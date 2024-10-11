I, Donald Trump, am deeply offended by Mark Taylor’s depiction of Donald. In Trump’s opinion Mark Taylor is no better than the dirty Haitians who are eating the cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio. And, so, when I re-gain office, I shall not only return the Haitian’s to their country … Haitianlandia… but I shall have this so-called editorial cartoonist banned.

I have been accused of sexual assaulting and even raping about 100 women that I didn’t even know because they weren’t my type, but who wanted to take selfies with me. No way would they want to take a selfie with me, or enjoy being sexually assaulted by me, if my ding-dong were that small. If, indeed I did leak like that, which I don’t, the bed in Russia in room 44B with the red silk sheets and the wonderful vodka which I don’t drink, because of my words, the best words, pose on a bed in Russia with three gorgeous blonde prostitutes, which I didn’t, partly because my member is much larger and doesn’t leak like that, usually. Moscow was very very cold. No one knows that.

For those of you disgusted by this picture and that presidents should be pictured only in a dignified way, but because there is no climate change that will never happen, and that this sad sad journalist, Mark Taylor (never heard of him by the way) would be allowed to draw such a thing depicting your favorite president is way beyond, yet similar to Hillary Clinton when she had that Start Over button made and translated to Russian which really meant, Do Me, which I would never do because I don’t find her attractive because look at my wife Ivanka and how would you compare? Did I say Ivanka? I meant the other one.

I was voted Best Man ever in Michigan. Voted MVP at last year’s Super Bowl, look it up, but you won’t find it because the fake news over there wouldn’t print it… and we are lucky that the Presidential whiz bang wasn’t hit in that assassination attempt when rockets were fired and a MiG16 tried to take Donald out but after my ear was blown completely off I stood up and cried out, “Get me the fuck out of here you deusche bags” AI. AI a wonderful wonderful thing. I invented AI.