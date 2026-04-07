TO THE WORLD.
WE WANT HIM DEAD TOO.
HE IS THE BEAST.
WE ARE BEYOND SORRY.
WE ARE THE EVIL.
WILL THE FUTURE FORGIVE US?
ALL THE GENOCIDES …
THE GREED…
THE MURDERS…
THE PEDOPHILIA …
ARE COMING BACK AROUND
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Glad to see you writing on here again.
Even if it’s this.
I started to worry when it had been over a week since you’d posted.
America needs to put a picture of the Nalpalm Girl on it's currency. The statue of liberty needs to be replaced with a soldier passing on a dead Iraqi or Afghan... lots to chose from all the peoples murdered and pissed upon by America.