan support for the USA-Israel relationship. EVERY candidate who they support has won their election, 100%. About 82% of Congress members were more supportive of Israel, and just 9% more supportive of Palestine during this period. The remainder had “mixed” views. Legislators categorized as supportive of Israel received about $125,000 on average during their last election, while those supportive of Palestine on average took about $18,000. Congress members who were more supportive of Israel at the start of the Gaza war received over $100,000 more on average from pro-Israel donors during their last election than those who most supported Palestine, a Guardian analysis of campaign data shows. Those who took more money most often called for US military support and backed Israel’s response, even as Gaza’s civilian death toll mounted, the findings show, (The Guardian, 2024).