Ukrainska Pravda, Finnish President responds to strike on Russian airfield in Murmansk Oblast, Olenya: “We must accept that war will close in to us.” His quote implies that Ukraine sent three drones 3,000 KM to attack a Murmansk Oblast airfield. He implies Finland was not involved in the raid on Murmansk. Do YOU believe that is plausible? Three drones, 3000 miles. Think about it critically. Do a little research.

Of course the Finns deny it. (Did you know the Finns fought with the Nazi’s against Russia in WW2, the siege of Leningrad? You will read on-line denials about that fact. I’ve been to Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, and spent time in the museums and talking to the people. Don’t believe all that you read…check it out yourself.) The Finns must deny it … even as F-35’s practice landings on the roads of Finland.

Russia has proof that Swedes and Finns attacked Murmansk Oblast. Have you read about that? Of course you haven’t. It hasn’t been reported in American news.

Do you know why Murmansk is so important? I’ll give you a minute to look at the map and think about. Really THINK about it. Study the map.

Here is why. Due to the climate crisis the Arctic Circle is melting. Murmansk is above the Arctic Circle. Russia is building ports, railroads and infrastructure in Murmansk Oblast. Why? Because the future of ocean trade will be via the arctic circle!

Re-read that. Have you seen that reported in the American news? Of course not! BRICS and the Arctic are the future of the world. OF COURSE AMERICA HAS TO DESTROY IT ALL OR HAS TO CONTROL IT ALL.

THE UKRAINE WEAR CANNOT BE LOST … in the American perspective. But why must a ‘win’ mean war? What about relationship? What about diplomacy? American leadership has utterly forgotten that diplomacy is important. But our greedy, violent liars won’t allow peace. We are a culture of war!!! America is now a synonym for the word, violence. Schools, malls, churches, mosques, the streets, bars and roads are all bloody now. We have become violent. We embody violence… or apathy. We have been at war since I was born in 1950 … Forever Wars.

My god we are now the Wermacht of 2024. No one has ever defeated Russia.

So, that said, I copy and re-post a piece I wrote a few weeks ago. A piece that went basically un-read. Maybe now someone will read it. We must understand the concept of Mother Russia.

I’m writing the following post for one reason alone, to offer Americans another perspective on war and love of country. I thought I understood those two concepts until I lived and traveled in Russia. It was during a near three month period of time while living in Moscow, visiting St. Petersburg and a two week road trip, in a tailpipe called a van, driving up the Black Sea coast road A-147 from Sochi, to Tuapse, to Novoroissiysk, over to Krasnodar and back down to Sochi that my perspective changed, drastically. Not my patriotism, my perspective on patriotism.

Mother Russia. Say those two words again, Mother Russia. Do you feel it?

No?

Mindfully consider the statue below, The Motherland Calls, that was built near the great battlefield of Stalingrad, Volgograd. The Nazi’s attacked in 1942 eventually costing the German Army 800,000 casualties of which 91,000 were prisoners. The Russians suffered 1,100,000 casualties and 40,000 civilians killed. Stalingrad was leveled yet this battle was the beginning of the end for Nazi, Germany.

The Motherland Calls (Volgograd)

Is my point beginning to click yet?

No?

Ok. Consider this grouping of 40 foot tall statues, below, located just outside of Moscow. These enormous statues commemorate one key smaller battle within the battle for Moscow. To stand in the place, whether you are Russian or not or whether the story of the 28 Guardsmen is exaggerated or not … is to understand The Mother Land. Russians 700,000 casualties and Germans 200,000 casualties.

Panfilov 28 Guardsmen (The Moscow Region)

As we traveled Highway A-147 it was as if WWll had just ended. Believe it or not bombed out buildings still remained along the highway. Buildings we could enter and walk around in and feel the shell holes. See where machine gun fire had raked the walls of a building. German and Russian tanks could be spotted along the highway. Not museum tanks cordoned off by fences. Tanks, sometimes sitting where they had been hit in battle. Tanks in which we could climb in, climb on and envision what had taken place. In one small city the locals were excited because, «На холмах, в лесу, какие-то туристы нашли еще один немецкий танк» “yet another

German tank has been found up in the hills, in the woods there, by some hikers”

There was no plan to haul the tank from the woods into a museum, as it was one of many that has been found over the decades.

Tanks found in the woods. Enemy tanks from 1943 found in the woods.

The driver of our carbon monoxide filled van was a Russian man about 60 years old named Alexi. Every other man in Russia is named Alexi and every other woman Caterina. Every morning he drove up to our motel, from wherever he had spent the night, and we loaded up for that day’s trip. The riders included Alexi, a young Russian history professor from Moscow who was our guide (Caterina), four of my students, 2-4 Russian students and me.

The students were involved in their phones. Caterina was writing a paper to be published. And I spent all day talking to Alexi about WWll and what took place on this road. At first he was a little reticent, maybe shy, about talking to an American professor. But fairly quickly he saw that I was just a goofy American who knew nothing about Russia, about WWll but who was also sincere.

After about five days he began to tell me more. When Caterina and the students entered some building to work on their assigned project I would sit in the van with Alexi. One day he asked me if I smoked? I told him, periodically, rarely. He pulled out a beaten up cardboard box and offered me, ‘A real Russian cigarette.’ A real Russian cigarette is a cardboard tube. One half filled with tobacco. The other half you pinch twice …. once vertically and once horizontally .. to form a filter mouth piece. He could tell I was experiencing a sense of trepidation but he laughed and assured me it was ok. I was tobacco stoned for a week I think … harsh!! Alexi laughed and a bond was built. That night he and Catherine and Alexi’s wife came to my motel room with vodka, and more real ciigarettes.

The next day or so we passed underneath the monument, below, that spanned the highway. Without asking Caterina he stopped the van and we got out. The students focused on their phones and Alexi took me to a near-by railing to explain the battle that had taken place here.

It was very important I understand this battle. His father fought here. Was wounded here. Alexi pointed out a small piece of land that jutted out into the Black Sea. It was here that a group of local soldiers held out. The Germans attacked over and over again. The Russians held their ground but many died. Alexi said his father told i’m that the ground was actually soaked with blood. The blood of hundreds of men from both sides. It was sacred ground. It was Mother Russia.

Then he gave me a great honor. He gave me HIS cap from when he was soldier and a sword from WWll. The sword came with a passport …. a passport signed in Russian by local people and the army … so that I could carry the sword around Russia and no one would take it from me. He had tears, and vodka, when he gave me the sword. He said it had been an honor to travel with me and that it was important I saw his Mother Russia and began to know its history.

He wasn’t a communist. He didn’t hate America or Americans. He hated war. He wanted to share a piece of his soul. He loved his Mother Russia. Not her power or strength but her love, her devotion, her history AND THAT THE PEOPLE WOULD ALWAYS DEFEND MOTHER RUSSIA.

In WWll Stalin treated the soldiers badly. There were many cruelties. But you see that didn’t REALLY matter. What mattered was Mother Russia. Alexi wouldn’t fight for Putin, per se. But he would defend Mother Russia. His life didn’t mean all that much relative to The Mother.

Now are you beginning to understand?

Does any part of you think that this attack into Russia will succeed? Do you think that the Russians are in any hurry here? Think about it … please think about it …

In their own way the Russians were patient as they ‘welcomed’ the armies of Napoleon.

Were patient and persistent as they ‘welcomed’ the Nazi’s. Read about Leningrad, Moscow, Stalingrad … read about the Russian winter. Read about the devotion the people have to Mother Russia. Not Stalin. Not Putin. To Mother Russia.

If you think NATO or America will fair any different … then, officially, you are a deluded fool. Deluded fools have brought their armies to Mother Russia many times over. The people love their land … their forests … their tundra… the government is about greed just like here. Greed and lust and violence and lying and stealing.

But the people … the people of Russia … their selfless love will prevail.