The 47th and the 25th
He is destroying our country. He continues to murder people. He is wreaking havoc on the environment. He has made enemies with nearly the entire world. He has ZERO empathy for the American people and only wishes to enhance the rich. Greed, power and a mutated sense of self-importance are his prime motivations. He will kill us all.
ILLUSTRATION BY VICTOR JUHASZ
As a licensed mental health therapist I feel the need to add my voice to the thousands of other professionals who have warned the world about Trump’s declining mental health. The 25th Amendment must be invoked thus removing Trump from office. He holds the most powerful position in the world. What he says and does impacts the lives of millions of people, plants, animals, the very planet and the present and future welfare of this country.
His self-monitoring system is malfunctioning. Examples include; he has lost his sense of professional decorum evidenced by his increased swearing in speeches and postings. His rambling late night postings have become even more bizarre and dangerous. His invoking Allah in a post in such a way it was impossible to know if he was being sarcastic or sincere was EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. His very public and crude comments concerning events of WWII, directed at Ms. Sanae Takaichi the prime minister of Japan, were beyond inappropriate.
His thinking and decision making is erratic as exemplified by his constant wishy-washy decision making and re-making. Having no strategy or real reason for attacking Iran, while destroying the Middle East in the process, is just wrong.
He lacks impulse control exemplified by his behavior of saying out loud whatever he is thinking or feeling. It doesn’t matter to Trump if he is lying, exaggerating, or acting in a way that will anger or harm others. He is dangerous.
His language and behaviors are increasingly violent and childish. “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell”.
His judgment is questionable and his reasoning is being kept a secret by sycophantic advisors because there is no logic involved. A perfect example is starting the unnecessary war with Iran. His whimsical choices have led to the death, the death, of thousands…. the loss of billions…. the loss of allies …. the loss of trust in relationships with allies and ‘enemies’.
He is a blatant racist. The firing of numerous people of color at the pentagon, his diminishment of Black history, his inhumane treatment of immigrants.
He has little respect for women and holds them in violent contempt.
He is a pedophile who has stated and shown an inappropriate interest in underage teen age girls. (Co-host Robin Quivers pressed further: “Yeah, do you have an age limit?” “No, no, I have no age—,” Trump began. “I mean, I have an age—I don’t want to be like Congressman Foley, with, you know, 12-year-olds.”)
He is a power hungry, narcissistic megalomaniac. Reports indicate Trump prioritizes loyalty and compliance from advisors, rather than dissenting expert opinions. As indicated in news updates regarding major policy decisions like ceasefire negotiations, he often positions himself as the sole final decision-maker. (Trump told the newspaper the following when asked if there were any limits on his global powers? “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” “I don’t need international law,” he added.)
There is no need to go on. Again, my purpose for this post was to add my voice to those of other professionals in the mental health profession and to ensure that I have on file proof I tried to fight back against Trump’s tyranny and insanity.
It's sad that so many of his character defects, malignant personality exhibits, and even his Cabinet's questioning about invoking the 25th Amendment came about in his first term. Yet 49% of our nation's voters decided the conman deserved another spin in the Oval Office. So here we are, with 70% of us wanting him gone, either legally or via Nature's timing. We need a Truth and Reconciliation tribunal after he has left his stinky presence, as South Africa did. We will need to become more appreciative of our psychiatric and psychological experts when, back in 2016, some yelled about frontotemporal dementia, but I was swayed against listening to their warning since no one else spoke out. Bandy Lee and her group tried to warn us as well. Yet they were ignored, fearing any appreciation of psychological expertise could force the majority to face their own bigoted, ignorant, sadistic reflections in the mirror. NEVER AGAIN lasted one lifetime, and has now been forgotten. We need an after-Reconstruction to put severe guardrails in place so never again will this vermin infect our body politic.