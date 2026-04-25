Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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GME's avatar
GME
3d

I am seeing what you are seeing. Hearing what you are hearing. My heart and lungs have felt like stone this week. The world holds its breath. I resource in Spirit and get pulled into my phone by the horror of what is happening. I know that journey work and ceremony are the contribution I am being called to make. Thank you for the affirmation and the reminder. Those of us who are hearing the call can feel heartened that we are one of many.

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1 reply by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
3d

As I often say, Trump is "A" problem, but he is not "THE" problem. He is a product of the evil tsunami that has flooded our minds and souls. I think the elders are right. You can feel that something profound is about to happen. The world has shifted into darkness visible to all with eyes open.

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