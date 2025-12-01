My neighbor’s son is 13 years old. He is an intelligent, funny, respectful, humble and athletic kid. His sport is basketball. Not men’s basketball. Not women’s basketball. Basketball. We talk about the NBA and the WNBA … as well as NCAAB-M and NCAAB-W.

When he looks at the pictures below do you know what he sees? He sees Paige ‘Buckets’ Bueckers who plays basketball. He doesn’t see a girl. He doesn’t see a woman. He doesn’t see a pretty girl. And surely does not see a sexualized boy toy. (I know this to be true because I’ve run the ‘What do you see?’ experiment with him.)

Yes, he sees a person, a basketball player. Paige Beuckers played at UCONN and now plays professional basketball with the WNBA Dallas Wings. She was just voted Rookie of the year in the WNBA. She is skilled! She is worthy of every young boy holding her in high esteem and learning from her.

Of course the kid, the young ‘man-to-be’, knows she is a female. But what he is focused upon is her three point shot, her mid-range step back and her crazy ball control skills. Plus, she gets along with everyone. People love the person. And boys across the country now emulate Paige … Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Azzi Fudd, Lauren Belle, A’ja Wilson and Li Yueru to name only a few.

That voice in your head might be saying, ‘Well the boy you mention is only 13…what else would he be focusing on when looking at her picture?’ or ‘ The kid is 13. He is too young to be interested in anything else.’

I agree with you. His focus should be relating to Paige as a person, a professional athlete, who plays basketball. And, hopefully, he will always view Paige in this manner. But the odds are against him. And her. Because as soon as he allowed free rein on the computer and he enters Paige’s name into Google Search … he will find the picture below…. this sexed up version of Paige … created by some culturally brain washed guy, using AI or other means … who no longer focuses on her skill but now sees an object or toy… something to gawk at and diminish. As soon as this man-to-be is conditioned by other boys, men, ads, websites, movies, video games, social web sites … that women are less than and just toys … then it is too late.

(Paige, an image created by some on-line guy named Vincent)

Trust me, I’m not a pearl-clutching neutered nerd. What I am is a therapist and professor of psychology with 50 years of experience, having worked in universities around the country. I’ve witnessed over and over how women are treated as secondary citizens. How young men hope there are a multitude of sluts on campus but want to marry a virginal goddess. I’ve literally seen hundreds of lives marred and/or ruined by female diminishment, sexual assault and rape. And of course, the men, the perpetrators lives are marred as well.

And it all begins around age 13 or 14 when boy, men-to-be, are fed this detritus about women being less than, women as toys, women as sexual objects, women who want it. And the boys, actually and truly are led to believe this is what women want and how women hope to be treated, to be viewed.

One-in-four women in college are sexually assaulted or raped (or one-in-six, one-in-nine … whatever number you choose….any number is too many). One-in-seven women in our country have been sexually assaulted or raped. This is insane. This is criminal. This is just plain wrong.

There is no need for any of this any longer. There actually is a way out of this!! But no one really truly cares … that has been my experience. No one truly cares because if our society, our universities, our institutions of learning, entertainment and prayer DID care this problem would not exist. If people did care this stain on our culture, in our high schools and universities, in the work place, could be mitigated. But then, we have a president who is a rapist, sexist and demeans women on a weekly basis. We have pastors, ministers and priests leading the pedophelia parade. What naturally takes place, in this patriarchal environment, is that our female politicians, business leaders and artists are treated in the same horrific manner as Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark or Napheesa Collier.

The picture below is of representative Alexendria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). Whether or not you agree with her politics, AOC is an intelligent, skilled and caring person. But AOC is also the recipient of treatment often received by young women, especially young women that threaten the white patriarchy. Take a look. It took me 10 seconds to find the diminishing pictures or AI videos.

Men learn early on that girls and women are just ‘the toys of men’. That women are second best and that being pretty, sexy and appealing to men is what matters. Men diminish women when this becomes what is valued in a woman more than any other characteristic or attribute. And, since the driving force … THE MOTIVATION … of young people is to be ACCEPTED and NOT REJECTED they find themselves acting violently to others and themselves. Diminishing women is a violent act.

I have studied this topic, this sickness in our country, since 1975. After having worked with Indigenous peoples from around the world for 35 years, having studied their historical approaches to initiating boys into manhood … I designed, implemented and evaluated a process for developing character and decency in boys as they become men. Once a boy, or young man, has been culturally conditioned to see women as sex objects or toys or less-than it is almost too late. A significant percentage of males in this country have not deliberately chosen to see women as less than or sex objects … but have been thoroughly conditioned into perceiving women this way.

Once again I ask for your help. Help in assisting me to afford publishing and distributing the workbooks I have written, am writing, on this topic. If we can somehow teach our ‘men-to-be’ how to see women as sacred … as people worthy of respect, awe, non-violence, love, kindness ….we can change how our culture behaves at its root of the root of the root.

Please share this post. Please comment. Please re-stack. And in my next post I will detail the process I have utilized successfully with young men. This is my last ditch effort as I’m running out of time. December 8th I turn 75. I’m still kicking. I’m still motivated. I’m still relevant. Just poor and without means.

I need you because the women of this country need you. Please.

See you in a few days.

TJB

