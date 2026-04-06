Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Lynne D. Feldman's avatar
Lynne D. Feldman
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It's sad that so many of his character defects, malignant personality exhibits, and even his Cabinet's questioning about invoking the 25th Amendment came about in his first term. Yet 49% of our nation's voters decided the conman deserved another spin in the Oval Office. So here we are, with 70% of us wanting him gone, either legally or via Nature's timing. We need a Truth and Reconciliation tribunal after he has left his stinky presence, as South Africa did. We will need to become more appreciative of our psychiatric and psychological experts when, back in 2016, some yelled about frontotemporal dementia, but I was swayed against listening to their warning since no one else spoke out. Bandy Lee and her group tried to warn us as well. Yet they were ignored, fearing any appreciation of psychological expertise could force the majority to face their own bigoted, ignorant, sadistic reflections in the mirror. NEVER AGAIN lasted one lifetime, and has now been forgotten. We need an after-Reconstruction to put severe guardrails in place so never again will this vermin infect our body politic.

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