Briefly, reminding readers of my background since I seem to have some new followers then I’ll get right to it. I am a retired mental health counselor licensed in four states and a retired director of counseling from four universities. A retired professor of psychology at the graduate and undergraduate level. And a former dean of students at two universities. And, in 1990 established deep relationship with the Lakota people that continues to this day. 25 years ago I was blessed as a Lakota Iyeska, lowampi and yuwipi man. Our dominant culture cannot grasp what that means … but basically in our lexicon it is a medicine man or healer. The caveat, I am only a middle man for the spirit world, I don’t heal or do anything.

We are in the midst of the most chaotic and dark spiritual time in world history. The difference between NOW and say the 1478-1834 Spanish Inquisition is that the Inquisition was carried out by cruel ignorant people while what we face now is the manifestation of ‘actual’ evil not just people behaving badly.

I’ve been teaching this for over a decade and was informed by elders that this was my purpose way back when I first was invited to the Rosebud by Sun Dance Leader and professor Albert White Hat. You can view Leksi Albert on YouTube or read his book, ZUYA.

We’ve been the proverbial frog swimming about in a large pot of cosmic water on a cosmic stove for decades now. Over a century actually. The water has become hotter and hotter and the pot is about to boil … the frog (us) is stunned … nearly immobilized …. and very soon the frog (we) will not be able to leave the pot even if it (we) wish to do so.

I’m in touch with Indigenous elders around the world and across the country. I’ve had over a dozen medicine men and women from Indigenous peoples around the world give me the same warning …

… so I’m sharing the warning with you. Of course, in doing so I isolate myself even more as people come to believe I’ve lost it … when in actuality I’m just becoming less ignorant and hypnotized … having my eyes opened more and more. Even my own family ignores me and/or thinks me whacky. Nothing I can do about that. now.

The weather, the genocides, the violence on the streets and schools, the greed, the missing scientists here and in China, the murder of children around the world, the pedophilia, Ukraine war, Iran war, horrors in Syria and El Salvador and countries in Africa, forever wars, porn, the continued diminution of women and the feminine, human trafficking, disease, lost generations (hikikmori), acedia (I don’t care anymore and I don’t care that I don’t care), hopelessness, mistrust, poverty, Epstein, Kushner, Trump, Miller, Netanyahu, Putin ….. ALL of THIS and THESE are the dots to be connected … are the warning signs flashing that things are really really really on fire now. We no longer can discern truth from fiction … lies from truth.

We have abandoned deep relationship with ourselves, others, spirituality and nature. Tech, AI, video games, the phone have replaced connection and relationship. I’m not some old technophobe … I have loved and used technology for decades …. it is the ABUSE of technology that is the issue.

We MUST re-establish deep connection with our own spirits, the spirit world (whatever you believe), ask for forgiveness for having forgotten, find humility again, find kindness again and undertake a daily practice of asking the spirit world to please rid us of these evil beings.

Kushner …. Miller …. Netanyahu …. Trump … are not humans. They are NOT humans. They are of a type that feeds on the pain of others … the fear, anger …. and BLOOD of others. We are living in an on-going blood sacrifice. The genocides in Africa, the West Bank, Ukraine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Epstein Island, Gaza and soon the famine and world wide war that will kill millions are all. blood lust sacrifices… satanism. We don’t, they don’t, need nuclear bombs to murder. Regular bombs, disease, starvation, rape, impoverishment, pedophelia will do the trick.

Even if we no longer believe in a greater entity than self … even if we mock the ‘magic daddy in the sky’ … we must change our vibration by quieting ourselves more often, increasing our kindness, feeding the people, stopping the violence … praying for peace at all levels.

We are out of time.

The Lakota people know, not believe, know that this is the time of the Black Snake. This is the time of the Seventh Generation, marked from the horrors of the time when the white man first appeared on the coasts of the Americas. In many Indigenous cultures the stories are the same … NOW is when we must choose … will we live or will we die?

The USA CIA murdered Dag Hammarskold who professed “Ask yourself, do you create or do you destroy?” The USA CIA and Zion murdered Kennedy, who professed “We must establish friendship with Russia while ridding the world of nuclear weapons.” The Zionists, not the Jewish people, are deluding and murdering people around the world. We must find our humanity again. Our character.

Will we let evil take over our world or will we remain guardians of a blue marble that was gifted to us? We must rid the world of evil … we are out of time.

Hecetu Welo. Mitakuye Oyasin

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