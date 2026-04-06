He is destroying our country. He continues to murder people. He is wreaking havoc on the environment. He has made enemies with nearly the entire world. He has ZERO empathy for the American people and only wishes to enhance the rich. Greed, power and a mutated sense of self-importance are his prime motivations. He will kill us all.

ILLUSTRATION BY VICTOR JUHASZ

As a licensed mental health therapist I feel the need to add my voice to the thousands of other professionals who have warned the world about Trump’s declining mental health. The 25th Amendment must be invoked thus removing Trump from office. He holds the most powerful position in the world. What he says and does impacts the lives of millions of people, plants, animals, the very planet and the present and future welfare of this country.

His self-monitoring system is malfunctioning. Examples include; he has lost his sense of professional decorum evidenced by his increased swearing in speeches and postings. His rambling late night postings have become even more bizarre and dangerous. His invoking Allah in a post in such a way it was impossible to know if he was being sarcastic or sincere was EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. His very public and crude comments concerning events of WWII, directed at Ms. Sanae Takaichi the prime minister of Japan, were beyond inappropriate.

His thinking and decision making is erratic as exemplified by his constant wishy-washy decision making and re-making. Having no strategy or real reason for attacking Iran, while destroying the Middle East in the process, is just wrong.

He lacks impulse control exemplified by his behavior of saying out loud whatever he is thinking or feeling. It doesn’t matter to Trump if he is lying, exaggerating, or acting in a way that will anger or harm others. He is dangerous.

His language and behaviors are increasingly violent and childish. “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell”.

His judgment is questionable and his reasoning is being kept a secret by sycophantic advisors because there is no logic involved. A perfect example is starting the unnecessary war with Iran. His whimsical choices have led to the death, the death, of thousands…. the loss of billions…. the loss of allies …. the loss of trust in relationships with allies and ‘enemies’.

He is a blatant racist. The firing of numerous people of color at the pentagon, his diminishment of Black history, his inhumane treatment of immigrants.

He has little respect for women and holds them in violent contempt.

He is a pedophile who has stated and shown an inappropriate interest in underage teen age girls. (Co-host Robin Quivers pressed further: “Yeah, do you have an age limit?” “No, no, I have no age—,” Trump began. “I mean, I have an age—I don’t want to be like Congressman Foley, with, you know, 12-year-olds.”)