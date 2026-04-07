Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Wičapi Iŋyaŋgkhiya's avatar
Wičapi Iŋyaŋgkhiya
4d

Glad to see you writing on here again.

Even if it’s this.

I started to worry when it had been over a week since you’d posted.

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
4d

America needs to put a picture of the Nalpalm Girl on it's currency. The statue of liberty needs to be replaced with a soldier passing on a dead Iraqi or Afghan... lots to chose from all the peoples murdered and pissed upon by America.

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